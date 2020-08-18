0

AUD/USD Eyes Key Ceiling as US Dollar Slides Deeper into 2-Year Low

AUD/USD Eyes Key Ceiling as US Dollar Slides Deeper into 2-Year Low

2020-08-18 23:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

AUD/USD, Australian Dollar, US Dollar, Stock Markets – TALKING POINTS

  • US Dollar selling pressure persisting despite a rising number of geopolitical risks
  • Stocks rose after housing data showed remarkably better-than-expected statistics
  • AUD/USD near multi-month swing-high as RSI divergence shows worrying signs

Wall Street equity markets mostly closed higher, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes up 0.23 and 0.73 percent, respectively. The latter closed at another all-time high and helped cement the narrative that the technology sector has disproportionately outperformed its peers in the pandemic. Meanwhile, the industrial-leaning Dow Jones closed 0.24 percent lower, with the overwhelming majority of losses in the energy sector.

In currency markets, the petroleum-linked Norwegian Krone along with the haven-linked US Dollar were the deepest in the red. Meanwhile, the Brexit-sensitive British Pound and growth-anchored New Zealand Dollar were the session’s champions. The former may have risen in part from optimism about EU-UK talks, with GBP/USD also being propelled by swelling selling pressure in the Greenback.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Dimitri Zabelin
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

The exact catalyst behind the rise of equity markets on Tuesday is unclear, but a factor may be general market optimism despite a number of geopolitical roadblocks. Outstanding housing starts and building permits may have contributed to the initial rise on Tuesday, especially considering how that kind of data has far-reaching implications for the US economy. Read more about it here.

Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific Trading Session

Robust risk appetite may amplify Wall Street trade’s market dynamics, potentially setting up the US Dollar for another round of losses and giving a tailwind for AUD/USD ahead of a key technical level. NZD may rise along with commodities. Credit default swap spreads on sub-investment grade corporate debt may narrow and further amplify risk appetite.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Dimitri Zabelin
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

AUD/USD Analysis

AUD/USD may attempt to grasp the January 2019 swing-high ledge at 0.7295 as the pair continues to add onto its +20 percent rise since bottoming out in March. Clearing that ceiling with follow-through may open the door to retesting another multi-month top at 0.7393. Having said that, negative RSI divergence is showing that upside momentum is slowing.

AUD/USD – Daily Chart

Chart showing AUD/USD

AUD/USD chart created using TradingView

While this does not necessarily suggest that a pullback is inevitable, its formation ahead of key resistance could make some traders nervous. Consequently, price action may become more timid as AUD/USD approaches it.

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitri on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Crude Oil Prices May Track Stocks on Walmart, Home Depot Earnings
Australian Dollar Eyes RBA Minutes as Sino-US Tensions Flare Up
Crude Oil Prices Hold Up Despite OPEC+ Output Rise, Demand Drop
AUD Cautiously Eyes Chinese Data Ahead of Sino-US Trade Talks
