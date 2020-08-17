Australian Dollar Eyes RBA Minutes as Sino-US Tensions Flare Up

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Positioning Update
2020-08-17 20:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, Loonie, Peso, Sterling & Aussie
2020-08-17 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-17 17:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Hold Up Despite OPEC+ Output Rise, Demand Drop
2020-08-17 06:16:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-17 17:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Fed and ECB Minutes, Earnings
2020-08-17 12:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-17 17:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rebounds, Will the Bull Case Continue?
2020-08-17 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Positioning Update
2020-08-17 20:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, Loonie, Peso, Sterling & Aussie
2020-08-17 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Positioning Update
2020-08-17 20:30:00
Weekly Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: Weakness Persists, Tough to Bet on Breakouts
2020-08-17 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The US Dollar traded lower against most #ASEAN currencies last week. The IDR and PHP are eyeing the Indonesian and Philippine central bank with US-China trade talks postponed. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/fWSlbP0ku1 https://t.co/rykuEk8P5D
  • The Japanese Yen may extend recent declines after breaching key chart support. AUD/JPY is eyeing fresh yearly highs and EUR/JPY is stalling ahead of key resistance. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/4plMMuiinY https://t.co/o6MMQRttld
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 UK-EU Brexit Talks due at 00:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-18
  • - Equity markets edged higher despite surge in mortgage delinquencies - Australian Dollar eyes #RBA meeting minutes, US-China political risks - #AUDNZD bullish streak may be amplified if pair crack key resistance https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/08/17/Australian-Dollar-Eyes-RBA-Minutes-as-Sino-US-Tensions-Flare-Up.html
  • $AUD Technical Outlook via @DailyFX: Australian Dollar Bullish Trend Pushes Onward vs $USD, $NZD, $JPY Peers as Volatility Keeps Bleeding Lower Link to Full Analysis - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/08/17/australian-dollar-technical-forecast-aud-usd-aud-nzd-aud-jpy.html #FX #Forex #Trading $AUDUSD $AUDNZD $AUDJPY https://t.co/F66n1c561E
  • Look at that: data released today for mortgage delinquencies for Q2 doubled from 4.36% to 8.22%, the highest since 2011. https://t.co/Jba1KJOuu1
  • The Euro has been struggling to maintain its upside momentum. Is EUR/USD readying to turn lower? EUR/AUD may be aiming to rise, but has EUR/CAD topped? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/vlJM3iQIYS https://t.co/hCRPKlTUqX
  • Update on #Cryptocurrencies #BITCOIN +3.71% #BITCOINCASH +5.48% #ETHEREUM +1.13% #RIPPLE +7.05% #LITECOIN +10.80%
  • The #Sterling breakout remains vulnerable as price continues to contract below trend resistance. Here are the levels that matter on the weekly chart. Get your $GBPUSD update from @MBForex here: https://t.co/rmfTBI4mp7 https://t.co/ujLyZWZWf0
  • 🇺🇸 Overall Net Capital Flows (JUN) Actual: $-67.9B Previous: $-15.9B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-17
Australian Dollar Eyes RBA Minutes as Sino-US Tensions Flare Up

Australian Dollar Eyes RBA Minutes as Sino-US Tensions Flare Up

2020-08-17 23:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

Australian Dollar, RBA, US-China Tension, Coronavirus – TALKING POINTS

  • Equity markets edged higher despite surge in mortgage delinquencies
  • Australian Dollar eyes RBA meeting minutes, US-China political risks
  • AUD/NZD bullish streak may be amplified if pair crack key resistance

On balance, Wall Street trade ended on an upbeat note with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices closing 0.27 and 1.00 percent higher, respectively. The industrial-leaning Dow Jones index struggled, and closed 0.31 percent lower. In the latter benchmark, the “Consumer Finance” sub-classification led the way in losses, specifically American Express (AXP) which was down almost three percent on Monday.

Foreign exchange markets reflected an underlying buoyant optimism with the Australian and New Zealand Dollars crowned as the session’s champions. The have-linked US Dollar was the deepest in the red, but the anti-risk Japanese Yen was trading higher The exact force behind these particular market dynamics was unclear.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Dimitri Zabelin
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Delayed-US-China trade talks and a gridlock in Washington over another coronavirus relief bill did not appear to dent sentiment. Market mood did briefly turn sour after mortgage delinquency rates for Q2 spiked to their highest level since 2011. However, risk appetite was robust enough to shrug at this statistic and continued to push equity markets higher.

Tuesday’s Asia-Pacific Trading Session

The Australian Dollar will be thrust into the spotlight ahead of the RBA meeting minutes amid the geopolitical backdrop of escalating US-China tensions. Not only were trade talks delayed but a US-led, multi-billion dollar arms sale to Taiwan has added another layer of friction between Beijing and Washington.

While this may instill a risk-off tilt in market mood, the jubilance on Wall Street may echo into Asia could help offset losses in cycle-sensitive assets like AUD. The US Dollar may therefore extend its losses if the prevailing market environment prioritizes returns over liquidity.

For an in-depth look at geopolitical risks impacting markets, be sure to follow me on Twitter @ZabelinDimitri for updates.

AUD/NZD Analysis

AUD/NZD continues to surge after breaking above five-year descending resistance. Prior to the break, the pair had retreated on average a little over six percent after every rejection. If buying pressure remains robust, AUD/NZD may challenge two-year resistance at 1.1090.

AUD/NZD – Daily Chart

Chart showing AUD/NZD

AUD/NZD chart created using TradingView

How the pair proceeds from there will be critical. Puncturing that ceiling with follow-through could inspire additional buyers to enter the market if it suggests the pair’s winning streak has not concluded. Conversely, pulling back from it may precede a cooling-off period as traders re-evaluate the pair’s current position and its upside potential.

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitri on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices Hold Up Despite OPEC+ Output Rise, Demand Drop
Crude Oil Prices Hold Up Despite OPEC+ Output Rise, Demand Drop
2020-08-17 06:16:00
AUD Cautiously Eyes Chinese Data Ahead of Sino-US Trade Talks
AUD Cautiously Eyes Chinese Data Ahead of Sino-US Trade Talks
2020-08-13 23:00:00
Gold Prices May Resume Selloff After Digesting Largest Drop in 7 Years
Gold Prices May Resume Selloff After Digesting Largest Drop in 7 Years
2020-08-13 06:11:00
Australian Dollar Eyes Jobs Data After S&P 500 Touched All-Time High
Australian Dollar Eyes Jobs Data After S&P 500 Touched All-Time High
2020-08-12 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/NZD
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.