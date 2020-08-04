New Zealand Dollar Rallies on Stellar Jobs Data, AUD/NZD to Reverse?

0

Real Time News
  • The silver price rally paused at the end of July as traders took profit and rebalanced their portfolio holdings. Get your $XAG market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/Ju78H80D5I https://t.co/5ClShzAq05
  • - 💸Stock markets rallied with commodity-linked assets amid ongoing US stimulus talks - 🇳🇿NZD rallied after local jobs data published strong employment figures - 🇦🇺🇳🇿#AUDNZD may now aggressively retreat from descending 5-year resistance channel https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/08/04/New-Zealand-Dollar-Rallies-on-Stellar-Jobs-Data-AUDNZD-to-Reverse.html
  • Join @ddubrovskyFX 's #webinar at 8:00 PM ET/12:00 AM GMT to find out what information you can gain from knowing what other traders are buying or selling. Register here: https://t.co/Bb3CTCTm44 https://t.co/ZLgpK9X0yL
  • 🇳🇿 Employment Change QoQ (Q2) Actual: -0.4% Expected: -2% Previous: 1.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-04
  • 🇳🇿 Unemployment Rate (Q2) Actual: 4.0% Expected: 5.8% Previous: 4.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-04
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 Unemployment Rate (Q2) due at 22:45 GMT (15min) Expected: 5.8% Previous: 4.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-04
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 Employment Change QoQ (Q2) due at 22:45 GMT (15min) Expected: -2% Previous: 0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-04
  • The US Dollar Index (DXY) recently went heavily oversold along with market sentiment becoming very one-way bearish.Get your $USD market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/tEWMZ54h7C https://t.co/q8qeUucSdk
  • #AUDNZD on the cusp of breaking above a five-year descending resistance channel. Upcoming New Zealand jobs data could be a key catalyst. Stay tuned for a full technical and fundamental report in the next ~2 hours https://t.co/4tbgtBoySj
  • GBP implied volatility readings have ticked higher over recent trading sessions. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/RDooifWIpc https://t.co/MbEbEXt7k5
New Zealand Dollar Rallies on Stellar Jobs Data, AUD/NZD to Reverse?

New Zealand Dollar Rallies on Stellar Jobs Data, AUD/NZD to Reverse?

2020-08-04 23:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

New Zealand Dollar, AUD/NZD, New Zealand Jobs Data – TALKING POINTS

  • Stock markets rallied with commodity-linked assets amid ongoing US stimulus talks
  • New Zealand Dollar rallied after local jobs data published strong employment figures
  • AUD/NZD may now aggressively retreat from descending 5-year resistance channel

Wall Street traded ended on a happy note with the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices up 0.62, 0.36 and 0.35 percent, respectively. The cycle-sensitive Australian and Canadian Dollars rallied with stocks at the expense of the haven-linked US Dollar. The risk-on mood may be the result of hope surrounding ongoing congressional discussions about another coronavirus stimulus package.

However, investors pricing of what appears to be the expectation of another timely ratification and implementation creates an asymmetrical risk if talks are delayed by a stalemate. With the 2020 election coming up in a politically and economically distressed environment, the pressure to remain favorable in the public’s fickle eye is more urgent than ever.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Dimitri Zabelin
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

Consequently, this may cause policymakers to dig in their heels and the costs intransigence may then spoil risk appetite and catapult the battered US Dollar higher. To learn more about how to trade the impact of politics on financial markets, be sure to follow me on Twitter @ZabelinDimitri.

Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific Trading Session

The New Zealand Dollar may extend its rally from Wall Street trade after local jobs data printed better-than-expected figures. New Zealand’s unemployment rate for Q2 fell to 4.0%, far under the 5.6% estimate with the year-on-year employment change show a 1.2% print, significantly higher than the dismal -1.2% forecast. The participation rate was unchanged at 69.7%, while the prior reading was revised upward from 70.40% to 70.50%.

NZD may also rise as a result of the buoyancy echoing from Wall Street trade into Asia. Growth-linked currencies and cycle-sensitive commodities like crude oil may rise. The risk-on tilt may further dampen the appeal of USD and the anti-risk JPY. The New Zealand Dollar’s rise may also pressure AUD/NZD at a time when it is trading in a critical juncture. What’s the outlook ahead?

AUD/NZD Analysis

AUD/NZD may once again retreat from puncture the tip of a formidable, 5-year descending resistance channel after failing to do so most recently in late-May/early-June. The pair’s capitulation may also cause the early-July uptrend to shatter and could cause bearish sentiment to swell. A break with follow-through could cause the pair to retreat, though selling pressure may start to abate at the bottom of the uptrend at 1.0555.

AUD/NZD – Daily Chart

Chart showing AUD/NZD

AUD/USD chart created using TradingView

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitriTwitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

