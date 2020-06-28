AUD, APAC Stocks May Extend Losses on Growing Covid-19 Cases

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold Prices, Rising Virus Cases
2020-06-28 16:00:00
Euro Forecast: Choppy Trading Likely in EUR/USD on Quarter-End Flows
2020-06-27 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Crude Oil Prices, Energy ETFs: Relations and Correlations
2020-06-29 02:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold Prices, Rising Virus Cases
2020-06-28 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Hang Seng Index, US Equity Futures at Risk as Covid-19 Cases Surge
2020-06-29 02:00:00
Dow Jones, CAC 40 & FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week
2020-06-27 04:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Hang Seng Index, US Equity Futures at Risk as Covid-19 Cases Surge
2020-06-29 02:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold Prices, Rising Virus Cases
2020-06-28 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP, USD & AUD Brace for Cross-Continental Geopolitical Risks
2020-06-29 04:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold Prices, Rising Virus Cases
2020-06-28 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Reversal Ahead of May Low Sets Stage for Rebound in July
2020-06-27 10:00:00
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-26 14:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.20%, while traders in EUR/GBP are at opposite extremes with 67.88%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/LMoL2js9aP
  • RT @DanielGMoss: $JPY continues to benefit from risk aversion, as trade tensions and climbing coronavirus cases sour market sentiment $AUDJ…
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.24% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.18% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.18% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.08% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.07% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/T6JKKDTkeC
  • A macro forex trading guide exploring the US-Canada relationship and how to trade the Canadian Dollar through the prism of the Core-Perimeter model. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri and @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/dF51UMcGFC https://t.co/w9oLZjV1wg
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.12% Wall Street: 0.11% Germany 30: -0.46% France 40: -0.56% FTSE 100: -0.69% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/tTiWpwrnrx
  • #GBP, #USD & #AUD Brace for Cross-Continental Geopolitical Risks https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/06/29/GBP-USD--AUD-Brace-for-Cross-Continental-Geopolitical-Risks.html
  • Wanted to say thank you to all of my followers as I reach a new landmark: 5k! 😃 I genuinely appreciate all of your comments and engagement and I look forward to growing together. Happy trading!
  • Wall Street Futures Update S&P 500: +0.08% Dow Jones: +0.06% NASDAQ 100: -0.18% (delayed) - BBG
  • Join @ZabelinDimitri 's #webinar at 11:30 PM ET/3:30 AM GMT to find out how geopolitical risk will affect the markets in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/hsULxMNOtM https://t.co/lv7tVFr2CM
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.56% Gold: -0.17% Oil - US Crude: -1.60% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/3uOI7kQGkp
AUD, APAC Stocks May Extend Losses on Growing Covid-19 Cases

AUD, APAC Stocks May Extend Losses on Growing Covid-19 Cases

2020-06-28 23:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

Australian Dollar, Coronavirus, Asia-Pacific Stock Markets – TALKING POINTS

  • Australian Dollar could fall with Asia-pacific stock markets as virus cases grow
  • Credit spreads on corporate debt could rise and further magnify risk aversion
  • AUD/USD ripe for downside breakout after failing to clear key resistance point

Wall Street ended on a downbeat note on Friday’s close with the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices closing 2.84, 2.42 and 2.59 percent lower, respectively. Hard and soft commodities along with cycle-sensitive currencies like the Australian and New Zealand Dollars suffered while the anti-risk Japanese Yen and US Dollar rose on market-wide risk aversion.

Treasuries across a range of maturities also gained along with spreads of credit default swaps (CDS) on investment-grade corporate debt. The source of risk aversion came from concern of the rising number of Covid-19 cases and what that could mean for future growth prospects that are already foreboding. Growing EU-US geopolitical tensions did not help lighten the mood.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Dimitri Zabelin
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Monday’s Asia-Pacific Trading Session

The cycle-sensitive Australian and New Zealand Dollars may suffer with US equity futures and Asia-Pacific stock markets as part of a broader risk-off tilt echoing from last week’s close. A relatively sparse data docket leaves traders more focused macro-fundamental themes like Covid-19 and the alarming medical metrics pertaining to the virus’ spread. Regional credit markets may be rattled and may amplify JPY and USD’s gains.

AUD/USD Technical Analysis

Ater failing to clear 0.7019 and 0.6911, bearish momentum in AUD/USD may be gaining traction after stalling at those levels signalled a lack of confidence in the pair’s upside potential – at least in the short term. As noted in prior pieces, AUD/USD may challenge a familiar inflection point at 0.6642, which if cleared could give way to further losses if it inspires additional sellers to enter the market.

AUD/USD – Daily Chart

Chart showing AUD/USD

AUD/USD chart created using TradingView

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitriTwitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices May Fall as a Double Top Takes Shape
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as a Double Top Takes Shape
2020-06-26 06:00:00
AUD, NZD May Cautiously Extend Gains Despite Rising Virus Cases
AUD, NZD May Cautiously Extend Gains Despite Rising Virus Cases
2020-06-25 23:00:00
Dollar vs Mexican Peso Price Outlook: USD/MXN Rally Testing June High
Dollar vs Mexican Peso Price Outlook: USD/MXN Rally Testing June High
2020-06-25 15:30:00
Gold Prices at Risk as Covid-19 Case Growth Rise Lifts US Dollar
Gold Prices at Risk as Covid-19 Case Growth Rise Lifts US Dollar
2020-06-25 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.