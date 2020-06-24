AUD, APAC Stocks at Risk on US-EU Trade Tensions, Rising Virus Cases

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Trend Compression- Breakout Levels
2020-06-24 15:30:00
Euro Eyes Trend Top vs USD, EUR/CHF Rise May Flag Market Cheer
2020-06-24 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, DAX & Silver: Index & Commodity Charts
2020-06-24 11:35:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as Market Mood Turns Sour
2020-06-24 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts: Stocks Pulled Higher by Tech
2020-06-24 21:45:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 16, 2020 15:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 26,276.60.
2020-06-24 17:23:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Eyes Jobless Claims Data as New Virus Cases Spike
2020-06-24 20:00:00
Gold Price Breakout In for a Big Test
2020-06-24 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Upward Momentum Fading, FTSE Falling
2020-06-24 08:00:00
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-23 18:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Rebound Could be Short Lived
2020-06-24 18:30:00
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-23 18:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment (20/JUN) Actual: ¥1,542.0B Previous: ¥1656.6B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-24
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment (20/JUN) due at 23:50 GMT (15min) Previous: ¥1656.6B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-24
  • A break below the lower trend-line should help usher in some momentum. However, we may need to see the risk trade come apart (stocks drop) for oil to really begin rolling lower. Get your crude #oil market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/uohpiPsj5e https://t.co/Id0WiD58NZ
  • ⬇️Asia Preview⬇️ - 🇦🇺Australian Dollar, Asia-Pacific stocks may fall on geopolitical strains, rising Covid-19 cases - 🇪🇺🇺🇸EU-US trade tensions, widening regional credit spreads likely to amplify regional stock losses - #AUDUSD analysis https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/06/24/AUD-APAC-Stocks-at-Risk-on-US-EU-Trade-Tensions-Rising-Virus-Cases.html
  • 🇳🇿 Balance of Trade (MAY) Actual: N$1,253M Previous: N$1267M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-24
  • The International Monetary Fund updated it's World Economic Outlook Growth Projections Wednesday morning, revealing a downgraded forecast for the world economy than previously projected. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/7sjIWOYcgT https://t.co/3y5xoMvkkF
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 Balance of Trade (MAY) due at 22:45 GMT (15min) Previous: N$1267M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-24
  • US may consider tariffs on Chinese seafood in lobster spat -BBG
  • Gold Price Outlook - via @DailyFX $XAU $GLD $GC_F https://t.co/Z7SrpZBHj5
  • $EURUSD Daily Pivot Points: S3: 1.1121 S2: 1.1213 S1: 1.126 R1: 1.1352 R2: 1.1397 R3: 1.1489 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
AUD, APAC Stocks at Risk on US-EU Trade Tensions, Rising Virus Cases

AUD, APAC Stocks at Risk on US-EU Trade Tensions, Rising Virus Cases

2020-06-24 23:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

Australian Dollar, US Dollar, Asia-Pacific Stock Markets, AUD/USD, SPX – TALKING POINTS

  • Australian Dollar, Asia-Pacific stocks may fall on geopolitical strains, rising Covid-19 cases
  • EU-US trade tensions, widening regional credit spreads likely to amplify reginal stock losses
  • AUD/USD’s solid rejection at key resistance may signal the beginning of a broader pullback

Wall Street ended the day on a downbeat note after a slew of sentiment-souring factors blew a chilling, bearish wind across markets. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices closed 2.5. and 2.19 percent lower, respectively, with the industrial-leaning Dow Jones index taking the biggest hit at 2.72 Percent. Crude oil prices suffered their worst one-day decline since June 11 and may have contributed to dragging down the petroleum-linked NOK.

The cycle-sensitive New Zealand, Australian and Canadian Dollars closed in the red, while the anti-risk US Dollar, Swiss Franc and Japanese Yen grazed on green pastures. CAD’s decline was exacerbated after Fitch Ratings downgraded Canada’s credit rating to AA+ with a stable outlook. The demotion came from concern of a deterioration in the state’s public finances in light of the extraordinary measures taken to combat Covid-19.

The source of the risk-off tilt in market mood appeared to have in part come from fear about a second spike in coronavirus infections as certain areas in the US continue to rise at alarming rates – particularly Texas. The other element of risk aversion came amid news of renewed cross-Atlantic trade tension between the US and EU. The White House is weighing imposing new tariffs on $3.1 billion of exports from key EU countries.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Dimitri Zabelin
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

For two economic powerhouses to enter a trade war at an already-fragile time could rattle the sensitive confidence investors have been exuding – as reflected in elevated asset prices. In a state of increased geopolitical tensions, clouded by the storm clouds of weaker global trade, the anti-risk US Dollar and Japanese Yen may rise against their growth-sensitive peers like AUD and NZD.

Thursday’s Asia-Pacific Trading Session

The gloomy mood during Wall Street trade will likely spill over into and echo the same dynamics markets in Asia. JPY and USD may rise at the expense of regional emerging market FX, APAC stocks, and commodity-linked currencies like AUD and NZD. Credit spreads on corporate debt in Asia will also likely widen and further dampen sentiment and amplify risk-off market dynamics.

AUD/USD Analysis

AUD/USD suffered its biggest one-day decline since June 11, the same day a wide-array of risk-oriented assets experienced their worst fall since the selloff in March. The pair’s capitulation below 0.6911 could reinforce growing fear that AUD/USD has capped – especially after failing to clear 0.7018 – which could lead an aggressive decline. In this scenario, selling pressure may experience a brief moment of respite at 0.6642.

AUD/USD – Daily Chart

Chart showing AUD/USD

AUD/USD chart created using TradingView

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitriTwitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices May Fall as Market Mood Turns Sour
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as Market Mood Turns Sour
2020-06-24 06:00:00
NZD May Rise on RBNZ Rate Decision Amid Signs of Global Stabilization
NZD May Rise on RBNZ Rate Decision Amid Signs of Global Stabilization
2020-06-23 23:00:00
Gold and Crude Oil Prices Break Higher but Reversal Signs Linger
Gold and Crude Oil Prices Break Higher but Reversal Signs Linger
2020-06-23 06:00:00
AUD/USD, APAC Stocks May Rise. Will Geopolitics Undercut Gains?
AUD/USD, APAC Stocks May Rise. Will Geopolitics Undercut Gains?
2020-06-22 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.