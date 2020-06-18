USD Up After BoE, Jobless Claims. AUD May Fall on China-Hong Kong Risks

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR Technical Analysis: Euro Supported, EUR/USD Builds Falling Wedge
2020-06-18 18:56:00
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-18 17:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Rise Capped By Fed's Powell, Chart Warns of Topping
2020-06-17 02:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold, SPX & Oil
2020-06-15 15:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Stages Rebound as VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Climbs, Dow Slumps
2020-06-18 14:45:00
Dow Loses Traction Amid Fundamental Competition, Pound Tops Fundamental Risk
2020-06-18 05:20:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-18 17:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rally Capped by Key Trend Resistance
2020-06-18 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-18 17:30:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Jun 03, 2020 when GBP/USD traded near 1.26.
2020-06-18 12:23:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-18 17:30:00
USD/JPY Rate Outlook Hinges on BoJ Forward Guidance
2020-06-16 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Core Inflation Rate YoY due at 23:30 GMT (15min) Expected: -0.1% Previous: -0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-18
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Inflation Rate Ex-Food and Energy YoY due at 23:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.2% Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-18
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Inflation Rate YoY due at 23:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.1% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-18
  • The Indian Rupee eyes escalating China-India tensions along a disputed border. USD/INR cleared key resistance, opening the door to further gains. Will the Nifty 50 fall? Find out from @ZabelinDimitri and @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/QVTRz52Z8r https://t.co/MqR0bufm9I
  • $EURUSD Daily Pivot Points: S3: 1.1085 S2: 1.119 S1: 1.126 R1: 1.1366 R2: 1.1402 R3: 1.1508 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • #Euro bulls have been on break over the past week.Get your $EURUSD technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/C8iilLGDL8 https://t.co/pOJb2teGpM
  • Texas COVID-19 cases increase by record 3,516, nearing 100k total: State - BBG
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.03% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.25% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.30% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.44% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.47% 🇬🇧GBP: -1.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/2Py4MDI2AT
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.18% Gold: -0.21% Silver: -0.65% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/fyQhuEDizT
  • RT @realDonaldTrump: It was not Ambassador Lighthizer’s fault (yesterday in Committee) in that perhaps I didn’t make myself clear, but the…
USD Up After BoE, Jobless Claims. AUD May Fall on China-Hong Kong Risks

USD Up After BoE, Jobless Claims. AUD May Fall on China-Hong Kong Risks

2020-06-18 23:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, US Jobless Claims Data, Hong Kong Security Laws – TALKING POINTS

  • British Pound fell on BoE after initially spiking. AUD may fall on Hong Kong risks
  • US Dollar rose after jobless claims report hopes of speedy recovery were shaken
  • AUD/USD selloff could accelerate after pair was rejected at second-tier resistance

Wall Street trade ended on a somewhat mixed note. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices closed 0.06 and 0.33 percent higher, respectively, while the industrial-leaning Dow Jones benchmark closed 0.15 percent lower. Foreign exchange markets reflected a broad, risk-off tilt with the US Dollar and Japanese Yen ending the day in the green while their growth-oriented counterparts like AUD and NZD closed in the red.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Dimitri Zabelin
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

Following the Bank of England rate decision,the British Pound initially rallied against its G10 counterparts before turning lower and ending the day as the session’s biggest loser. Sentiment soured as policymakers cooled further rate cut expectations. GBP/USD’s decline – and generally the Greenback’s rise versus its peers – accelerated after domestic jobs data showed a spike in initial and continuing jobless claims.

Friday’s Asia-Pacific Trading Session

With a relatively sparse data docket, Asia-Pacific markets will likely turn their attention to three key geopolitical risks. The first is growing tension between India and China after an incident in the Himalayan Mountains a few days ago sparked cross-asset volatility. The second is another coronavirus outbreak in Beijing that echoes worldwide concern of a second spike in Covid-19 cases.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Dimitri Zabelin
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

The risk there is the prospect of re-implementing or extending growth-hampering lockdown measures. The third will be the National People’s Congress Standing Committee’s discussion of implementing a new security law in Hong Kong. China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency reported that officials will be reviewing a draft of the bill today, though it no mention was made about when the law will be voted on.

Beijing’s actions in the special administrative region have driven a wedge in US-China relations which were already fragile to begin with. Consequently, an escalation of tensions there could ripple out into financial markets and put growth-oriented assets like the Australian Dollar at risk. Conversely, in this environment the haven-linked US Dollar may rise and further exacerbate selling pressure in AUD/USD.

AUD/USD Technical Analysis

AUD/USD’s descent may accelerate in the coming days amid what appears to be deteriorating confidence in the pair’s upside momentum. The timeline of capitulation starts with the clean rejection of the early-January swing-high at 0.7018. The second marker is AUD/USD’s inability to clear lower-tier resistance at 0.6911. Consequently, with the ceiling standing firm, the pair may retrace their gains until it hits support at 0.6642.

AUD/USD – Daily Chart

Chart showing AUD/USD

AUD/USD chat created using TradingView

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitriTwitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD Falls on GDP Data, Australian Dollar Braces for Key Jobs Report
NZD Falls on GDP Data, Australian Dollar Braces for Key Jobs Report
2020-06-17 23:00:00
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Rallies Infeebled by Virus Headlines - Key Levels
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Rallies Infeebled by Virus Headlines - Key Levels
2020-06-17 15:00:00
Crude Oil Price Rise Capped By Fed's Powell, Chart Warns of Topping
Crude Oil Price Rise Capped By Fed's Powell, Chart Warns of Topping
2020-06-17 02:00:00
USD Rose on Powell Speech & May Extend Gains on Asian Political Risks
USD Rose on Powell Speech & May Extend Gains on Asian Political Risks
2020-06-16 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.