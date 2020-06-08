The British Pound technical outlook still seems to favor the downside. GBP/CAD may pressure key rising support from August as GBP/AUD could prolong its downtrend. GBP/CHF may fall.Get your $GBP market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/hBOpDKXmfW https://t.co/vhVyMx4LP4

Market Snapshot: Sentiment-linked AUD and NZD are rising as the haven-oriented US Dollar extends its selloff from the #WallStreet session in morning Asia trade absent a clear catalyst $AUDUSD $NZDUSD #USD https://t.co/TLxHd0dZES

The Japanese Yen may reclaim some lost territory if global growth forecasts from the World Bank and the OECD put a premium on anti-risk assets and a discount on its growth-oriented peers. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/Jo5zugxblZ https://t.co/J0r0hu1rdm

Simple question but on everyone's mind I'm sure: how overheated (if at all) are equity markets?

- Crude oil prices initially bounced on OPEC cuts, fading optimism could see gains erased - WTI prices continue to climb along April uptrend but can they clear the March 6 drop? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/06/08/WTI-Crude-Oil-Turns-to-Growth-Trends-as-OPEC-Bounce-Fades.html

The US Dollar could risk further losses against the Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah, Malaysian Ringgit, and Philippine Peso as capital continues to flow into emerging markets. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/G5PDMPr6l8 https://t.co/TquouNeLqG

It’s all fun and games until the Fed closes the taps.

#WTI crude oil rallying hard, but has obstacles in the way.Saudi gap and 2017/18 lows are in near confluence. Get your crude oil market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/aWhZgsKfqt https://t.co/QlGgWfdyeU

North Korea says they are determined to shut down all contact with SK -BBG And right when I thought 2020 couldn’t get any weirder...