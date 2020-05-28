Australian Dollar May Wilt, Markets Await Trump China News Conference

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Soars Past 200-DMA on EU Recovery Fund
2020-05-28 21:30:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-28 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Struggle Despite Market Cheer, Gold Aims Lower
2020-05-27 02:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Be Plotting a Return to $40/Barrel WTI
2020-05-25 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Rallies as Nasdaq 100 Drops - Swapping Trends or Topping Out?
2020-05-27 18:42:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Rally Pressing into Zone of Resistance
2020-05-27 12:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU Overbought as Cycles Drive the Bullish Trend
2020-05-28 18:34:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-28 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-28 14:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Increasingly a Focus for GBP/USD Price
2020-05-28 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-28 14:00:00
EU to Unveil Covid-19 Recovery Fund Plan, Swiss Franc Sinking
2020-05-27 06:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Signals from retail trader positioning hint that the FTSE 100 and S&P 500 could have room for weakness ahead as the CAC 40 attempts to climb towards key resistance. Get your European #equities update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/gepciUHqxT https://t.co/BAJ9f1nTwE
  • 🇯🇵 Retail Sales YoY Actual: -13.7% Expected: -11.5% Previous: -4.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-28
  • 🇯🇵 Industrial Production YoY Prel Actual: -14.4% Previous: -5.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-28
  • 🇯🇵 Retail Sales YoY Actual: -13.7% Expected: -11.5% Previous: -4.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-28
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Retail Sales YoY due at 23:50 GMT (15min) Expected: -11.5% Previous: -4.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-28
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Industrial Production YoY Prel due at 23:50 GMT (15min) Previous: -5.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-28
  • 🇯🇵 Unemployment Rate Actual: 2.6% Expected: 2.7% Previous: 2.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-28
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Unemployment Rate due at 23:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 2.7% Previous: 2.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-28
  • The US Dollar has fallen substantially this week as the Dollar Basket (DXY) skirts the edge of lower-lows as it forfeits the ground it captured in the March rally. Get your $USDCAD market update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/JW6ohifDeF https://t.co/twToadCrtr
  • The #Euro is attempting to break above range resistance capping upside progress for nearly two months. Momentum and sentiment studies warn it may fail. Get your $EURUSD market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/4tpAAC1ZpV https://t.co/sCZskNhfJ4
Australian Dollar May Wilt, Markets Await Trump China News Conference

Australian Dollar May Wilt, Markets Await Trump China News Conference

2020-05-28 23:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Dow Jones, US-China Tensions – Asia Pacific Market Open

  • Australian Dollar may turn lower after candlestick pattern
  • Dow Jones drops, Trump announces China news conference
  • Markets may remain in limbo until outcome of it is known

The sentiment-linked Australian Dollar and similarly-behaving New Zealand Dollar could be at risk of turning lower after a relatively mixed session. On Thursday, the Dow Jones and S&P 500 closed -0.58% and -0.21% respectively after wiping out gains as much as 1 percent. The Euro outperformed as markets digested the European Commission proposing an ambitious recovery fund as the haven-linked US Dollar declined.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Investors turned risk averse after US President Donald Trump announced that he will hold a news conference later today on China. This follows Chinese legislatures voting to endorse a proposed security law for Hong Kong. In recent weeks, escalating tensions between the world’s largest economies have been likely adding an additional layer of uncertainty to the road to recovery from the coronavirus outbreak.

This development likely overshadowed earlier optimism on US continuing claims unexpectedly dipping to 21.05m for the week ending May 16 against the anticipation of a 25.68m outcome. As this data is more timely, markets may have overlooked the second estimate of local first-quarter GDP which was revised softer to -5.0% q/q from -4.8% anticipated.

Friday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session

A consequence of Trump’s news conference later today is that it could leave financial markets in limbo as investors struggle to price in the exact outcome. There is also the question of what Beijing could do as countermeasures in the event Washington pushes for bold action, such as economic sanctions or tariffs. China is Australia’s largest trading partner, and it may have to brace for the knock-on risks of tit-for-tat exchanges.

Australian Dollar Technical Analysis

It is thus unsurprising perhaps that AUD/USD has left behind a Doji candlestick on the daily chart below. This pattern is a sign of indecision which typically carries greater significance when it occurs at peaks or troughs. In this case, the emergence of the Doji just under key resistance – a range between 0.6645 – 0.6685 – could speak to a potential top in the works. Follow-through is critical when it comes to these candlestick patterns. A turn lower through support at 0.6624 exposes lows from the beginning of this month.

AUD/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -12% 12% 3%
Weekly -19% 1% -6%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Can’t see the AUD/USD chart below? Click here

AUD/USD – Daily Chart

Australian Dollar May Wilt, Markets Await Trump China News Conference

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

New Zealand Dollar, NZD/USD Eye Uptrend Resumption. Dow Jones Gains
New Zealand Dollar, NZD/USD Eye Uptrend Resumption. Dow Jones Gains
2020-05-27 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Struggle Despite Market Cheer, Gold Aims Lower
Crude Oil Prices Struggle Despite Market Cheer, Gold Aims Lower
2020-05-27 02:00:00
Yen Sank Despite US-China Hong Kong Tensions, USD/JPY May Fall
Yen Sank Despite US-China Hong Kong Tensions, USD/JPY May Fall
2020-05-26 23:00:00
US Dollar Drops as S&P 500 Futures Break Key Barrier - US Market Open
US Dollar Drops as S&P 500 Futures Break Key Barrier - US Market Open
2020-05-26 12:36:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.