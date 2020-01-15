NZD/USD Rate May Fall, S&P 500 Uptrend Pauses Ahead of Trade Deal

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Finds Resistance Inside of Big Level
2020-01-14 20:00:00
US Dollar Charts: EUR/USD, DXY, USD/JPY & More
2020-01-14 13:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Finds Resistance Inside of Big Level
2020-01-14 20:00:00
Swiss Franc (CHF) on Currency Manipulating Watchlist, GBP/USD to dip on BoE Dove - US Market Open
2020-01-14 14:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: Are the USD/JPY & AUD/JPY Rallies Overcooked?
2020-01-14 19:30:00
US Dollar Charts: EUR/USD, DXY, USD/JPY & More
2020-01-14 13:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
3 Things to Know When Trading Earnings Announcements
2020-01-14 21:30:00
XAU/USD: Gold Slides 5% as Volatility Wanes – Will Support Hold?
2020-01-14 19:04:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Bulls at Risk, Gold Demand Remains Firm, Copper Net Longs Slashed - COT Report
2020-01-14 09:00:00
Gold Prices Down a US-China Trade Deal Hope Buoys Risk Appetite
2020-01-14 06:58:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Chart Exposes Key Reversal Signals- BTC/USD Price Forecast
2020-01-14 15:15:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-08 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Will be starting shortly, going to discuss topics such as US-China and the Fed around the Japanese Yen, join below! https://t.co/RT4FX9CvRI
  • BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda says the central bank won't hesitate to add additional stimulus if risks arise. He expects inflation to gradually pick up towards the BoJ's target as the Japanese economy continues to expand on a moderate trend. - BBG #JPY
  • The #Euro is challenging support marking the bounds of its three-month uptrend against the US Dollar, with a break threatening to expose the way toward 1.07. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/xANHQ4ZIXp https://t.co/EFgqn3EFmD
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: In this session, Currency Analyst @ddubrovskyFX discusses traders' positioning as a key element of market analysis to determine the prevailing and future price trends. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/998956395
  • RT @LiveSquawk: BoJ’s Kuroda: Will Continue Expanding Monetary Base Until Consumer Inflation Stably Exceeds 2%
  • RT @arappeport: Mnuchin says on Fox Business no more tariff relief for China until they sign an enforceable phase 2 trade deal.
  • $EUR $GBP | The Euro and Pound Sterling will be in the spotlight Wednesday’s trading session and into next week considering heavy-hitting economic data releases as well as reports from the ECB and BOE on tap. Find out more via @DailyFX at the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/eur-gbp/2020/01/15/eurgbp-euro-to-pound-price-action-eyes-upcoming-data-ecb-boe.html
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 JPY Kuroda Speech at Branch Managers' Meeting due at 00:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-15
  • The NZD/USD may turn lower after the S&P 500 paused its rise. About $360b in US tariffs against China could remain after the “phase one” trade deal until after the presidential election $NZDUSD #NZD #SP500 #TradeWar - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/01/15/NZDUSD-Rate-May-Fall-SP-500-Uptrend-Pauses-Ahead-of-Trade-Deal.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/8iOV07SYnD
  • Join @ddubrovskyFX 's #webinar at 8:00 PM ET/1:00 AM GMT to find out what information you can gain from knowing what other traders are buying or selling. Register here: https://t.co/Bb3CTCTm44 https://t.co/4htoBkOkVN
NZD/USD Rate May Fall, S&P 500 Uptrend Pauses Ahead of Trade Deal

NZD/USD Rate May Fall, S&P 500 Uptrend Pauses Ahead of Trade Deal

2020-01-15 00:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Asia Pacific Market Open Talking Points

  • S&P 500 pauses ascent as pro-risk New Zealand Dollar weakens
  • About $360b in US tariffs on China to remain after interim deal?
  • NZD/USD eyeing downside breakout on bearish sentiment signal

S&P 500 Momentum Fades, NZD/USD Falls Ahead of US-China Trade Deal Signing

Upside momentum in the S&P 500 and pro-risk New Zealand Dollar faded ahead of Wednesday’s highly-anticipated US-China “phase one” trade deal signing. There, the former is anticipated to cut existing tariffs by 15% on about $120b of goods from the latter. For this, China is expected to purchase more agricultural goods from the US such as pork and soybeans while working on improving intellectual property rights.

Reports crossed the wires from a U.S. official that current existing tariffs against China would stay in place until after this year’s presidential election. It was also denied that there is a plan to reduce duties further. That would mean a total of about $360b worth of imports from the latter remaining under levies. These comments also fall in line with recent rhetoric from President Trump regarding a possible timetable.

The focus on trade wars arguably dulled some of the impact economic data from the US and earnings report had on equities. Headline local inflation clocked in at 2.3% y/y in December versus 2.4% expected. This is as major banks reported mixed results from Q4 2019. Overall, volatility in the forex majors spectrum was relatively muted which is understandable ahead of key event risk.

Wednesday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session

This translated into a mixed session on Wall Street as the S&P 500 closed -0.15% while the Dow Jones finished at +0.11%. With that in mind, Asia Pacific equities may see an overall tepid Wednesday. Within the ASEAN realm, Indonesian trade data will cross the wires at 4:00 GMT. But the focus for USD/IDR arguably remains on risk trends and sentiment.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What is the road ahead for benchmark indexes in Q1 2020?
Get My Guide

New Zealand Dollar Technical Analysis

On a daily chart, NZD/USD is aiming to take out near-term rising support from November – blue line on the chart below. A confirmatory downside close would open the door to reversing the key uptrend. Though prices remain above former descending resistance from March 2019, keeping the medium-term bias higher. Sentiment signals seem to support the downside outlook via IG Client Sentiment at the time of this writing.

Starts in:
Live now:
Jan 15
( 01:01 GMT )
Learn using sentiment in market analysis
What Do Other Traders Buy/Sell Bets Say About Price Trends?
Register to webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

NZD/USD Daily Chart

NZD/USD Rate May Fall, S&amp;P 500 Uptrend Pauses Ahead of Trade Deal

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/NZDUSD/?exchange=FX_IDC

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Price Outlook: Aussie Range Break to Offer Guidance
Australian Dollar Price Outlook: Aussie Range Break to Offer Guidance
2020-01-14 16:30:00
Gold Prices Down a US-China Trade Deal Hope Buoys Risk Appetite
Gold Prices Down a US-China Trade Deal Hope Buoys Risk Appetite
2020-01-14 06:58:00
GBP Sinks, USD/JPY Clears 110. US Removes China as FX Manipulator
GBP Sinks, USD/JPY Clears 110. US Removes China as FX Manipulator
2020-01-14 00:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Breakout Trade – Loonie Levels
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Breakout Trade – Loonie Levels
2020-01-13 20:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Mixed
US 500
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.