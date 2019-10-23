We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Fed ‘Not QE’ Grows, ECB on Deck
2019-10-23 22:14:00
Euro Traders Beware: EUR Price Volatility & ECB Rate Decisions
2019-10-23 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Rallies May Not be Finished - Positioning Shifts Around Latest Brexit Deal Progress
2019-10-23 21:30:00
GBP/USD Volatility in Freefall, US Dollar Tests 200DMA - US Market Open
2019-10-23 13:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen May Fall After Tesla Earnings Beat as USD/CAD Eyes 2019 Low
2019-10-23 23:00:00
Gold, USD, USD/JPY Ahead of FOMC: Will the Fed Deliver Another Cut?
2019-10-23 17:06:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, USD, USD/JPY Ahead of FOMC: Will the Fed Deliver Another Cut?
2019-10-23 17:06:00
Gold Price Testing Support as Merging Trendlines Hint at a Breakout
2019-10-23 11:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Breaks Out as US Crude Inventories Unexpectedly Contract
2019-10-24 01:00:00
Geopolitics of Oil: Why Crude and Conflict Are So Closely Connected
2019-10-23 14:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR in Spotlight
2019-10-23 03:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-10-22 20:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @TheEconomist: The mood in corporate America is darkening https://t.co/dBrDHdUzm4
  • Japan’s Nikkei PMI Manufacturing (OCT P) Actual: 48.5 Est: N/A Previous: 48.9 #JPY
  • The $NZD has attempted to recover against its US namesake as expected but the move may be cut short as sellers reclaim the upper hand. Get your NZD/USD market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/D0LAlHHfuf https://t.co/wBcFhnfcAI
  • Japan’s Nikkei Japan PMI Manufacturing (OCT P) Actual: 48.5 Est: N/A Previous: 48.9 #JPY
  • #USDollar Forecast: #USDBRL Breakout Opening Door to Selloff? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/analyst_picks/todays_picks/dimitri_zabelin/2019/10/24/US-Dollar-Forecast-USDBRL-Breakout-Opening-Door-to-Selloff.html
  • $USDSGD fell Wednesday despite #Singapore Core CPI missing expectations at 0.7% y/y (SEP), down from 0.8% prior. That was the softest outcome since March 2016. Weakness in #USD as #SP500 futures rose amid US earnings likely accounted for SGD strength - https://t.co/ATsmOqQOc5 https://t.co/2ohbq68ypV
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 JPY Nikkei Japan PMI Manufacturing (OCT P) due at 00:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 48.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-24
  • Heads up: Japan’s Nikkei Japan PMI Manufacturing (OCT P) is due at 0:30 GMT (15 min) Est: N/A Previous: 48.9 #JPY
  • - Swedish Krona, Norwegian Krone eye Riksbank and Norges Bank rate moves - Pair may suffer if central banks strike a worrying tone and outlook for growth - #ECB rate decision, commentary and #Brexit may also amplify Nordic volatility ⬇️ https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2019/10/24/Euro-NOK-SEK-Brace-for-Riksbank-ECB-and-Norges-Bank-Rate-Moves-.html
  • #BITCOIN pivot points (daily) – S3: 6165.06, S2: 6872.64, S1: 7148.71, R1: 7856.29, R2: 8287.8, R3: 8995.38- https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
Yen May Fall After Tesla Earnings Beat as USD/CAD Eyes 2019 Low

Yen May Fall After Tesla Earnings Beat as USD/CAD Eyes 2019 Low

2019-10-23 23:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Asia Pacific Market Open Talking Points

Find out what the #1 mistake that traders make is and how you can fix it!

Yen Weakens Amid US Earnings as Canadian Dollar Climbs

The anti-risk Japanese Yen and similarly-behaving Swiss Franc underperformed against their major counterparts on Wednesday. This is as sentiment received a boost during the Wall Street trading session, pushing higher the local benchmark S&P 500 (+0.28%) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (+0.17%). Optimism seemed to stem from ongoing earnings reports which offered a mixed outlook.

Manufacturer and industrial giants Caterpillar, Boeing and Ford offered disappointing earnings. Caterpillar reduced its full-year outlook as it fretted about global uncertainties amid the ongoing US-China trade war. Ford cut about $500m off its full-year earnings estimate. Boeing, which is already under pressure from the 737 Max probe, reduced monthly production of their 787 Dreamliner to 12 from 14.

Yet it was not all doom and gloom as Tesla shares skyrocketed over 20 percent in afterhours trade. Despite 3Q revenue clocking in at $6.30b versus $6.45b expected, earnings per share reported $1.86 versus -24 cents anticipated. Meanwhile, information technology companies such as Microsoft and PayPal reported better-than-anticipated earnings.

The climb in stocks also paved the way for some strength sentiment-linked WTI crude oil prices which closed at their highest this month. The commodity received a further lift as the EIA reported weekly crude oil inventories contracting 1.7m b/d versus a gain of 2.75m expected. As such, the Canadian Dollar received a cautious boost. Oil is a key revenue for Canada which can thus impact BoC monetary policy expectations

Thursday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session

With S&P 500 futures pointing little higher, this may pave the way for a cautiously optimistic trading session during Thursday’s trading session. That may bode well for the sentiment-linked Australian and New Zealand Dollars. This may come at the expense of the Japanese Yen and haven-linked US Dollar. Further gains in oil may continue supporting the Canadian Dollar.

Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis

USD/CAD extends its near-term downtrend in the aftermath of taking out rising support from July. This has left prices approaching the current 2019 lows set about 3 months ago. This is a psychological barrier between 1.3017 to 1.3036. Taking this out opens the door to extending the downtrend. Otherwise, closing above the descending trend line from October paves the way for a reversal.

Chart of the Day – USD/CAD

Yen May Fall After Tesla Earnings Beat as USD/CAD Eyes 2019 Low

Chart Created Using TradingView

FX Trading Resources

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Rally Hits Pause Ahead of Draghi's Final ECB Meeting
Euro Rally Hits Pause Ahead of Draghi's Final ECB Meeting
2019-10-23 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Recovery Play – DXY Trade Levels
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Recovery Play – DXY Trade Levels
2019-10-23 15:30:00
GBP/USD Rate Sinks as Brexit Limbo Opens the Door to Yen Strength
GBP/USD Rate Sinks as Brexit Limbo Opens the Door to Yen Strength
2019-10-22 23:00:00
Aussie Price Outlook: Australian Dollar Surges into Trend Resistance
Aussie Price Outlook: Australian Dollar Surges into Trend Resistance
2019-10-22 19:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bullish
USD/CAD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.