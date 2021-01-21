News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOC & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-01-21 20:00:00
EUR/USD Hovering Above Support as ECB Rate Decision Shifts into View
2021-01-21 07:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook Supported by Forecasts for Lower US Crude Inventory
2021-01-21 21:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Outlook: Weaker Dollar and Reflation Hopes Underpin Prices
2021-01-20 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Forecast: Three Dow Stocks to Watch in the Week Ahead
2021-01-21 21:05:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-01-20 22:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Rallies Into Resistance, Fuelled by US Dollar Weakness
2021-01-21 12:00:00
Precious Metals Analysis: Gold and Silver Buoyant as Real Yields Fall
2021-01-21 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Top 1.38 if Resistance Breaks
2021-01-21 09:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Biden Ascends to Presidency - Will Greenback Descend? Levels for DXY Index
2021-01-20 20:40:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Biden Ascends to Presidency - Will Greenback Descend? Levels for DXY Index
2021-01-20 20:40:00
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Triangle Builds into Wedge
2021-01-16 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇳🇿 Business NZ PMI (DEC) Actual: 48.7 Previous: 55.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-21
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 69.28%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/GmB6dVyyf9
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 Inflation Rate QoQ (Q4) due at 21:45 GMT (15min) Expected: 0% Previous: 0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-21
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 Inflation Rate YoY (Q4) due at 21:45 GMT (15min) Expected: 1% Previous: 1.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-21
  • Fed's regional Presidents to be given new 5 year terms starting March 1 - BBG
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 Business NZ PMI (DEC) due at 21:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 55.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-21
  • S&P 500 closes at a record high, yet only 3 sectors were positive during trade - BBG
  • Indices Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.19% Germany 30: 0.08% US 500: -0.01% Wall Street: -0.01% France 40: -0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/QZUIIYJi3l
  • Consensus expectation by analysts and economists prevailed as the SARB kept rates untouched at 3.5%. How has this impacted $USDZAR? Find out from @WVenketas here:https://t.co/AXZk3JbBD7 https://t.co/MVwnbOBnHk
  • President Biden: -Vaccine rollout has been a dismal failure thus far -Things will get worse before they get better -Coronavirus death toll in US likely to top 500,000 next month -Plan to tackle covid outlines 100 million shots over 100 days $USD $SPX
Central Bank Watch: BOC & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update

Central Bank Watch: BOC & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

Central Bank Watch Overview:

  • Both the Bank of Canada and European Central Bank met in recent days, setting the tone for 2021: more easing is possible, but might not be needed.
  • While the BOC outright complained about Canadian Dollar strength, there’s also the consideration that they can’t do much to stop further appreciation. On the other hand, the ECB avoided specific reference to the Euro itself.
  • Retail trader positioning indicates that suggests that EUR/USD rates may climb while USD/CAD rates may fall.

Central Banks Coming into Focus

In this edition of Central Bank Watch, we’ll cover two the first two major central banks to hold rate decisions in 2021: the Bank of Canada and the European Central Bank. The two central banks are quite different, insofar as the ECB’s firepower is on par with the Federal Reserve’s, while the BOC’s lags far behind. Furthermore, the Euro is considered among the global reserve currencies while the Canadian Dollar is not. But both central banks face the same problem: a weaker US Dollar in recent months that has provoked appreciation in their currencies, which threatens to dampen exports and cause drag in the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information on central banks, please visit the DailyFX Central Bank Release Calendar.

Bank of Canada Warns on CAD Strength

While the Bank of Canada stood pat at its first meeting of the year, Governor Tiff Macklem did not mince words over the problem that an appreciating Loonie is posing for the Canadian economy. “In this situation where we’ve seen this broad-based US dollar deprecation that doesn’t reflect some positive development in Canada that the exchange rate is absorbingthe exchange rate is starting to create a material headwind for the Canadian economy.” Furthermore, it was noted that the recent Canadian Dollar appreciation “is weighing on our exports and its also making it harder for our domestic producers to compete against firms in other countries.”

Unfortunately for the BOC, there’s not much that can be done to prevent the Canadian Dollar appreciation vis-à-vis USD/CAD, at least, as Governor Macklem concedes, when “in a situation where our Canada-U.S. exchange rate is moving largely because of made-in-U.S. developments as opposed to made-in-Canada developments.”

Bank of Canada Interest Rate Expectations (JANUARY 21, 2021) (Table 1)

Central Bank Watch: BOC &amp; ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update

Accordingly, traders are largely seeing the Bank of Canada as posturing about their ability to keep the Canadian Dollar weaker, particularly as global growth accelerates and vaccine distribution spreads. Through December 2021, there is only a 32% chance of a 25-bps rate hike by the BOC, up meaningfully from the 7% cut odds in place at the start of the year. Markets are betting that Canadian Dollar strength will continue.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

IG Client Sentiment Index: USD/CAD Rate Forecast (JANUARY 21, 2021) (Chart 1)

Central Bank Watch: BOC &amp; ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 74.03% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.85 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 23.98% higher than yesterday and 17.82% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 19.58% lower than yesterday and 8.33% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

ECB Ignores Gorilla in the Room

Not once during her press conference did European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde mention the Euro exchange rate directly, a hawkish subtext to an otherwise hawkish tone established in the first policy meeting of 2021. The ECB acknowledged that "if favorable financing conditions can be maintained with asset purchase flows that do not exhaust the envelope over the net purchase horizon of the PEPP, the envelope need not be used in full.” In other words, it may not need to provide as much stimulus as previously anticipated.

EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK INTEREST RATE EXPECTATIONS (January 21, 2021) (TABLE 2)

Central Bank Watch: BOC &amp; ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update

According to Eurozone overnight index swaps, there has been a sharp shift in interest rate cut expectations in recent week. At the end of 2020, rates markets were pricing in a 10-bps rate cut in July 2021. Now, if a rate cut comes this year, it will come in December 2021 (54% chance). A further rise in European bond yields, now that the ECB is saying it may not do further stimulus (if only for the market to ‘test’ the ECB’s commitment), could provoke a further retracement in rate cut expectations, helping buoy the Euro.

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

IG Client Sentiment Index: EUR/USD Rate Forecast (January 21, 2021) (Chart 2)

Central Bank Watch: BOC &amp; ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 43.86% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.28 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 4.13% lower than yesterday and 2.46% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.59% higher than yesterday and 1.34% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-01-14 21:45:00
Central Bank Watch: BOC, RBA, & RBNZ Interest Rate Expectations Update
Central Bank Watch: BOC, RBA, & RBNZ Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-01-07 20:45:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Interest Rate Expectations Update
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Interest Rate Expectations Update
2020-12-30 19:15:00
Central Bank Watch: BOC, RBA, & RBNZ Interest Rate Expectations Update
Central Bank Watch: BOC, RBA, & RBNZ Interest Rate Expectations Update
2020-12-11 15:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
USD/CAD
Mixed