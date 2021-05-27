News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
The Scary Fed Number Everyone is Talking About
2021-05-27 21:00:00
Morning Market Minutes: Bitcoin and the Knicks; Fed's RRP; US NFP Next Week
2021-05-27 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Crude Oil Setting Up Possible Bull Breakout
2021-05-27 19:20:00
Crude Oil Prices Drop on APAC Viral Resurgence, Iranian Supply Worries
2021-05-27 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Morning Market Minutes: Bitcoin and the Knicks; Fed's RRP; US NFP Next Week
2021-05-27 15:30:00
Nasdaq Gains, Russell Outperforms as AMC & GME Go Parabolic
2021-05-26 22:15:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Reverses at Resistance as Rally Remains Intact
2021-05-27 20:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Gold, Gamestop (GME) & AMC – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-05-27 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
The Scary Fed Number Everyone is Talking About
2021-05-27 21:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Challenging Support
2021-05-27 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
The Scary Fed Number Everyone is Talking About
2021-05-27 21:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since May 18, 2021 16:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.89.
2021-05-27 18:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfJhp91 https://t.co/1QPFiasBpf
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.59% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.48% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.19% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.02% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.01% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.64% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/1LBD2cSpej
  • Cryptocurrencies have started to show recovery but that appears to be uneven with Ethereum showing greater strength than Bitcoin. Get your #cryptocurrenices market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/lkP7S9zNGC https://t.co/KVicfQUHhR
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.01% Oil - US Crude: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Ff4kyfifdk
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in USD/CAD are long at 79.04%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 76.51%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/s7gijOp7AG
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.20% France 40: 0.12% Germany 30: 0.07% US 500: 0.00% Wall Street: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/4Hf06DoRif
  • Crude oil setting up bullish breakout - #CL2! chart https://t.co/YBZwU4bsri
  • WTI Crude Oil Setting Up Possible Bull Breakout https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/analyst_picks/todays_picks/james_stanley/2021/05/27/WTI-crude-oil-setting-up-possible-bull-breakout.html $Oil #oott https://t.co/C6UgYxJU4t
  • :USD/CAD is in consolidation just above confluence support. From a trading standpoint, look to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops on another test of key support at 1.2048/61. Get your market update from @MBForex here:https://t.co/ZNcvMejOj2 https://t.co/LIie1nFp1T
  • Fed's Kaplan: - We need to communicate our taper plans in advance - It will be beneficial and not be shocking to see the 10-year yield rise
The Scary Fed Number Everyone is Talking About

The Scary Fed Number Everyone is Talking About

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

US Dollar Outlook:

  • US Treasury yields have been moving sideways after the ‘taperless tantrum’ earlier in the year, depriving the US Dollar of a needed catalyst in recent weeks.
  • Volumes across the Federal Reserve’s open markets desk suggest that excess liquidity is being drained from financial markets. Is this the start of the taper?
  • In simple terms, if the Fed uses repos to conduct its QE program, then reverse repos are the opposite – its tapering. But this time, it’s been a ‘tantrumless taper’.

‘To taper or not to taper? That is the question!’ Or is it? While there appears to be a nuanced, public debate occurring about whether or not the Federal Reserve should remove its stimulus and along what timeframe, it appears that the taper efforts have already begun.

There’s been a lot of chatter in recent days about the volume of reverse repurchase agreements (RRP) at the Federal Reserve’s open market deck in recent days. In fact, just yesterday, we saw the highest volume of RRP at the Fed’s open market desk, just north of $450 billion, since December 30, 2016 ($468.36 billion).

Even in the post-Global Financial Crisis era, these kind of volumes are fairly unusual considering it’s neither the last day of the month nor the last day of the quarter.

Should traders be worried? The answer might be both yes and no.

Federal Reserve Overnight Reverse Repurchase Agreements Chart (May 2016 to May 2021) (Chart 1)

The Scary Fed Number Everyone is Talking About

What is a Repo? What’s a Reverse Repo?

In simple terms, the Fed’s open market desk conducts repo agreements to facilitate its QE program – to add liquidity to the system. Reverse repo agreements are the opposite of QE: the Fed is draining liquidity from the system.

Here are the technical definitions, per the New York Fed. “In a repo transaction, the Desk purchases Treasury, agency debt, or agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) from a counterparty subject to an agreement to resell the securities at a later date…repo transactions temporarily increase the quantity of reserve balances in the banking system.

Reverse repos are the opposite: “In a reverse repo transaction...the Desk sells securities to a counterparty subject to an agreement to repurchase the securities at a later date at a higher repurchase price. Reverse repo transactions temporarily reduce the quantity of reserve balances in the banking system.

Perspective #1 – No Problem Here

“High reverse repo volumes? No problem here! As a simple heuristic, if the Fed uses repos to implement its QE program, thereby bringing liquidity to financial markets, then high reverse repo volumes could be interpretated as a taper. And that’s a good thing! The system is well-capitalized, and high reverse repo volumes are evidence that the US economy has weathered the pandemic. This is a feature, not a bug, of the Fed’s pandemic era policies, and should be expected as normalization comes. No assets are mispriced.”

Perspective #2 – Cause for Concern

“High reverse repo volumes? This is cause for concern! This means prime brokers and certain other qualified entities are flush with capital and need a place to park it. The financial system is drowning in liquidity – this is the reason why commodities have been rallying so sharpy this year. This liquidity has contributed to high inflation, which looks more than transitory. If we saw a ‘taperless tantrum’ earlier this year, now we’re seeing a ‘tantrumless taper’. US Treasury yields are mispriced and should be higher.”

US Treasury Yield Curve (1-year to 30-years) (February 2020 to May 2021) (Chart 2)

The Scary Fed Number Everyone is Talking About

The Trader’s Approach

Considering various Fed officials have been teasing about a timeline for taper talk, the volume of RRP is worth monitoring heading into the June Fed meeting – but that’s about it. Financial markets are barely reacting to the liquidity drain: the DXY Index is trading at the same levels it was this time last week; the US Treasury 10-year yield has been bounding in the same place for the past two-months.

DXY PRICE INDEX TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (March 2020 to May 2021) (CHART 3)

The Scary Fed Number Everyone is Talking About

But if taper fears snowball, resulting in a kick higher in US Treasury yields, we could enter a similar trading environment akin to March, when rising yields spooked equity markets, helping the US Dollar produce a counter-trend rally amidst long-term bearish technical considerations.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Will Lumber Prices Prick US Housing Bubble or Will Low Mortgage Rates Prevail?
Will Lumber Prices Prick US Housing Bubble or Will Low Mortgage Rates Prevail?
2021-05-11 12:00:00
Will Lumber Prices Prick US Housing Bubble or Will Low Mortgage Rates Prevail?
Will Lumber Prices Prick US Housing Bubble or Will Low Mortgage Rates Prevail?
2021-05-07 19:00:00
US Stocks Hold Gains as Yellen's Global Minimum Tax Adds Support from EU, IMF
US Stocks Hold Gains as Yellen's Global Minimum Tax Adds Support from EU, IMF
2021-04-06 19:00:00
Winners in FX Markets After US Presidential Election: CAD & MXN
Winners in FX Markets After US Presidential Election: CAD & MXN
2020-12-01 22:45:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
USD/CAD
Bearish
USD/JPY
Bullish
USD/CHF
Bearish
GBP/USD
Bullish
AUD/USD
Bearish