Australian Dollar Soars on US Dollar Weakness While RBA Faces Review. Higher AUD/USD?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Technical Analysis: Euro Parity Bounce Leading to Important First Test
2022-07-19 13:00:00
EUR/USD Latest: Euro Spikes as ECB Sources Discuss Larger Rate Hike
2022-07-19 09:27:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Rebound from Support Gathers Pace – What’s Next?
2022-07-19 18:30:00
Oil Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: WTI Bull Trend Shows Signs of Slowing Down, Not Breaking
2022-07-19 12:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Traders are Selling Wall Street’s Reversal, More Gains Next?
2022-07-20 01:30:00
DAX, DOW and FTSE Move Higher Despite a Dent in Optimism
2022-07-19 13:33:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Technical Forecast: Gold Collapse Underway- Big Picture Levels
2022-07-19 14:30:00
Gold Price Latest: Multi-Month Lows Remain in Sight
2022-07-19 07:55:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
2022-07-19 16:13:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: GBP Bid After Strong UK Jobs Market Data
2022-07-19 09:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Pullback Emerges Ahead of BoJ Interest Rate Decision
2022-07-20 00:30:00
USD/JPY Divergence Hints at Deeper Pullback Ahead of BoJ, FOMC
2022-07-19 10:30:00
More View more
Australian Dollar Soars on US Dollar Weakness While RBA Faces Review. Higher AUD/USD?

Australian Dollar Soars on US Dollar Weakness While RBA Faces Review. Higher AUD/USD?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA Review, Fed, AUD/JPY - Talking Points

  • The Australian Dollar has gained on an improving outlook
  • The RBA is facing a review of how it goes about its business
  • If AU CPI beats forecasts, will an aggressive RBA hike boost AUD/USD?

The Australian Dollar has been buoyed by a rosy outlook this week that has seen the US Dollar take a hit and equity indices rally.

The safe haven USD has been less sought after with the source of the positive risk sentiment hard to specifically identify. Speculation that the Fed will only go 75 basis points (bps) higher next week, instead of 100 bps, might have helped

Chinese plans to potentially assist mortgage holders in the face of a boycott and speculation that builders might get funding to finish their projects may have contributed.

Netflix not losing as many subscribers as feared could have also added to the optimism. On the commodities front, mining giant Vale SA announced that they will reduce iron ore production, helping to halt the recent slide in the base metal.

In any case, the Aussie is higher but domestic issues may have presented some roadblocks. The Treasurer and the RBA Governor have both been busy giving addresses and answering questions from the press.

Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers announced details of a previously flagged review into the RBA and monetary policy. He announced that an independent panel of three experts will review the mandate, culture and operations within the central bank.

He tried to avoid politicising the announcement by saying, “I don’t want this to be all about taking potshots at the governor or the board.”

Then under questioning, he pointed out that higher interest rates are going to hurt everyday Australians, citing increasing mortgage stress. He also highlighted that workers’ interests were not represented on the board.

Sally McManus, Secretary of The Australian Council of Trade Unions', has previously said that a board seat should be set aside for the union movement. The review is due for completion in March next year.

Meanwhile in Melbourne, RBA Governor Dr Lowe was giving a speech to Australian Strategic Business Forum titled ‘Inflation, Productivity and the Future of Money’. For RBA watchers and economists this hit all the right notes.

He concluded the speech with, “I would like to welcome the announcement today by the Government of the details of the review of Australia's monetary policy arrangements and the Reserve Bank.

The gathered press then got their chance at throwing some ‘potshots’, but this is not the Governor’s first rodeo.

He re-iterated everything that had been said before and highlighted similar reviews in Europe and North America had delivered a verdict that a flexible inflation target was desirable.

The current mandate is – ‘the appropriate target for monetary policy in Australia is to achieve an inflation rate of 2–3 per cent, on average, over time. That mandate would appear to have some flexibility.

It might be that the review will recommend a change in the composition of the board.

Australian CPI data is due out next week and is anticipated to prompt a hike from the RBA at their August meeting the week after. If the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) delivers a red-hot CPI, the RBA could be in the mood for an out sized lift in the official cash rate.

When Dr Lowe was questioned about the aggressiveness of potential rate hikes, he highlighted that if rates are not raised to a point that they stifle inflation, then much higher interest rates will be the result of such inaction.

Monetary policy is rarely as exciting as this! The Aussie still has high correlations to other asset classes, and this might remain so, but a larger than expected move by the RBA could see a snap from such arrangements. Even if it is only for a short while.

AUD/JPY CHART

AUD/JPY broke out of a Pennant Formationlast week. Read more here.

AUDJPY CHART

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Blast Higher Amid Healthy Earnings, Tesla’s Results in Focus
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Blast Higher Amid Healthy Earnings, Tesla’s Results in Focus
2022-07-19 21:30:00
Australian Dollar Gains on Hawkish RBA Meeting Minutes. Will AUD/USD Rally?
Australian Dollar Gains on Hawkish RBA Meeting Minutes. Will AUD/USD Rally?
2022-07-19 02:00:00
S&P 500 Sinks as Apple Slows Hiring; Netflix & Tesla’s Earnings Eyed for Tech Clues
S&P 500 Sinks as Apple Slows Hiring; Netflix & Tesla’s Earnings Eyed for Tech Clues
2022-07-18 21:30:00
Euro Weakness: Lagarde’s Test
Euro Weakness: Lagarde’s Test
2022-07-15 16:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
AUD/JPY
Mixed
USDOLLAR
EUR/AUD