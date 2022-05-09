Top Trade Opportunities In Q2 of 2022

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Looks To Re-Test April Swing Lows, U.S. CPI in Focus
2022-05-09 08:00:00
Live Data Coverage: April US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-05-06 12:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX 40 Crunched in Market Rout as Risk Assets Come Under Pressure
2022-05-09 05:00:00
Crude Oil Rises as Talks Around Russian Oil Embargo Trumps Dollar Rally
2022-05-08 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Euro, Fed, CPI, China
2022-05-09 12:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Euro, Fed, CPI, China
2022-05-08 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Threatens Larger Break, 1854 Support in Sight
2022-05-09 14:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Euro, Fed, CPI, China
2022-05-09 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2022-05-07 23:00:00
British Pound Forecast – Sterling Has a Shocking Week
2022-05-06 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Forecast – Setting Up for the Next Leg Higher?
2022-05-09 10:30:00
Live Data Coverage: April US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-05-06 12:15:00
More View more
Top Trade Opportunities In Q2 of 2022

Top Trade Opportunities In Q2 of 2022

Research, Research Team

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Forex Trading Journal: A How-To and other Forex Trading Tips
Forex Trading Journal: A How-To and other Forex Trading Tips
2022-05-09 10:00:00
What Does a Forex Spread Tell Traders?
What Does a Forex Spread Tell Traders?
2022-05-09 08:30:00
How to Short Sell a Stock When Trading Falling Markets
How to Short Sell a Stock When Trading Falling Markets
2022-05-09 07:00:00
The CPI and Forex: How CPI Data Affects Currency Prices
The CPI and Forex: How CPI Data Affects Currency Prices
2022-05-09 03:00:00
Advertisement