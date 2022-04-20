News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Tumbles on IMF Outlook Concerns of War, Lockdowns and Fed Tightening
2022-04-20 02:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Rates, Stocks
2022-04-19 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Tumbles on IMF Outlook Concerns of War, Lockdowns and Fed Tightening
2022-04-20 02:00:00
Oil Price Q2 Technical Forecast: WTI to Retest $130
2022-04-19 11:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Netflix Plunges Over 20% on Huge Miss on Subscribers: Q1 Earnings Report
2022-04-19 20:15:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Rates, Stocks
2022-04-19 20:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Weighs Yields, US Dollar, Fed Path Amid Crude Oil Pullback
2022-04-20 03:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Rising US Real Yields Undercut Rally - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-04-19 19:10:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Rates, Stocks
2022-04-19 20:00:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2022-04-19 16:05:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Swings Higher Despite Sharp Growth Downgrades, Beware USDJPY Intervention
2022-04-20 02:45:00
US Dollar, USD/JPY, USD/CNH Gain as Wall Street, Treasury Yields Rise. PBOC Cut Next?
2022-04-19 23:00:00
More View more
Crude Oil Price Tumbles on IMF Outlook Concerns of War, Lockdowns and Fed Tightening

Crude Oil Price Tumbles on IMF Outlook Concerns of War, Lockdowns and Fed Tightening

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Crude Oil, WTI, Brent, IMF, Russia, China, Fed, Inflation - Talking Points

  • Crude oil prices retraced recent gains as a topside breakout was rejected
  • The IMF report sees war, lockdowns and rising rates as hindering growth
  • Price action could be exhibiting a lack of conviction. Where to for WTI?

Crude oil prices pulled back over 5.5% after 4 days of gains as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut global growth forecasts for 2022 to 3.6% instead of the 4.4% previously expected.

IMF Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas was interviewed by Bloomberg after the outlook was published and outlined the rationale for the reduction in growth prospects.

He cited the dominant factor being the impact of the Ukraine war on output. Second on the list was China's implementation of its zero Covid-19 case policy and consequent lockdowns.

Inflation was also singled out for a problematic growth outlook due to the policy response from central banks as they try to control price pressures.

While the war is expected to lower growth outcomes, the impact on oil prices is likely to underpin the price of crude while Russian supply is choked by sanctions. On top of that, Libyan outages and OPEC inability to boost production are hampering efforts for extra supply.

China is the 2nd largest oil importer globally and expanding lockdowns are likely to dampen demand there. The Peoples Bank of China (PBOC) are looking to implement further stimulus measures, but the market is reading those efforts as somewhat futile. If consumers are locked in their homes, they are unable to spend any extra income.

The inflation outlook for many developed markets remains alarming, particularly in the US. Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard furthered his hawkish credentials by opening up the possibility of a 75 basis-point hike at one of the FOMC meetings this year, to get back to “neutral”.

A Fed fighting inflation, rather stoking economic activity, further explains the IMF’s outlook.

Later Wednesday, the market will be eyeing the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) crude oil inventory report for clues on the balance between supply and demand.

WTI CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

The most recent peak and trough in WTI crude oil price share a similar characteristic. The high traded slightly above a resistant level and the trough traded just below a support level.

These false breaks may suggest that market liquidity is running toward stop loss take-outs, rather than building positions. From a technical perspective, this could indicate a market that lacks bullish or bearish conviction and is focussed on minimising losses.

Those stop loss take-outs have created a potential resistance zone at 108.75 – 109.20 and possible support area at 93.53 – 92.93.

CRUDE OIL CHART

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Trading Earnings Season: 3 Steps for Using Earnings Reports
Trading Earnings Season: 3 Steps for Using Earnings Reports
2022-04-19 12:30:00
Diversified Energy Exposure: Top Trade Opportunities
Diversified Energy Exposure: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-04-19 09:00:00
S&P 500 Outlook Bearish on Ukraine War, IMF Outlook, Fed Speak
S&P 500 Outlook Bearish on Ukraine War, IMF Outlook, Fed Speak
2022-04-19 05:00:00
What is Leverage in Forex? Forex Leverage Explained
What is Leverage in Forex? Forex Leverage Explained
2022-04-19 00:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude
USDOLLAR
EUR/USD
Bullish