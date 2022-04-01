Australian Dollar Outlook Might Get a Kick From the RBA. To Hike or Not to Hike?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Reveres from 50-Day SMA with US NFP Report on Tap
2022-04-01 00:30:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2022-03-31 18:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Price Drop Extends on US SPR Release, Brent Losses Outpace
2022-04-01 02:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Volatility Here to Stay – What’s Next?
2022-03-31 17:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Turn & Burn Range- Breakout Levels
2022-03-31 15:30:00
US Market Open: Ukraine and Russia Resume Talks, Gold, Oil Retreat
2022-03-29 16:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Rebound Takes Shape Following Test of 50-Day SMA
2022-03-31 20:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bearish Gold Outlook Below Key Support
2022-03-31 09:35:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2022-03-31 18:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Cable Extends Gains after Strong UK GDP Print
2022-03-31 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
2022-03-31 14:15:00
S&P 500 Rally Stalls on Doubts of Russian De-Escalation, US Dollar Retreats
2022-03-31 05:00:00
More View more
Australian Dollar Outlook Might Get a Kick From the RBA. To Hike or Not to Hike?

Australian Dollar Outlook Might Get a Kick From the RBA. To Hike or Not to Hike?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Election, 1Q CPI, RBA - Talking Points

  • The Australian Dollar is testing recent highs on strong commodities
  • The RBA might be set for a May lift-off if CPI delivers upside surprise
  • When transitory inflation becomes embedded, central banks act.

The Australian Dollar has been bumping up against resistance levels as the underlying fundamentals of the Australian economy remain strong.

The backdrop of elevated commodity prices and a relatively healthy economic national balance sheet are underpinning the currency.

By historical standards, the Aussie is below the long-term average since the float in 1983, while the terms of trade remain at multi-generational highs. This is further boosting the domestic economy.

Since the RBA was mandated with an inflation targeting regime in 1993, Australia has enjoyed unprecedented prosperity. Political parties of all persuasions would like to take credit for the rosy outcome, but the reality is that the stewardship of the central bank has played a crucial role in maintaining the wealth and economic health of the nation.

Soon, the RBA are likely to face a challenge in the May 3rd monetary policy meeting, but one that they have stared down before. Australian CPI will be published on April 27th and indications are that it has a strong possibility of shooting the lights out. A Federal election is to be held before May21st.

The market is pricing in a small probability of a hike in May but a strong chance of the first rate-rise at the June meeting. The RBA indicated after the February meeting that they will wait for the first quarter CPI number before acting on rates.

The market appears to think that the RBA will wait until after the election. In 2007 they raised rates just before an election. If the CPI number is high, history suggests they will act.

Compounding the issue, is the embarrassing policy error that the US Federal Reserve has made. An argument around ‘cost push’ inflation being ‘transitory’ has been proven wrong.

The RBA have form and the play book to stare down inflation before it gets to ‘eye watering’ levels. The May meeting could well be ‘live’ for a hike, CPI dependent.

A more hawkish RBA could see the Aussie trade above long-term averages.

AUD/USD REGRESSION SINCE THE FLOAT IN 1983

Australian Dollar Outlook Might Get a Kick From the RBA. To Hike or Not to Hike?

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

What is FOMO in Trading? Characteristics of a FOMO Trader
What is FOMO in Trading? Characteristics of a FOMO Trader
2022-03-31 10:45:00
How to Learn Technical Analysis with DailyFX
How to Learn Technical Analysis with DailyFX
2022-03-31 09:00:00
What Trading Style Best Suits Your Personality?
What Trading Style Best Suits Your Personality?
2022-03-30 10:30:00
Australian Dollar Holds Gains Amid Budget, Ukraine War. Will RBA Push AUD/USD Higher?
Australian Dollar Holds Gains Amid Budget, Ukraine War. Will RBA Push AUD/USD Higher?
2022-03-30 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
AUD/JPY
Mixed
NZD/USD
Mixed