Gold Rally Fails as US Dollar Lifted by Fed Minutes. Will XAU/USD Gain Support?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY, GBPUSD and EURUSD – Options for a Dollar Response to Surge in Fed Forecasts
2022-01-06 02:00:00
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/JPY Heads Towards Range Top; EUR/USD Consolidates; EUR/GBP Breaks Support
2022-01-05 17:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Crude on Track to Fill November Price Gap
2022-01-05 20:00:00
Gold Prices, Dow Jones May Rise if Retail Traders Add Onto Downside Exposure
2022-01-05 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Equities Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Stock Trends Are Pointed Higher Until They Aren’t
2022-01-05 12:30:00
Equities Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Fed Policy is a Bigger Threat to Equities Than Omicron
2022-01-05 09:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Rally Fails as US Dollar Lifted by Fed Minutes. Will XAU/USD Gain Support?
2022-01-06 01:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Difficult to Trust the Rally - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-01-05 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 29, 2021 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37.
2022-01-05 18:23:00
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Rally Continues, US Dollar Risks Lie Ahead
2022-01-05 10:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY, GBPUSD and EURUSD – Options for a Dollar Response to Surge in Fed Forecasts
2022-01-06 02:00:00
Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Rips to Five Year Highs-Exhaustion Ahead?
2022-01-05 19:00:00
More View more
Gold Rally Fails as US Dollar Lifted by Fed Minutes. Will XAU/USD Gain Support?

Gold Rally Fails as US Dollar Lifted by Fed Minutes. Will XAU/USD Gain Support?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

GOLD, XAU/USD, US DOLLAR, FED, FOMC, YIELDS, BITCOIN - Talking Points

  • Gold had a look at a topside breakout but was thwarted by the Fed
  • Hawkish FOMC meeting minutes gave yields a boost, lifting USD
  • With large daily moves, can XAU/USD eventually develop a trend?

Gold has been caught in US Dollar gyrations to start the year. Faster than previously anticipated tightening of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve continues to lift rates across the curve and this has underpinned the ‘big dollar’.

The minutes from the December Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting were released on Wednesday.

The document showed an inclination from members to consider accelerating the tapering of asset purchases and then to make hiking rates a ‘live’ option at the March meeting.

The market is now pricing in a high probability of a 25-basis point hike at that date.

The 10-year US Treasury yield hit its highest level since April last year at 1.71% overnight. At the same time, the 2-year bond continues to surge to yields not seen since the pandemic began, trading above 0.83%

As rates go up, holding dollars provides a more attractive investment option than bullion.

Earlier this week, an investment bank cited bitcoin as stealing market share from gold as a place of stored value. The two have similar characteristics as neither offer a return for ownership but are viewed as a reserve against the collapse of fiat currencies.

Looking ahead, there is a plethora of data out of the US today, including numbers on trade, jobs, factory orders and durable goods orders, as well as the ISM services index.

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold has twice failed to overcome pivot point resistance at 1834.00 this week. The pivot point was generated by a double top seen in July and September last year and may continue to offer resistance.

The 2 recent highs at 1829.68 and 1831.65 might add resistance near that pivot point. Higher up, the November peak of 1877.15 could offer resistance.

Just below the current price, there is a cluster of short, medium and long term simple moving averages (SMA) that are potentially supportive.

Lower down. support could be at the pivot points and previous lows of 1789.57, 1784.92,

1761.99, 1758.93, 1753.10 and 1721.71.

GOLD CHART

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Long CAD/JPY as Interest Rate Differential Begins to Bite: Top Trade Q1 2022
Long CAD/JPY as Interest Rate Differential Begins to Bite: Top Trade Q1 2022
2022-01-05 10:00:00
The Federal Reserve Bank: A Forex Trader’s Guide
The Federal Reserve Bank: A Forex Trader’s Guide
2022-01-05 08:00:00
What Are the Biggest Political Risks for the Stock Market in 2022?
What Are the Biggest Political Risks for the Stock Market in 2022?
2022-01-05 07:00:00
Japanese Yen Sinks on Higher Yields and Energy Prices. Where to for USD/JPY?
Japanese Yen Sinks on Higher Yields and Energy Prices. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-01-05 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
USDOLLAR