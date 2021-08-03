Nasdaq 100 Forecast for the Week Ahead: Tech May Outperform the Dow Jones

Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Futures, 10-Year Treasury Yield, NFPs – Week Ahead

Will Nasdaq 100 Continue Outperforming Dow Jones Futures Ahead?

The Nasdaq 100 could stand to benefit from key fundamental forces this week, opening the door for the tech-heavy index to outperform Dow Jones futures. On the chart below is a ratio of the Nasdaq 100 versus the Dow Jones. When the line is rising, that means the former is outperforming the latter and vice versa. The ratio can be seen tending to inversely track the 10-year Treasury yield.

Declines in the latter have been occurring amid a combination of weakening global growth prospects and cooling concerns about sooner-than-anticipated Fed tapering. Rising Covid cases around the world amid t spread of the more contagious Delta variant have been forcing nations, such as Australia and recently China, to reintroduce lockdowns.

Unsurprisingly, this has applied outsized pressure on cyclical stocks, which are over-represented in the Dow Jones. Tech shares have seen material outperformance compared to other sectors since last year’s Covid outbreak. With that in mind, investors may continue favoring the Nasdaq 100 in the short term as the Delta variant threatens the global economy.

All eyes are turning to Friday’s US non-farm payrolls report, where a softer-than-anticipated outcome risks further denting confidence in economic recovery prospects. If that sends longer-term Treasury yields lower still, then the Nasdaq 100 could continue outperforming the Dow Jones in the following trading sessions.

There are a couple of risks that traders out to be mindful of however. It is possible that a materially weaker jobs report induces aggressive risk aversion in financial markets. In such a scenario, the Nasdaq 100 may be more vulnerable considering perceived lofty valuations in the tech sector. Meanwhile, the US Senate may pass a $550 billion infrastructure bill this week. That could revive bond yields, bring forward Fed tapering bets and skewing capital flows in favor of the Dow relative to the Nasdaq.

Nasdaq 100 Technical Analysis

The Nasdaq 100 finds itself trading within a bearish Rising Wedge chart pattern. A breakout lower may open the door for reversing the near-term uptrend. Negative RSI divergence also shows that upside momentum may be fading. That can at times precede a turn lower. Such an outcome would likely place the focus on the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). The line may act as key support, from which the dominant uptrend might resume.

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter