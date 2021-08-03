Nasdaq 100 Forecast for the Week Ahead: Tech May Outperform the Dow Jones

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-08-02 19:30:00
Technical Levels: Dollar, Aussie, Loonie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-08-02 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Forecast: XAU Eyes NFPs to Gauge Taper Timeline Appetite
2021-08-03 04:00:00
Dow Jones Retreats amid Growth Concerns, Hang Seng May Pull Back
2021-08-03 01:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Retreats amid Growth Concerns, Hang Seng May Pull Back
2021-08-03 01:00:00
Nasdaq Fluctuates Following Rosy ISM Manufacturing Report
2021-08-02 14:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Forecast: XAU Eyes NFPs to Gauge Taper Timeline Appetite
2021-08-03 04:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Gears Up for NFP, Can Bulls Bid the Break?
2021-08-02 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-08-02 19:30:00
Technical Levels: Dollar, Aussie, Loonie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-08-02 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Under Pressure Following Comments from Fed's Waller
2021-08-02 21:00:00
USD/JPY Eyes July Low with US Yields Under Pressure Ahead of NFP Report
2021-08-02 17:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfJhp91 https://t.co/Vc0ZzB38Jq
  • (Market Alert) Australian Dollar Pops on RBA as Taper Plan is Left Alone, Now What? #AUD $AUDUSD #RBA https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/08/03/Australian-Dollar-Pops-on-RBA-as-Taper-Plan-is-Left-Alone-Now-What.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/FiZoavEg5e
  • RT @KyleR_IG: "We need to boost confidence. So we should stimulate. But maybe people will know we are trying to boost confidence. And then…
  • $AUDUSD popping on the #RBA The central bank will continue to buy A$5b/week of bonds until early September, then tapering to 4b until at least mid-Nov Traders likely unwinding bets that the RBA could have reversed prior decision on asset purchases https://t.co/crmIIsaEaR https://t.co/vwJs7fwzr9
  • RBA: Sees gradual pickup in wages growth, underlying inflation. Sees some increase in unemployment rate in near-term -BBG
  • RBA: GDP to decline in September quarter, experience shows economy bounces back quickly. Economy still expected to grow strongly again next year -BBG
  • RBA: Condition for rate rise will not be met before 2024, sees Australia growing 'little over' 4% in 2022 -BBG
  • RBA sticks with taper plan -BBG #AUD $AUDUSD
  • 🇦🇺 RBA Interest Rate Decision Actual: 0.1% Expected: 0.1% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-03
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.72%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 78.97%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/9u54wDvyGc
Nasdaq 100 Forecast for the Week Ahead: Tech May Outperform the Dow Jones

Nasdaq 100 Forecast for the Week Ahead: Tech May Outperform the Dow Jones

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Futures, 10-Year Treasury Yield, NFPs – Week Ahead

  • Nasdaq 100 may continue outperforming Dow Jones futures ahead
  • Falling Treasury rates, Delta variant, soft NFPs may play key role
  • Nasdaq 100 eyeing bearish Rising Wedge however, watch support

Will Nasdaq 100 Continue Outperforming Dow Jones Futures Ahead?

The Nasdaq 100 could stand to benefit from key fundamental forces this week, opening the door for the tech-heavy index to outperform Dow Jones futures. On the chart below is a ratio of the Nasdaq 100 versus the Dow Jones. When the line is rising, that means the former is outperforming the latter and vice versa. The ratio can be seen tending to inversely track the 10-year Treasury yield.

Declines in the latter have been occurring amid a combination of weakening global growth prospects and cooling concerns about sooner-than-anticipated Fed tapering. Rising Covid cases around the world amid t spread of the more contagious Delta variant have been forcing nations, such as Australia and recently China, to reintroduce lockdowns.

Unsurprisingly, this has applied outsized pressure on cyclical stocks, which are over-represented in the Dow Jones. Tech shares have seen material outperformance compared to other sectors since last year’s Covid outbreak. With that in mind, investors may continue favoring the Nasdaq 100 in the short term as the Delta variant threatens the global economy.

All eyes are turning to Friday’s US non-farm payrolls report, where a softer-than-anticipated outcome risks further denting confidence in economic recovery prospects. If that sends longer-term Treasury yields lower still, then the Nasdaq 100 could continue outperforming the Dow Jones in the following trading sessions.

There are a couple of risks that traders out to be mindful of however. It is possible that a materially weaker jobs report induces aggressive risk aversion in financial markets. In such a scenario, the Nasdaq 100 may be more vulnerable considering perceived lofty valuations in the tech sector. Meanwhile, the US Senate may pass a $550 billion infrastructure bill this week. That could revive bond yields, bring forward Fed tapering bets and skewing capital flows in favor of the Dow relative to the Nasdaq.

Nasdaq 100 Forecast for the Week Ahead: Tech May Outperform the Dow Jones

Chart Created in TradingView

Nasdaq 100 Technical Analysis

The Nasdaq 100 finds itself trading within a bearish Rising Wedge chart pattern. A breakout lower may open the door for reversing the near-term uptrend. Negative RSI divergence also shows that upside momentum may be fading. That can at times precede a turn lower. Such an outcome would likely place the focus on the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). The line may act as key support, from which the dominant uptrend might resume.

Nasdaq 100 Forecast for the Week Ahead: Tech May Outperform the Dow Jones

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Sentiment Indicators: Using IG Client Sentiment
Sentiment Indicators: Using IG Client Sentiment
2021-08-03 00:00:00
NFP and Forex: What is NFP and How to Trade It?
NFP and Forex: What is NFP and How to Trade It?
2021-08-02 20:30:00
Top 8 Forex Trading Strategies and their Pros and Cons
Top 8 Forex Trading Strategies and their Pros and Cons
2021-08-02 19:00:00
How to Read a Candlestick Chart
How to Read a Candlestick Chart
2021-08-02 16:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100