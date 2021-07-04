GBP/JPY May Fall as the Fed Feeds Yen Real Yield Advantage: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Q3 Technical Forecast: Weakness on the Horizon?
2021-07-03 22:30:00
S&P 500 Extends a 7-Day Rally, Dollar Breaks 8-Day Climb with Liquidity Top Concern
2021-07-03 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Gains to Persist; Stocks to Stay on Their Rocket: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-03 09:30:00
Robinhood IPO, Non-Farm Payrolls & OPEC+ – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-07-02 15:34:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-03 02:30:00
Live Data Coverage: June US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-07-02 11:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Q3 Technical Forecast: Gold Technical Outlook Took a Big Hit
2021-07-02 21:00:00
Gold, Silver Price Pullback Could Provide Attractive Opportunities in Q3
2021-07-02 19:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Q3 Fundamental Forecast
2021-07-04 02:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-07-02 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-03 19:30:00
Japanese Yen Q3 Technical Forecast: Weakness Appears Likely in Q3
2021-07-03 04:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Slippage can be a common occurrence in forex trading but is often misunderstood. Understanding how forex slippage occurs can enable a trader to minimize negative slippage, while potentially maximizing positive slippage. Learn about FX slippage here: https://t.co/Blrl0uF2Ct https://t.co/IMngOKhtN9
  • What is your forex trading style? Take the quiz and find out: https://t.co/YY3ePTpzSI https://t.co/Ea3KM15a4I
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn how to control greed in trading here: https://t.co/kODPAfJE79 https://t.co/3Qp5eSjVI8
  • The Consumer Price Index, better known by the acronym CPI, is an important economic indicator released on a regular basis by major economies to give a timely glimpse into current growth and inflation levels. Learn how to better understand CPI here: https://t.co/nAa0fHHGbZ https://t.co/2YushmMc39
  • A currency carry trade involves borrowing a low-yielding currency in order to buy a higher yielding currency in an attempt to profit from the interest rate differential. Find out if the carry trade suits your trading style here: https://t.co/7t4BzmLg8w https://t.co/uE0LPg8ShE
  • Japanese candlesticks are a popular charting technique used by many traders, and the shooting star candle is no exception. Learn about the shooting star candlestick and how to trade it here: https://t.co/mfwJ0sZLTs https://t.co/CtZZBus3hS
  • Do you know how to properly Identify a double top formation? Double tops can enhance technical analysis when trading both forex or stocks, making the pattern highly versatile in nature. Learn more about the double top formation here: https://t.co/t9Flsqcxo9 https://t.co/5Rgo2hQUDt
  • Dealing with the fear of missing out – or FOMO – is a highly valuable skill for traders. Not only can FOMO have a negative emotional impact, it can cloud judgment and overshadow logic. Learn how you can control FOMO in your trading here: https://t.co/lgDf5cVYOn https://t.co/S3llHPbmCX
  • The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) was founded in 1913 by the United States Congress. The Fed’s actions and policies have a major impact on currency value, affecting many trades involving the US Dollar. Learn more about the Fed here: https://t.co/ADSC4sIHrP https://t.co/NtfvxM17Hb
  • Key levels in forex tend to draw attention to traders in the market. These are psychological prices which tie into the human psyche and way of thinking. Learn about psychological levels here: https://t.co/8A1QhwMVKo https://t.co/D9rWBsPdSH
GBP/JPY May Fall as the Fed Feeds Yen Real Yield Advantage: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities

GBP/JPY May Fall as the Fed Feeds Yen Real Yield Advantage: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities

Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC

GBP/JPY, BRITISH POUND, JAPANESE YEN – TOP TRADE IDEA, Q3 2021:

  • Japanese Yen supported as the Fed moves up rate hike timeline
  • Bets on structural disinflation give Japan a real yield advantage
  • Pound may suffer outsized losses vs. JPY, topping pattern eyed

The Japanese Yen rose in the wake of June’s momentous FOMC meeting, where policymakers said that price growth had surpassed their expectations and shifted up the timeline for on-coming interest rate hikes. Having previously seen rates flat through 2023, the central bank has now penciled in two hikes that year.

The priced-in market view implied in Fed Funds futures following the announcement is more aggressive still, envisioning one hike in 2022 and two more in the following year. That probably echoes subsequently hawkish comments from officials including the presidents of the St Louis, Boston and Dallas Fed branches.

Japanese yields rose in tandem with those in the US in response, reflecting the ubiquity of the US Dollar as the go-to medium of exchange global trade. Close to 80% of global monetary transactions are settled in USD. So, a rise in the cost of borrowing the Greenback typically translates into higher credit costs globally.

As it happens, the process that the Fed is slowly initiating finds most global policy rates having converged on Japan – that is, toward zero and sometimes beyond it, into negative territory – amid the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Recovering from these depths in most places is expected to come alongside reflation.

Japan is a familiar exception. Here, structural forces holding down prices for the better part of 30 years and inspiring an epic (and mostly fruitless) BOJ counteroffensive remain in play. What this means is that real interest rates – that is, nominal yields discounted by the expected rate of inflation – are higher in Japan than most of the G10.

5-year breakeven inflation chart

Since most nominal rates have converged near zero, the size of the inflation haircut has become pivotal. That is inherently small in Japan relative to global counterparts, so the inflation-adjusted yield to be had on JPY-denominated holdings emerged as more attractive.

The BOJ policy of capping 10-year yields at 0% is an obvious headwind here, but it seems fragile. The central bank already owns almost half of Japan’s bond issuance to sustain it. Scope to do more seems limited, lest the monetary authority and the government itself be accused of outright debt monetization, an international taboo.

Of the major currencies, the Yen’s most pronounced advantage in this sense seems to be against the British Pound. As inflation fears push the Fed moves to pressure nominal rates upward globally, Japan’s real-yield advantage seems likely to expand further.

GBP/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

On the technical front, GBP/JPY may be forming a double top at resistance near the January 2018 high. Prices broke seven-month trend line support and negative RSI divergence warns of ebbing upside momentum. Pushing past support at 151.32 may expose the 148-149 zone. A further break below that might also pierce the uptrend from March 2020.

GBPJPY

GBP/JPY weekly chart created withTradingView

See the favorite trades setups from each DailyFX analyst for the third quarter. Download our new 3Q Top Trading Opportunities guide!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Long Nasdaq 100 on Return to Growth Stocks: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
Long Nasdaq 100 on Return to Growth Stocks: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-04 05:00:00
AUD/USD at Risk Amid Less-Dovish Fed, PBOC Normalization, Australia-China Tensions: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
AUD/USD at Risk Amid Less-Dovish Fed, PBOC Normalization, Australia-China Tensions: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-04 00:30:00
Australian Dollar Correction Brewing: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
Australian Dollar Correction Brewing: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-03 20:30:00
US Dollar Recovery Back at Make-or-Break Resistance – Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
US Dollar Recovery Back at Make-or-Break Resistance – Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-03 16:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/JPY
Bearish