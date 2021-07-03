News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Extends a 7-Day Rally, Dollar Breaks 8-Day Climb with Liquidity Top Concern
2021-07-03 02:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-07-02 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Robinhood IPO, Non-Farm Payrolls & OPEC+ – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-07-02 15:34:00
Breaking: Oil Prices Jump as OPEC+ Agree Oil Production Increase
2021-07-01 11:05:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-03 02:30:00
Live Data Coverage: June US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-07-02 11:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Q3 Technical Forecast: Gold Technical Outlook Took a Big Hit
2021-07-02 21:00:00
Gold, Silver Price Pullback Could Provide Attractive Opportunities in Q3
2021-07-02 19:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-07-02 20:00:00
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: Attractive at Lower Levels
2021-07-02 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Q3 Technical Forecast: Weakness Appears Likely in Q3
2021-07-03 04:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-07-02 20:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • There are three major forex trading sessions which comprise the 24-hour market: the London session, the US session and the Asian session. Learn about the characteristics of each session here: https://t.co/reRmDe1Ksp https://t.co/USQc1yxTVK
  • Though #NFPs beat expectations, the jobless rate ticked up and gave fodder to the Fed rate hike / taper skeptics to sow doubt. The #Dollar broke a 7-day climb as rate forecasts eased. What is ahead for the markets next week? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/07/03/SP-500-Extends-a-7-Day-Rally-Dollar-Breaks-8-Day-Climb-with-Liquidity-Top-Concern-.html https://t.co/QWn6DpBrbM
  • Entry orders are a valuable tool in forex trading. Traders can strategize to come up with a great trading plan, but if they can’t execute that plan effectively, all their hard work might as well be thrown out. Learn how to place entry orders here: https://t.co/1mnOXUuBpt https://t.co/hAIDwUhI06
  • Ever wonder if there are other chart types that can be sued for technical analysis? HLOC charts are discussed in the following article as well as their pros and cons. Learn more here: https://t.co/qV3c7a4YR3 https://t.co/mPmUr5KkOJ
  • The US Dollar struggled to extend gains against most ASEAN currencies this past week. Could its momentum be rekindled looking at USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR and USD/PHP? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/Me1oh3K6o9 https://t.co/URuXggBuFQ
  • The New Zealand Dollar may be readying to resume losses against the US Dollar after a Dead Cat Bounce. NZD/JPY and NZD/CAD trade lower, with both pairs facing key wedge chart patterns. Get your market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/wfxee3a9s9 https://t.co/e7tIbbU3E7
  • The Japanese Yen could regain some footing as retail traders increase their upside exposure in pairs like USD/JPY and GBP/JPY, offering important contrarian indicator signals. Get your $USDJPY market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/mLby3CwHKP https://t.co/GLLby3JNRA
  • The broader DXY Index erases intraday gains as the unemployment rate climbs to 5.9%. Get your market update from @RichDvorakFX here:https://t.co/nYLobXeONI https://t.co/AnAHRJEUxO
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.90% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.89% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.75% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.49% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.45% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ltFDaYvbgH
  • Wow, good games today. Good luck tomorrow if your team is on deck
Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities

Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

Nasdaq 100 / Dow Jones Spread– Third Quarter Fundamental Forecast

  • The Nasdaq 100 index is heading towards all-time highs at the start of Q3
  • A flattening Treasury yield curve makes the tech-heavy index more appealing
  • The Dow Jones may be more vulnerable to a rapid rise in near-term rates

See the favorite trades from each DailyFX Analyst for the third quarter. Download our new 3Q top trading opportunities guide from the DailyFX Free Trading Guides!

The Nasdaq 100 index is heading towards all-time highs at the start of Q3, driven by earnings optimism as economic growth rebounds sharply from the depths of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Federal Reserve revised up this year’s US GDP growth rate forecast to 7.0% at the June meeting, underscoring strong momentum while raising concerns about inflation. The June FOMC meeting may serve as an inflection point for the central bank’s monetary policy stance, with a majority of Fed officials hinting at 2 rate hikes by the end of 2023, according to the dot plot. A debate about scaling back monthly asset purchases has also started among key members.

These developments led the US Treasury yield curve to flatten as investors attempted to price in earlier Fed rate hikes and a gradual tapering path. The 10-2 year Treasury yield spread plunged to 118 bps following the June meeting, marking a drastic decline from the recent peak of 156 bps seen at the end of March (chart below). Looking into the last rate-hike cycle, a rapid fall in the 10-2 year yield spread was followed by the Fed’s signal of tapering QE in 2013. This is because front-dated yields tend to rise faster than longer-dated rates during a tapering cycle.

A hawkish shift in the Fed’s monetary policy stance may mark another period of outperformance in the Nasdaq 100 index versus the Dow Jones Industrial Average. This is because a flattening Treasury yield curve makes the tech-heavy index more appealing when the front-end borrowing costs rise faster than the longer-end rates. Large-cap technology firms, such as Amazon, Tesla and Netflix, are particularly sensitive to longer-dated borrowing costs, as their valuations are tilted to long-term growth prospects. Smaller technology start-ups are also less sensitive to short-term borrowing costs as venture capital invested in them is usually locked in for 5-10 years or even longer.

Vulnerability of Value Stocks

For the Dow Jones Industrial Average however, value stocks such as McDonald’s, 3M and Coca-Cola may be more vulnerable to a rapid rise in near-term rates. This is because higher short-end borrowing costs make these dividend-paying stocks less attractive to investors than during an ultra-low interest rate era.

The Nasdaq 100/Dow Jones ratio shows a negative correlation with the US 10-2 year yield spread over the past few months, highlighting the possibility of trading of Nasdaq 100 versus Dow Jones spread as we move closer to a rate-hike cycle. On the other hand however, if the inflationary pressures become sticky and persisting, longer-dated yields may start to catch up with front-end rates, resulting in a steepening yield curve. Under this scenario, traders may consider doing the reverse – that is, looking for the Dow Jones to outperform against the Nasdaq 100.

Nasdaq 100/Dow Jones Ratio vs. US 10-2 Yr Yield Spread

nasdaq treasury yield chart

Chart by Margaret Yang, Created with TradingView

See the favorite trades from each DailyFX Analyst for the third quarter. Download our new 3Q top trading opportunities guide from the DailyFX Free Trading Guides!

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Reinvigorated Copper Trade - Fundamentals and Techs Remain Supportive: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
Reinvigorated Copper Trade - Fundamentals and Techs Remain Supportive: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-02 23:00:00
CAD/JPY Bullish Breakout Potential Near Five-Year-Highs: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
CAD/JPY Bullish Breakout Potential Near Five-Year-Highs: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-02 16:00:00
USD/JPY to Try to Move Higher out of Macro Wedge: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
USD/JPY to Try to Move Higher out of Macro Wedge: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-02 15:00:00
Top 8 Forex Trading Strategies and their Pros and Cons
Top 8 Forex Trading Strategies and their Pros and Cons
2021-07-02 10:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
Wall Street
Bullish