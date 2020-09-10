JPY, USD May Rise on Risky Credit Markets as CLO ETF Debuts

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD to Reverse? Trump Call for US-China Decoupling Boosts Election Risks
2020-09-09 23:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Eyes ECB Meeting as AUD/USD Recoils
2020-09-09 21:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US-China Tensions to Amplify Recent AUD/USD, S&P 500, Oil Volatility?
2020-09-10 03:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Down to 3-Month Low on Fed Policy, Seasonal Turn
2020-09-09 06:07:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, AUD/USD Forecast: Retail Investors Buying the Dip?
2020-09-09 04:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Industrial Average Succumbs to Selling Pressures
2020-09-08 21:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 May Lead ASX 200 Higher, Gold Rebounds as US Dollar Falls
2020-09-10 02:00:00
Gold Price Touches 50-Day SMA for First Time Since June
2020-09-09 05:05:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Row May Weaken GBP/USD Further
2020-09-09 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2020-09-08 19:50:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese PM Frontrunner Signals Snap Election, USD/JPY Maintains Range
2020-09-08 11:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Bank of Japan Policy to Push JPY Lower?
2020-09-07 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/S9CEcBm5Qe https://t.co/2YFyCaAqTZ
  • An economic calendar is a resource that allows traders to learn about important economic information scheduled to be released. Stay up to date on the most important global economic data here: https://t.co/JdvW6HNuqV https://t.co/TLnkXmoBeD
  • #DXY turning lower after failing to break above Descending Channel resistance and the September 2018 low (93.81). 6-week Bear Flag pattern hints at extended losses if price clears support at the 92-mark. Has the #USDollar set the monthly-high? $USD $DXY https://t.co/ntQlaKJCXQ
  • The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) was founded in 1913 by the United States Congress. The Fed’s actions and policies have a major impact on currency value, affecting many trades involving the US Dollar. Learn more about the Fed here: https://t.co/ADSC4sIHrP https://t.co/YTblTUrmfk
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.28%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 81.25%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/7xJ2Bi0tXv
  • #Market Snapshot Haven-associated $JPY and $USD turning higher as $EURUSD retreats from session-highs #ASX200 and #SP500 futures attempting to recover from session-lows #Gold dipping back towards $1,940/oz https://t.co/j0YyOcdffw
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.15% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.13% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.09% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.06% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.07% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/XxEGF8U1x8
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: -0.01% Wall Street: -0.06% US 500: -0.17% France 40: -0.21% FTSE 100: -0.52% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/PSvL4uI1m5
  • Is a smart rebound for the $NDX and $EURUSD enough to trigger the 'buy the dip' mentality so familiar in this market? I discuss that in my video for the upcoming session: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/09/10/Nasdaq-and-EURUSD-Have-Traders-Roused-the-Buy-the-Dip-Mentality.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/K0mbxVf9IF
  • The #USD has recently broken higher against the Singapore Dollar, Malaysian Ringgit and Philippine Peso Will the US Dollar find further momentum from here? $USDSGD $USDMYR $USDPHP $USDIDR https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/09/10/US-Dollar-Reversal-Taking-Shape-USDSGD-USDMYR-USDPHP-USDIDR.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/KcQDMbqBWp
JPY, USD May Rise on Risky Credit Markets as CLO ETF Debuts

JPY, USD May Rise on Risky Credit Markets as CLO ETF Debuts

2020-09-10 04:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

CLO ETF, Japanese Yen, Coronavirus, Credit Risks - Talking Points:

  • CLO ETF now available for retail investors to trade for the first time
  • Illiquidity, hyper-specializedmarket may pose financial stability risks
  • JPY and USD may surge ifcredit markets crater as they did in March

On Wednesday, the first collateralized loan obligation (CLO) ETF was made available to trade through the use of an actively managed fund overseen by Alternative Access Funds. It invests only in AAA-rated CLOs which are given a credit rating only by nationally recognized statistical ratings organizations (NRSROs).

Unsure on what a CLO is or how it works? See my primer here.

The current market environment of cautious optimism and appetite for risky assets may initially be a tailwind for the newly-released CLO ETF. Corporate bond inflows have been relatively strong when taking into consideration the fundamental circumstances of the global economy and state of cross-continental geopolitical affairs.

The Fed’s various credit facilities that permitted the purchasing of corporate bonds and in some cases CLOs has also bolstered appetite for corporate debt. This dynamic is amplified in an environment of depressed yields, and CLOs - and by extension, ETFs that track them - offer a comparatively more attractive return for investors seeking to achieve their growth target.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Dimitri Zabelin
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

CLOs have been getting increasingly scrutinized following the coronavirus-induced selloff in March. During that time, spreads on credit default swaps for investment and sub-investment grade corporate debt surged with fears of insolvency and general stability in credit markets. The US Dollar and Japanese Yen spiked in tandem.

The highly-specialized nature of these credit instruments - and consequently, their comparative illiquidity relative to non-alternative assets - has been a point of concern. The mass introduction of an ETF that allows retail investors to get exposure to the CLO market - without perhaps fully understanding how they function - could pose a financial stability risk.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Dimitri Zabelin
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

“CLO securities present risks similar to those of other types of credit investments, including default (credit), interest rate and prepayment risks. In addition, CLOs are often governed by a complex series of legal documents and contracts, which increases the risk of dispute over the interpretation and enforceability of such documents relative to other types of investments” - Alternative Access Funds Prospectus

The significant uncertainty that Covid-19 poses to the global economy makes financial markets prone to unusually-aggressive bouts of volatility. The relative illiquidity of CLOs and their leveraged nature could compound the selloff. As a result, the AAA ETF which tracks this market, may expose traders to a degree of vulnerability that they are not accustomed to:

“While CLOs in which the Fund seeks to invest are expected to be highly liquid and supported by an active market, it is possible that they may be characterized as illiquid securities under adverse market conditions resulting in a limited market for the resale of CLOs or affecting the liquidity in the fixed income market, generally” - Alternative Access Funds Prospectus

If economic or financial stability concerns rise again, precarious credit markets may get rattled and induce violent price swings in CLOs. Demand for the anti-risk JPY and haven-linked USD may surge in this environment as they did in March. Looking ahead, growing coronavirus cases could catalyze another bout of volatility in tandem with the upcoming US election.

JPY Index, CDS Spreads for Investment Grade Debt

JPY, USD May Rise on Risky Credit Markets as CLO ETF Debuts

Source: Bloomberg

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DailyFX Education Summit: Trade Your Market
DailyFX Education Summit: Trade Your Market
2020-09-08 14:00:00
US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/PHP, USD/MYR
US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/PHP, USD/MYR
2020-09-08 05:00:00
DailyFX Education Summit: Trade Your Market
DailyFX Education Summit: Trade Your Market
2020-09-07 19:00:00
US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/PHP, USD/MYR
US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/PHP, USD/MYR
2020-09-07 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR