We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Downtrend May Accelerate Ahead of Critical Economic Data
2019-10-30 07:00:00
FOMC Rate Decision: US Dollar Vulnerable Around Fed Meetings
2019-10-29 22:03:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brexit Latest: Sterling (GBP) Untroubled by General Election Fears, FOMC Ahead
2019-10-30 08:14:00
FOMC Rate Decision: US Dollar Vulnerable Around Fed Meetings
2019-10-29 22:03:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen to Rise if the Fed Disappoints Dovish Market Hopes
2019-10-30 05:00:00
USD/JPY Bullish, NZD/USD Bearish Contrarian Outlook Ahead of Fed
2019-10-30 04:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Up Despite Fed Rate Cut Forecasts as Trade Hopes Take Hit
2019-10-30 05:57:00
Gold Price Outlook: Bull Flag Tested, Can Gold Bulls Break Through?
2019-10-29 12:31:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Up Despite Fed Rate Cut Forecasts as Trade Hopes Take Hit
2019-10-30 05:57:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Looks Bearish at Resistance Ahead of FOMC
2019-10-29 18:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC Surges as Bulls Take a Stand, Death Cross Looms
2019-10-25 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • LIVE NOW: Join Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX as he discusses important technical developments relevant to short to intermediate-term commodity and equity index traders. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/816147795?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Join Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX as he discusses important technical developments relevant to short to intermediate-term commodity and equity index traders. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/816147795?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • 🇪🇺 EUR German Unemployment Claims Rate s.a. (OCT), Actual: 5.0% Expected: 5.0% Previous: 5.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-30
  • 🇪🇺 EUR German Unemployment Change (000's) (OCT), Actual: 6.0k Expected: 2.0k Previous: -10.0k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-30
  • Japanese Yen to Rise if the Fed Disappoints Dovish Market Hopes - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2019/10/30/Japanese-Yen-to-Rise-if-the-Fed-Disappoints-Dovish-Market-Hopes.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #JPY #FOMC #Fed https://t.co/yEhM5lE7a8
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR German Unemployment Claims Rate s.a. (OCT) due at 08:55 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 5.0% Previous: 5.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-30
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR German Unemployment Change (000's) (OCT) due at 08:55 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 2.0k Previous: -10.0k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-30
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/9:30 AM GMT to gain insight on indices and commodities for the active trader. Register here: https://t.co/gghsFsZYlx https://t.co/sZTDcoSE9M
  • Fed expected to cut to 1.5-1.75% (93% priced in) - Focus on rate outlook as Fed officials remain divided - Two hawkish dissenters (risk of a third), no dovish dissenters expected $USD https://t.co/XwknJFaZV8
  • S&P 500 Technical Analysis: Can US Stocks Hold Up at Record High? - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/spx500/2019/10/30/SP-500-Technical-Analysis-Can-US-Stocks-Hold-Up-at-Record-High.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #SP500 #technicalanalysis
Japanese Yen to Rise if the Fed Disappoints Dovish Market Hopes

Japanese Yen to Rise if the Fed Disappoints Dovish Market Hopes

2019-10-30 05:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

JAPANESE YEN, US DOLLAR, FED, FOMC – Talking Points:

  • Yen, US Dollar have benefitted from weaker global economic growth
  • Australian and New Zealand Dollars have suffered amid the slowdown
  • More of the same is likely as the Fed disappoints ultra-dovish markets

Where will markets end 2019? See our Q4 forecasts for currencies, commodities and stock indexes!

The Japanese Yen has thrived against the backdrop of slowing global economic growth since early 2018. When times are good, investors borrow cheaply in the perennially low-yielding currency to finance bets on riskier assets offering higher returns. When the outlook sours however, the de-risking of portfolios translates into the unwinding of these de-facto short Yen positions, sending the currency upward.

The US Dollar enjoyed a boost as well, albeit for different reasons. The undisputed global reserve currency offers the most robust liquidity of any of its counterparts, making by extension the least volatile when large capital flows pour in and out. That makes it understandably attractive as investors try to avoid erratic price moves while cashing out of riskier assets in an economic downturn.

Chart of the Japanese Yen and US Dollar rising as global economic growth slows

The Australian and New Zealand Dollars are at the opposite end of the spectrum. Both have suffered amid the downturn as traders found pronounced vulnerability in the outsized gearing toward commodity exports in their home economies. The central role of the US-China trade war in the current malaise hasn’t helped: the East Asian giant is pivotal cross-border sales destination for both.

Chart of Australian and New Zealand Dollars falling when global economic growth slows

YEN MAY RISE IF FED GUIDANCE FALLS SHORT OF DOVISH MARKET HOPES

This helps explain how currency markets may respond to the upcoming Fed monetary policy announcement. The US central bank is widely expected to issue another interest rate cut. Indeed, markets price in the probability of one at over 96 percent. That means the move itself is unlikely to generate much in the way of volatility: if the outcome is priced in already, there is no need for assets to readjust to it.

That puts the spotlight on the statement accompanying the rate decision as well as the subsequent press conference with Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Thus far, markets seem to be unimpressed with officials’ easing efforts. If the guidance on offer falls short of the accommodative stance that traders would prefer – a tall order considering the already ultra-dovish tilt in priced-in expectations – sentiment might sour.

In this scenario, the broadly defensive mood across financial markets seems likely to boost the Yen, extending its nearly two-year rise. The Greenback might gain too, despite the downshift in baseline yields on USD-denominated assets. Meanwhile, the lion’s share of selling pressure might continue to be be borne by commodity-linked currencies.

FX TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Bullish, NZD/USD Bearish Contrarian Outlook Ahead of Fed
USD/JPY Bullish, NZD/USD Bearish Contrarian Outlook Ahead of Fed
2019-10-30 04:00:00
US Dollar May Rise on USD/INR Bullish Hint as India Credit Teeters
US Dollar May Rise on USD/INR Bullish Hint as India Credit Teeters
2019-10-29 04:00:00
US Dollar May Gain vs SGD, MYR, PHP on Trade Wars, Fed, GDP Data
US Dollar May Gain vs SGD, MYR, PHP on Trade Wars, Fed, GDP Data
2019-10-28 04:00:00
US Dollar May Rise vs NOK and SEK on FOMC, Q3 Earnings, GDP Data
US Dollar May Rise vs NOK and SEK on FOMC, Q3 Earnings, GDP Data
2019-10-28 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.