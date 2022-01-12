S&P 500 Shrugs Off Red-Hot Inflation & Ekes Out Small Gain, Banks’ Earnings in Focus

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2022-01-12 19:48:00
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Rips to Resistance- Bulls Eye Breakout
2022-01-12 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Eyes 2021 High as RSI Pushes Toward Overbought Territory
2022-01-12 20:30:00
US Dollar Sinks as Powell Talks Tough on Inflation Ahead of CPI Data. Can USD Hold On?
2022-01-12 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Want to Improve Financial Performance? Hire More Women
2022-01-12 17:30:00
Dow Jones Advances After Powell Testimony, Hang Seng May Follow Higher
2022-01-12 01:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Range Breakout Play- Bulls to Challenge 1830
2022-01-12 16:00:00
Gold Prices Coil Up For Breakout. Will US Inflation Data Be The Trigger?
2022-01-12 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2022-01-12 19:48:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2022-01-12 18:15:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2022-01-12 19:48:00
JPY Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: USD/JPY, Fed, Labor Market Eyed
2022-01-12 07:00:00
More View more
S&P 500 Shrugs Off Red-Hot Inflation & Ekes Out Small Gain, Banks’ Earnings in Focus

S&P 500 Shrugs Off Red-Hot Inflation & Ekes Out Small Gain, Banks’ Earnings in Focus

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

S&P 500 OUTLOOK:

  • U.S. CPI rises at the fastest face since 1982 and hits 7% y/y in December, but fails to spark a negative reaction in risk assets
  • Mounting inflationary pressures, however, can pave the way for aggressive monetary tightening, setting the stage for S&P 500 weakness in the short-term
  • Market attention will now turn to the official start of the earnings season, with big banks due to kick-off the cycle on Friday

Most read: Everything You Need to Know About Types of Stocks

U.S. stocks advanced on Wednesday, but the strong recovery momentum seen on Tuesday took a breather amid investor caution on mounting inflationary forces in the economy. At the market close, the S&P 500 climbed 0.28% to 4,726, but finished the day off its highs as risk appetite slowly dwindled throughout the trading session. The Nasdaq 100 also rose, clambering 0.38% to 15,905. Elsewhere, the Dow Jones underperformed its peers, eking out a 0.11% gain to end the day at 36,290.

Key data released in the morning showed December headline CPI increasing at the fastest pace since 1982, up 7% y/y from November’s 6.8% y/y. The core gauge, which excludes volatile food and energy components, also accelerated, rising from 4.9% y/y to 5.5% y/y, the hottest reading since 1991. Initially, the consumer price index report triggered a knee-jerk reaction to the upside among risk-assets, but the move faded over the hours as Wall Street began to digest the alarming results and their potential ramifications for monetary policy.

Broadening inflationary pressures, especially in sticky components such as shelter, should reinforce bets that the Fed will act quickly and aggressively to withdraw support in the current normalization process. We probably didn’t see that kind of repricing today because investors had front-run the FOMC in recent weeks, driving Treasury prices lower and yields significantly higher already. For instance, the 10-year yield has risen more than 22 bps and the 2-year almost 18 bps in less than 10 trading days. However, after a pause and some consolidation, rates may begin move up again soon, weighing on stocks with lofty valuations in the growth and tech space. In this environment, the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 will struggle and should underperform value-leaning indices such as the Dow Jones.

Focusing on other near-term catalysts, the fourth quarter earnings cycle will take center stage in the coming days. Financial heavyweights will kick off the season in earnest towards the end of the week, with JPMorgan (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), Citigroup (C), BlackRock (BLK) and First Republic (FRC) all announcing results on Friday before the opening bell. Banks are a bellwether for the economy, so traders should pay particular attention to forward guidance relating to loan activity and net interest margins against a backdrop of rising rates. If they sound bullish on those two key metrics, financials can continue to command strength over the medium term, lifting other cyclical proxies in their slipstream.

Below is a summary of Friday's main corporate results to keep an eye on

S&amp;P 500 Shrugs Off Red-Hot Inflation &amp; Ekes Out Small Gain, Banks’ Earnings in Focus

Source: Nasdaq

S&P 500 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

After Tuesday’s strong rally, follow-through buying momentum weakened on Wednesday, preventing the S&P 500 from clearing technical resistance at 4,750. If the index fails to breach this barrier decisively in the coming sessions, bearish pressure could begin to build, paving the way for a move towards trendline support near the 4,600 psychological area. On the other hand, if bulls retake resolute control of the market and push the price above 4,750 decisively, the S&P 500 could be on track to reclaim its all-time at 4,818.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

S&amp;P 500 Shrugs Off Red-Hot Inflation &amp; Ekes Out Small Gain, Banks’ Earnings in Focus

S&P 500 (SPX) Chart by TradingView

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

  • Are you just getting started? Download the beginners’ guide for FX traders
  • Would you like to know more about your trading personality? Take the DailyFX quiz and find out
  • IG's client positioning data provides valuable information on market sentiment. Get your free guide on how to use this powerful trading indicator here.

---Written by Diego Colman, Contributor

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100 & ARKK Blast Higher, but US CPI Data May Spark a Reversal. Dead Cat Bounce?
Nasdaq 100 & ARKK Blast Higher, but US CPI Data May Spark a Reversal. Dead Cat Bounce?
2022-01-11 21:30:00
Dow Jones Dips as Fed Jitters Unnerve Markets, US CPI Eyed for Trend Hints
Dow Jones Dips as Fed Jitters Unnerve Markets, US CPI Eyed for Trend Hints
2022-01-10 21:30:00
S&P 500 Subdued on Fast and Furious Fed Tightening Roadmap, NFP Eyed for Direction
S&P 500 Subdued on Fast and Furious Fed Tightening Roadmap, NFP Eyed for Direction
2022-01-06 22:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Plunges as Fed Minutes Signal Faster Stimulus Pullback, ARKK in Free Fall
Nasdaq 100 Plunges as Fed Minutes Signal Faster Stimulus Pullback, ARKK in Free Fall
2022-01-05 22:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed