S&P 500 Falls as Omicron Clouds the Outlook, Double Top Pattern Signals Danger

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY. Volatility Crunch Needs Watching
2021-12-21 01:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: German Confidence; Canada GDP; US Durable Goods; US PCE; Japan CPI
2021-12-20 19:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Omicron Fuels Weakness in Energy Markets
2021-12-20 21:40:00
Crude Oil Trading Strategies and Tips
2021-12-20 12:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-12-20 17:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook Leading into 2022
2021-12-20 04:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Goes to War With the US Dollar as Risk Appetite Dwindles
2021-12-20 16:00:00
Will Inflation Push Gold to a New All-time High
2021-12-17 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Impact of Bank of England Rate Hikes on FTSE 100, FTSE 250, GBP/USD, GBP/EUR
2021-12-20 12:20:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/USD since Sep 30 when GBP/USD traded near 1.35.
2021-12-20 10:23:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY. Volatility Crunch Needs Watching
2021-12-21 01:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: German Confidence; Canada GDP; US Durable Goods; US PCE; Japan CPI
2021-12-20 19:45:00
More View more
S&P 500 Falls as Omicron Clouds the Outlook, Double Top Pattern Signals Danger

S&P 500 Falls as Omicron Clouds the Outlook, Double Top Pattern Signals Danger

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

S&P 500 OUTLOOK:

  • U.S. stocks start the weak with large losses, dragged down by worries that the rapid spread of the omicron variant will dent economic activity and slow the global recovery
  • The S&P 500 falls 1.14% at the market close, with cyclical and reopening stocks taking the biggest hit
  • The development of a double top pattern in the S&P 500 daily chart points to further downside over the near term

Most read: Euro Technical Analysis - Looking to Sell Rallies in EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD

U.S. stocks fell Monday on growing worries that the coronavirus pandemic will undermine economic activity and weaken the global recovery, exacerbating supply chain snags and thus inflation.Concerns that President Biden may not be able to get his "Build Back Better" agenda passed by the Senate also seemed to weigh on sentiment.

At the market close, the S&P 500 retreated 1.14% to end the day at 4,568, but well above the session low of 4,531. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 sank1.1% to 15,627, its lowest level since early December. The Dow Jones also suffered heavy losses, dropping 1.23% to 34,932, as traders rushed to trim positions in economically sensitive stocks that may be negatively affected by the worsening healthcare crisis outlook.

The recently discovered COVID-19 Omicron variant has become the main source of anxiety for investors, as the heavily mutated strain is spreading like wildfire around the world with cases doubling within 1.5 to 3 days in areas of community spread, according to the World Health Organization.

Although preliminary data suggest that omicron may be milder than Delta, its greater transmissibility is likely to steepen the infection curve, accelerating hospitalizations during the winter months in the northern hemisphere, a situation that may overburden the healthcare system andmake tighter restrictions necessary to contain outbreaks.

Many European countries have already adopted stricter control measures, introducing draconian travel restrictions and social curbs at the height of the holiday period to fight the surge in virus counts. The Netherlands has even gone a step further, becoming the first EU member to re-enter a multi-week nationwide lockdown, shutting down non-essential stores, bars, and restaurants until January 14th.

The U.S. is a few weeks behind Europe in terms of omicron spread, but scientists expect a similar pattern to develop heading into January. This means one thing: stringent mitigation rules are likely to be reimposed on this side of the Atlantic, perhaps on a state-by-state basis or, in the worst case, at the federal level if hospitals begin to become overwhelmed.

The prospects of new lockdowns or tough business restrictions should weigh on the U.S. equity market in the near term via the sentiment channel, with cyclical and reopening stocks most sensitive to a significant pullback before year-end, just as liquidity shrinks ahead of the holidays and creates a trading environment that can amplify market moves.

A large sell-off may become a good opportunity to buy the dip on stocks that have dropped too much too soon, but timing the bottom may be a difficult task amid increased pandemic uncertainty and looming monetary policy risks, so traders should exercise caution and follow coronavirus and Fed related news closely before diving in headfirst.

S&P 500 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

The daily chart of the S&P 500 appears to show the development of a spooky bearish configuration: a double top pattern. This technical formation is validated once the price completes its capital "M" shape and breaks below its neckline, the lowest intermediate point dividing its two peaks. In our case, the neckline sits near the 4,500 psychological level. Should the S&P 500 fall below this key support, traders should brace for a significant pullback as this event could pave the way for a move towards the October low at 4,278. On the flip side, if dip buyers resurface and the index rebounds from current levels, the first resistance to consider is seen at 4,631, followed by the record high near 4,700.

S&P 500 TECHNICAL CHART

S&amp;P 500 Falls as Omicron Clouds the Outlook, Double Top Pattern Signals Danger

S&P 500 (SPX) Chart by TradingView

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

  • Are you just getting started? Download the beginners’ guide for FX traders
  • Would you like to know more about your trading personality? Take the DailyFX quiz and find out
  • IG's client positioning data provides valuable information on market sentiment. Get your free guide on how to use this powerful trading indicator here.

---Written by Diego Colman, Contributor

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Mexican Peso Gains after Banxico Front-Loads Rate Hikes, USD/MXN Sinks
Mexican Peso Gains after Banxico Front-Loads Rate Hikes, USD/MXN Sinks
2021-12-16 22:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Flies Despite Fed’s Hawkish Turn. Will the Rally Fade on Higher Rates Risk?
Nasdaq 100 Flies Despite Fed’s Hawkish Turn. Will the Rally Fade on Higher Rates Risk?
2021-12-15 23:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Slides as Traders Prepare for a Hawkish Turn From the FOMC
Nasdaq 100 Slides as Traders Prepare for a Hawkish Turn From the FOMC
2021-12-14 21:00:00
S&P 500 Stumbles on Omicron Fears and FOMC Policy Risk Amid Soaring Inflation
S&P 500 Stumbles on Omicron Fears and FOMC Policy Risk Amid Soaring Inflation
2021-12-13 21:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish