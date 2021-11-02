News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-02 19:00:00
Markets Around the November Fed Meeting – The Macro Setup
2021-11-02 17:00:00
News
Markets Around the November Fed Meeting – The Macro Setup
2021-11-02 17:00:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-02 08:30:00
News
Dow Hits Record as FOMO Prevails Over Monetary Policy Worries ahead of FOMC
2021-11-02 21:00:00
Markets Around the November Fed Meeting – The Macro Setup
2021-11-02 17:00:00
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Rising Wedge, Will the Fed Feed Gold Bears?
2021-11-02 20:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-02 19:00:00
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-02 19:00:00
Markets Around the November Fed Meeting – The Macro Setup
2021-11-02 17:00:00
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-02 19:00:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update; November Fed Meeting Preview
2021-11-02 16:30:00
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.03% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.23% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.33% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.60% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.04% 🇦🇺AUD: -1.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/C6zFa0EeTO
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.31% Oil - US Crude: -0.67% Silver: -2.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/PgpycKUmW8
  • $DVN delivered and more, up more than 5% after hours. $OVV shouldn't disappoint but who knows https://t.co/uO4bPiJSBZ
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 80.36%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 78.73%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/3yNXSOkyMb
  • RBNZ: - Capital requirements for banks will progressively increase from July 1, 2022 - Higher global interest rates may be a significant headwind for asset prices
  • RBNZ: - Supply chain bottlenecks in inflation are adding to stresses in some sectors - We intend to increase min. core funding ratio requirement to previous level of 75%, effective Jan. 1, 2022
  • RBNZ: - The financial system is in a good position to support the economic recovery - Stretched asset prices are facing headwinds from rising global interest rates
  • Gold price action has been a bit messy lately, with XAU making a hard break lower then quickly rebounding. The uptrend in place since September has been choppy. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/SpAn0IRBAQ https://t.co/mOchhGvhJZ
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.41% US 500: 0.39% France 40: 0.02% Germany 30: -0.01% FTSE 100: -0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Sn3vSr4Omh
  • Markets are in reasonably good form ahead of the monetary policy decisions this week by the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, as well as Friday’s US non-farm payrolls data and a meeting of OPEC+. Get your market update from @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/QQOfSpsSt1 https://t.co/GVHmpLC0In
Dow Hits Record as FOMO Prevails Over Monetary Policy Worries ahead of FOMC

Dow Hits Record as FOMO Prevails Over Monetary Policy Worries ahead of FOMC

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

U.S. STOCKS OUTLOOK:

  • The three major US stock indexes end the session higher and set a record close
  • Strong corporate earnings and bullish sentiment amid FOMO sentiment outweigh concerns about monetary tightening, lifting risk assets ahead of the Fed decision
  • On Wednesday, the FOMC will release its November monetary policy decision. No change in rates is expected, but the central bank is seen announcing a plan to reduce asset purchases

Most read: November Seasonally Points to Gold Weakness and Stocks Momentum

U.S. stocks edged higher on Tuesday supported by strong corporate earnings and FOMO sentiment, although gains were somewhat moderate as investors remained cautious ahead of Wednesday's Federal Reserve policy announcement. Despite the measured moves on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 managed to eke out a record close, with the former rising 0.37% to 4,631 and the latter up 0.42% to 15,972. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average also notched an all-time high, climbing 0.39% to end the session at 36,053.

Focusing on the Fed, the institution will unveil its November monetary policy decision tomorrow at 14:00 ET. No change in borrowing costs is expected, although the rate-setting committee is expected to officially announce a plan to begin tapering asset purchases, as the economy has already met the conditions for gradual removal of accommodation (monthly reduction of $10 billion in Treasuries and $5 billion in MBS is the baseline scenario).

The move to begin tapering the $120 billion monthly bond-buying program has been extensively telegraphed by policymakers and is widely discounted, so it should not be a major source of turbulence in and of itself. However, the tone adopted by the central bank in the statement and in the post-meeting press conference may trigger volatility if it is perceived as hawkish. At the moment, the stars seem to be aligning for that scenario.

Traders have been pricing in faster normalization in recent weeks as inflationary pressures and supply chain issues have become more prevalent, boosting bets for higher rates ahead of central banks' own plans, with Eurodollar futures already pointing to a June 2022 hike.The Fed is unlikely to push back against expectations for tighter monetary policy to preserve flexibility and optionality should the inflation outlook worsen. If that were the case, the central bank could respond quickly and pivot toward liftoff without disrupting markets.

All things considered, the failure to reject market pricing may be viewed as a marginally hawkish outcome, so it could potentially trigger a bearish reaction in equities, pulling the major stock indices down from this week’s all-time highs. Any sell-off, however, is likely to be shallow and short-lived, as strong corporate earnings, constructive profit guidance, seasonality and bullish sentiment remain supportive of risk assets into year-end.

DOW JONES TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Early last month, I discusseda bullish double bottom configuration on the Dow Jones’ daily chart. The technical formation was confirmed a few weeks ago, triggering a strong rally. Since then, the Dow has risen more than 3%, although it has yet to reach the upside target set by the pattern, which stands at ~36,3400. This means that the blue-chip index may still have gas in the tank to charge higher, however, gains may not follow a straight line as price continues to approach channel resistance and the market leans towards overbought territory. That said, if we see a pullback, price could retreat towards support at 35,500 before resuming its uptrend, although a drop below that floor could create vulnerabilities and expose the 35,000 area.

DOW JONES TECHNICAL CHART

Dow Hits Record as FOMO Prevails Over Monetary Policy Worries ahead of FOMC

Source: TradingView

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

  • Are you just getting started? Download the beginners’ guide for FX traders
  • Would you like to know more about your trading personality? Take the DailyFX quiz and find out
  • IG's client positioning data provides valuable information on market sentiment. Get your free guide on how to use this powerful trading indicator here.

---Written by Diego Colman, Contributor

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

