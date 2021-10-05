Nasdaq 100 Falls More than 2% as Traders Dump Big Tech. Will the Sell-Off Continue?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Plunge Faces First Hurdle at Fresh Yearly Low
2021-10-04 18:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-10-04 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Benefits, Ethereum Set to Break as Oil Spikes and Stocks Slide
2021-10-04 19:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: WTI at a Major Long-term Level
2021-10-04 15:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-10-04 18:30:00
Markets Q4 Outlook: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Fed, Euro, ECB, Oil, Volatility Returns?
2021-10-04 14:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breakout Potential, XAU/USD Levels
2021-10-04 17:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-10-04 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-10-04 16:30:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-04 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-10-04 16:30:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-04 16:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Retail Sales MoM Final (AUG) due at 01:30 GMT (15min) Actual: -1.7% Expected: -1.7% Previous: -2.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-05
  • RT @FxWestwater: Japan's Nikkei 225 enters a technical correction (-10%) from its September high after Tuesday's losses extend drop over 3%…
  • 🇵🇭 Inflation Rate YoY (SEP) Actual: 4.8% Expected: 5.1% Previous: 4.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-05
  • Join @FxWestwater at 22:00 EST/2:00 GMT for a webinar on preparing to trade commodities markets in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/qTOa61aMmN https://t.co/R82Rajpv3D
  • Heads Up:🇵🇭 Inflation Rate YoY (SEP) due at 01:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 5.1% Previous: 4.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-05
  • 🇦🇺 Balance of Trade (AUG) Actual: A$15.077B Expected: A$10.3B Previous: A$12.117B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-05
  • Trading bias allows traders to make informative decisions when dealing in the market. This relates to both novice and experienced traders alike. Start learning how you may be able to make more informed decisions here: https://t.co/rz7fqhRoMG https://t.co/NVuvrIfiZl
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Balance of Trade (AUG) due at 00:30 GMT (15min) Expected: A$10.3B Previous: A$12.117B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-05
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 BoJ Gov Kuroda Speech due at 00:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-05
  • The ISM manufacturing index plays an important role in forex trading, with ISM data influencing currency prices globally. Learn about the importance of the ISM manufacturing index here: https://t.co/Xr3xtoFpZy https://t.co/AVhKDMhfJz
Nasdaq 100 Falls More than 2% as Traders Dump Big Tech. Will the Sell-Off Continue?

Nasdaq 100 Falls More than 2% as Traders Dump Big Tech. Will the Sell-Off Continue?

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

NASDAQ 100 OUTLOOK:

  • Wall Street’s main stock indices suffer heavy losses at the start of the week, with technology shares bearing the brunt of the sell-off
  • The Nasdaq 100 slides more than 2% and falls below its 100-day simple moving average, a bearish signal according to technical analysis
  • On Tuesday, investors will focus on the ISM No-Manufacturing report for clues on the health of the services sector

Most read: Seasonality suggests October may be a good month for the dollar but bad news for risk

U.S. stocks plummeted at the start of the week, dragged by technology shares, as the recent rise in Treasury yields led investors to flee high-flying companies. At the same time, concerns about the debt ceiling, persistently elevated inflation, fresh U.S.-China trade worries and the possibility of higher corporate taxes also weighed on sentiment.

When it was all said and done, the Nasdaq 100 plunged 2.16% to 14472, losing its 100-day moving average, pulled lower by outsize losses in mega-caps such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Apple. Meanwhile, Facebook, the fifth most valuable company, was hit the hardest, dropping almost 5%, after an insider whistleblower accused the social media company of facing no oversight, betraying democracy, and choosing profits over public safety. Elsewhere, the S&P 500 sank 1.3% to 4300, while the Dow Jones fell 0.94% to 34003 points at the closing bell.

With stretched and frothy valuations, the technology sector faces several near-term risks, but one of the main threatsappears to stem from the prospect of tighter monetary policy as the Fed prepares to taper its asset purchase program, a process that could start as soon as next month (November).

The normalization endeavor by the U.S. central bank should bring higher yields across the Treasury curve, weighing on valuations, boosting volatility levels, and ushering a shift in market leadership away from the big tech names. That said, one key sector that may outperform in a rising rate environment is financials, with the XLF ETF likely offering asymmetric upside potential during the last quarter of the year.

Moving on to other near-term catalysts, the September ISM Non-Manufacturing release should be the center of attention on Tuesday. The index is seen growing at a good pace, but decelerating slightly to 60 points from 61.4 in August. Any positive surprises relative to expectations could ease concerns about the slowdown in services spending seen over the summer and lift bond yields, exacerbating negative sentiment towards the technology segment.

Check out the DailyFX economic calendar to make sure you don't miss any market-moving events

NASDAQ 100 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

After breaking below its 100-day simple moving average on Monday, the Nasdaq 100 has fallen rapidly towards a Fibonacci support in the 14365 area. If sellers manage to breach this floor in the next few trading sessions, the tech index could retreat towards cluster support in the 13950region, where the 200-day SMA converges with the 50% Fib retracement of the March/September rally. On the flip side, if bulls reassert upside pressure and prices manage to pivot higher, the first resistance appears near 14775. Should buyers reclaim this level, there could be scope for a move towards 15150.

NASDAQ 100 TECHNICAL CHART

Nasdaq 100 Falls More than 2% as Traders Dump Big Tech. Will the Sell-Off Continue?

Source: TradingView

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

--- Written by Diego Colman, DailyFX Market Strategist

about:blank

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq Tanks on Rising U.S. Yields, ARKK Appears to Confirm Double Top Pattern
Nasdaq Tanks on Rising U.S. Yields, ARKK Appears to Confirm Double Top Pattern
2021-09-28 20:00:00
Mexican Peso Outlook: Higher U.S. Yields Weigh on EMFX, Banxico on Tap this Week
Mexican Peso Outlook: Higher U.S. Yields Weigh on EMFX, Banxico on Tap this Week
2021-09-27 20:30:00
Copper Price Forecast: Evergrande Contagion Infects Charts
Copper Price Forecast: Evergrande Contagion Infects Charts
2021-09-21 15:55:00
Mexican Peso Retains Positive Outlook, but Near-Term Weakness Cannot Be Ruled Out
Mexican Peso Retains Positive Outlook, but Near-Term Weakness Cannot Be Ruled Out
2021-09-14 20:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100