FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Fed Chair Testimony; China Manufacturing PMI; Eurozone Inflation Rate; US PCE; US Manufacturing ISM & PMI

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Setups: DXY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX, Gold, Oil, & Bitcoin
2021-09-27 16:30:00
US Dollar Ascending Triangle: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-09-27 15:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Setups: DXY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX, Gold, Oil, & Bitcoin
2021-09-27 16:30:00
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Stages Five Day Rally to Eye July High
2021-09-27 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, USD/JPY, BTC/USD, China Crypto Crackdown, Evergrande
2021-09-27 14:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Sep 14, 2021 12:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 34,602.40.
2021-09-23 15:25:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Drops into Pivotal Support- XAU/USD Levels
2021-09-27 18:00:00
Technical Setups: DXY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX, Gold, Oil, & Bitcoin
2021-09-27 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Setups: DXY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX, Gold, Oil, & Bitcoin
2021-09-27 16:30:00
US Dollar Ascending Triangle: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-09-27 15:45:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Setups: DXY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX, Gold, Oil, & Bitcoin
2021-09-27 16:30:00
US Dollar Ascending Triangle: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-09-27 15:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Gold prices have plunged more than 5.1% off the September highs with the sell-off taking XAU/USD back into key technical support. Get your $XAUUSUD market update from @MBForex here:https://t.co/XqIJ5OJ5Hv https://t.co/O3CSNNCCWo
  • WTI higher by almost 2% as global energy prices continue to rise $CL $CL_F #Oil https://t.co/6Zu2zR0ZDP
  • Higher global natural gas prices could hint to a near-term increase in US exports - Moody's via BBG $NG $NG_F
  • WTO crude is on pace to put in its highest session close in three years. If it clears 76, it will be a far bigger technical event. $CL_F weekly chart below https://t.co/UPviQVRL2F
  • Fed's Williams: - It is reasonable for the taper to be completed by mid-2022 - I recognize that inflation is currently elevated
  • Both USD/CHF and USD/SEK rates appear poised for most upside in the near-term, while surging energy prices may be offering a different route for USD/NOK. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/0HFq7L8RCm https://t.co/7wF7mk4ip4
  • Fed's Williams: - Optimistic that the economy will allow an "imminent" taper - Elevated levels of uncertainty make forecasting difficult
  • Gold Price Outlook: #Gold Drops into Pivotal Support- $XAUUSD Levels - https://t.co/Wkucy1F83L https://t.co/WNQyAVsaYD
  • Fitch Ratings: - We do not expect the advent of a new gov't in Germany to produce a significant change in near-term economic prospects - Expect sound fiscal policies following German elections, with a focus on sustainability of public debt
  • The USD is trading in an ascending triangle formation, marked by horizontal resistance around the 2021 highs to go along with bullish trendline support. Get your market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/3HFBpRwqB4 https://t.co/jAfBE5EfQI
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Fed Chair Testimony; China Manufacturing PMI; Eurozone Inflation Rate; US PCE; US Manufacturing ISM & PMI

FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Fed Chair Testimony; China Manufacturing PMI; Eurozone Inflation Rate; US PCE; US Manufacturing ISM & PMI

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

FX Week Ahead Overview:

  • The last days of September bring about a slew of important data releases from some of the world’s major economies.
  • The US is in focus over the coming days with Fed Chair Jerome Powell set to testify in front of the Senate Banking Committee, while September US PCE data and two gauges of US manufacturing activity are due.
  • We’ll get a glimpse of Chinese economic activity this week as well as two sets of inflation data from Europe – one for Germany, one for the Eurozone.

For the full week ahead, please visit the DailyFX Economic Calendar.

09/28 TUESDAY | 14:00 GMT | USD Fed Chair Powell Testimony

Taper tantrum fears may hit a fever pitch this week when Fed Chair Jerome Powell and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speak in front of US Senators on Tuesday. The Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs will host a hearing for the “CARES Act Oversight of the Treasury and Federal Reserve: Supporting an Equitable Pandemic Recovery.” It appears that US Treasury yields are already pricing in economic optimism from both the Fed Chair and the Secretary of the Treasury, and if the current and former Fed Chairs deliver on those expectations, more upside could be ahead of the US Dollar.

09/30 THURSDAY | 01:00 GMT | CNY NBS Manufacturing PMI (SEP)

With contagion fears swirling thanks to China’s second largest property developer, Evergrande, appearing to default in recent days, questions are emerging about a broader slowdown to the Chinese economy. Until September, there were signs that China’s credit impulse was fading, which has historically aligned with weaker PMI readings.

The upcoming data release is due to show that China’s manufacturing sector is still growing, but barely at all. According to a Bloomberg News survey, the September China NBS manufacturing PMI is expected to arrive at 50.1, the same reading as in August. Weakness – and even a drop into contraction territory – in Chinese PMI readings may prove problematic for major currencies like the reinvigorated Australian and New Zealand Dollars.

10/01 FRIDAY | 09:00 GMT | EUR Inflation Rate (Flash) (SEP)

According to a Bloomberg News survey, the September Eurozone inflation rate (HICP) is forecast to show an increase of +0.4% from +0.4% (m/m) and +3.3% from +3% (y/y), while the core reading is due in at +1.9% from +1.6% (y/y). The data may give greater credibility to last week’s anonymously sourced reports, which suggested that ECB officials are readying to soon make an announcement that they will wind down their QE program perhaps as early as December (when the next Staff Economic Projections are released).

10/01 FRIDAY | 12:30 GMT | USD PCE Price Index (SEP)

The September US inflation rate (PCE) report will be released this Friday, and according to a Bloomberg News survey, further stabilization in price pressures is anticipated. Headline inflation (PCE deflator) is due in at +4.2% (y/y) unchanged, while core inflation (Core PCE) is due in at +3.5% from +3.6% (y/y). As the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, the sustained elevation may help stoke speculation that the FOMC will announce its taper intentions as soon as its next meeting in November. After all, in the September Fed meeting policy statement, the word “transitory” was not mentioned even once.

10/01 FRIDAY | 13:45, 14:00 GMT | USD Markit Manufacturing PMI Final, ISM Manufacturing PMI (SEP)

The summer slowdown, thanks in part to delta variant infections rates surging higher, may have continued in September. According to Bloomberg News surveys, both the Markit US manufacturing PMI (final) and ISM manufacturing PMI readings for September are expected to show slight deceleration: from 61.1 to 60.5 for the former; and from 59.6 from 59.9 for the latter. Historically speaking, these are both still elevated readings, giving greater credence to the idea that the US economy is in a place that may make a taper announcement more palatable.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Canada, UK, & US Inflation Rates; Australia Jobs Report; US Retail Sales
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Canada, UK, & US Inflation Rates; Australia Jobs Report; US Retail Sales
2021-09-13 19:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Mexico GDP; US Durable Goods Orders; ECB Meeting Minutes; US Michigan Confidence; Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Mexico GDP; US Durable Goods Orders; ECB Meeting Minutes; US Michigan Confidence; Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech
2021-08-23 14:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: August RBNZ Meeting; UK Inflation, Canada Inflation, and Eurozone Inflation; July FOMC Minutes
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: August RBNZ Meeting; UK Inflation, Canada Inflation, and Eurozone Inflation; July FOMC Minutes
2021-08-16 20:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Australian, Canadian, & Eurozone Inflation Rates; Eurozone & US GDP; July FOMC Meeting
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Australian, Canadian, & Eurozone Inflation Rates; Eurozone & US GDP; July FOMC Meeting
2021-07-26 16:35:00
Advertisement