US Dollar Forecast: DXY Runs Higher Even as US Yields Lag - Setups for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-29 18:15:00
2021-03-29 18:15:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Biden Stimulus Speech; China Manufacturing PMI; UK GDP; US Manufacturing PMI; US NFP
2021-03-29 17:22:00
2021-03-29 17:22:00
Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold & SPX Technical Levels
2021-03-29 15:30:00
2021-03-29 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Fed Ends SLR Exemption, NFPs
2021-03-29 13:00:00
2021-03-29 13:00:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-03-29 16:30:00
2021-03-29 16:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Hampered by Tax-Hike Talks, Archegos Block Sales
2021-03-29 08:00:00
2021-03-29 08:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Bears Emerge as XAU/USD Plunges- GLD Levels
2021-03-29 18:00:00
2021-03-29 18:00:00
Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold & SPX Technical Levels
2021-03-29 15:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Runs Higher Even as US Yields Lag - Setups for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-29 18:15:00
2021-03-29 18:15:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Biden Stimulus Speech; China Manufacturing PMI; UK GDP; US Manufacturing PMI; US NFP
2021-03-29 17:22:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Runs Higher Even as US Yields Lag - Setups for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-29 18:15:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Biden Stimulus Speech; China Manufacturing PMI; UK GDP; US Manufacturing PMI; US NFP
2021-03-29 17:22:00
Real Time News
  • US Markets at the Close: $DOW 33171.37 +0.30% $SPX 3971.11 -0.09% $NDX 12965.7 -0.10% $RTY 2158.68 -2.83% #VIX 20.82 +10.39%
  • Gold prices risk resumption of the broader downtrend with a break below 1690. From at trading standpoint. Get your $XAUUUSD market update from @MBForex here:https://t.co/ulwUEYiDBN https://t.co/tnYaHvfTZX
  • Looks like the $SPX is going to play hard-to-get with this 4,000 level overhead. US 10-year back up to 1.71%, vaccine news has a favorable headline tone, US consumer confidence tomorrow and Biden on infrastructure stimulus Wednesday
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.42% Germany 30: 0.26% France 40: 0.18% US 500: 0.02% Wall Street: 0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Ty3ZHrsx4u
  • US Dollar basket (DXY) remains positive. USD/JPY hitting a nine-month high.Get your $USDJPY market update from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/A3GSqROj7Z https://t.co/cGybOAr5Cw
  • Canada's Immunization Advisory Panel says there is substantial uncertainty regarding Atrazeneca vaccine and clotting for people under the age of 55 - BBG $CAD
  • President Biden: Some states should pause their reopening efforts
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.22% Gold: -1.26% Silver: -1.83% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/NZTChOS03Q
  • President Biden: The vaccine rollout in the US may still experience setbacks
  • Signs of inflation heating up may be ignored (German and Euro area inflation rates), while evidence that major economies have struggled may be overlooked (UK GDP). Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/qeqVTWZ9qZ https://t.co/A8XS7G5G8D
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Biden Stimulus Speech; China Manufacturing PMI; UK GDP; US Manufacturing PMI; US NFP

FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Biden Stimulus Speech; China Manufacturing PMI; UK GDP; US Manufacturing PMI; US NFP

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
FX Week Ahead Overview:

  • The economic calendar has a distinct US-focus as the calendar turns from March to April, and from 1Q’21 to 2Q’21 (US consumer confidence, President Biden speech on infrastructure stimulus, ISM Manufacturing & Markit Manufacturing PMI, and US nonfarm payrolls).
  • Signs of inflation heating up may be ignored (German and Euroarea inflation rates), while evidence that major economies have struggled may be overlooked (UK GDP).
  • On balance, recent changes in retail trader positioning suggest that the US Dollar has a bearish bias.
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
FX Week Ahead: Strategy for Major Event Risk
For the full week ahead, please visit the DailyFX Economic Calendar.

03/31 WEDNESDAY | 00:30 GMT | CNY NBS Manufacturing PMI (MAR)

Tensions between the US and China are heating up, with many indications suggesting that the Trump-inspired US-China trade war will continue with under the Biden administration – and perhaps intensify. Ahead of anything else intensifying, data releases are due to show that China’s manufacturing sector is still growing, but barely. The March China NBS manufacturing PMI is expected to cross the wires with a reading of 51.2, according to a Bloomberg News survey, up from the 50.6 reading in February.

03/31 WEDNESDAY |06:00 GMT | GBP Growth Rate (4Q’20)

Even as the UK remains among the best in the world in terms of vaccination rates, the outbreak of the B.1.1.7 mutation of COVID-19 still managed to slow things down at the end of last year. According to a Bloomberg News survey, the final UK growth rate update for 4Q’20 is due to show a slight improvement, from -8.7% to -7.8% (y/y). Nevertheless, any issues seen in the final 4Q’20 UK GDP data may be overlooked as markets continue to look forward to the UK regaining its pre-COVID economic potential.

How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide

IG Client Sentiment Index: GBP/USD Rate Forecast (March 29, 2021) (Chart 1)

FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Biden Stimulus Speech; China Manufacturing PMI; UK GDP; US Manufacturing PMI; US NFP

GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 51.55% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.06 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 1.03% lower than yesterday and 21.51% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 14.46% higher than yesterday and 13.02% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall.

Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current GBP/USD price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

04/01 THURSDAY | 00:00 GMT | USD President Biden Speech on Recovery Package

US President Joe Biden has already seen his $1.9 trillion stimulus program pass into law, but he’s not done yet. Midweek, the American president will not only deliver remarks regarding the deployment of the first stimulus package and an update on COVID-19 vaccination efforts, but will also outline the framework for a sweeping infrastructure spending program, encompassing climate change and public education. While it remains to be seen whether or not the Biden administration prioritizes changes to the Senate filibuster is another story, but the markets may soon have a new carrot to chase.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

04/01 THURSDAY | 13:45, 14:00 GMT | USD Markit Manufacturing PMI (MAR), USD ISM Manufacturing PMI (MAR)

The US economy is gaining steam, at least in the manufacturing sector, which accounts for around 12% of all US jobs. Both readings of the sector due out from Markit IHS and the Institute of Supply Managers (ISM) suggest that March was a stronger month than February. The Markit Manufacturing PMI survey is due in at 59 from 58.6, while the ISM Manufacturing PMI is expected at 61.3 from 60.8. Cumulatively, running at a pace near 60 suggests that US economic data momentum is improving as vaccination efforts accelerate, priming the US economy for a strong 2Q’21.

04/02 FRIDAY | 12:30 GMT | USD Nonfarm Payrolls & Unemployment Rate (MAR)

Following the surprisingly strong reading for February, the US labor market is looking to build on that momentum with a reading nearly twice as strong. Consensus surveys from Bloomberg News see the world’s largest economy having added +675K jobs in March following the gain of +379K jobs in February. The unemployment rate (U3) is set to drop from 6.2% to 6%.At the end of the week, the US jobs report may serve as a key stepping stone to reinvigorating the US-centric ‘reflation trade’: higher yields, higher equities, and a higher US Dollar.

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

IG Client Sentiment Index: EUR/USD Rate Forecast (March 29, 2021) (Chart 2)

FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Biden Stimulus Speech; China Manufacturing PMI; UK GDP; US Manufacturing PMI; US NFP

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 53.71% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.16 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 5.91% higher than yesterday and 19.69% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 20.68% higher than yesterday and 9.13% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall.

Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed EUR/USD trading bias.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: US Retail Sales; Canada Inflation; BOE & Fed Rate Decisions; Australia Jobs
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: US Retail Sales; Canada Inflation; BOE & Fed Rate Decisions; Australia Jobs
2021-03-12 22:19:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: US Inflation; BOC & ECB Rate Decisions; UK GDP; Canada Jobs
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: US Inflation; BOC & ECB Rate Decisions; UK GDP; Canada Jobs
2021-03-08 20:40:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: US Inflation; BOC & ECB Rate Decisions; UK GDP; Canada Jobs
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: US Inflation; BOC & ECB Rate Decisions; UK GDP; Canada Jobs
2021-03-05 22:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Euroarea & US Inflation; RBNZ Rate Decision; Mexico GDP; US Durable Goods Orders
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Euroarea & US Inflation; RBNZ Rate Decision; Mexico GDP; US Durable Goods Orders
2021-02-22 19:45:00
