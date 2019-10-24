Financial Market Outlook Amid US-China Trade Talks | Podcast

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Outlook: ECB Meeting Now in Focus After Mixed PMIs
2019-10-24 08:03:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/GBP, EUR/USD Eye ECB Rate Decision, Eurozone PMI
2019-10-24 07:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Rallies May Not be Finished - Positioning Shifts Around Latest Brexit Deal Progress
2019-10-23 21:30:00
GBP/USD Volatility in Freefall, US Dollar Tests 200DMA - US Market Open
2019-10-23 13:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen May Fall After Tesla Earnings Beat as USD/CAD Eyes 2019 Low
2019-10-23 23:00:00
Gold, USD, USD/JPY Ahead of FOMC: Will the Fed Deliver Another Cut?
2019-10-23 17:06:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Hold Up As Markets Eye Fed, Oil Prices Pare Gains
2019-10-24 05:42:00
Gold, USD, USD/JPY Ahead of FOMC: Will the Fed Deliver Another Cut?
2019-10-23 17:06:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Hold Up As Markets Eye Fed, Oil Prices Pare Gains
2019-10-24 05:42:00
Oil Price Breaks Out as US Crude Inventories Unexpectedly Contract
2019-10-24 01:00:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR in Spotlight
2019-10-23 03:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-10-22 20:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Have you joined @DailyFX @facebook group yet? Discuss your #forex strategies and brush up on your skills with us here: https://t.co/jtY1G7g8yx https://t.co/vMmWr2FIbn
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/9:30 AM GMT to learn about how you can become a better trader. Register here: https://t.co/WeWGKtdlyz https://t.co/4SXpeg3wpc
  • ECB President Draghi in 8yrs - "Whatever It Takes" - Deposit Facility Rate cut 125bps - Main Refinancing Rate cut 150bps - Marginal Lending Facility Rate cut 200bps - EUR 2.6 trillion of assets purchased - Rate tiering - 3 TLTRO programmes
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 GBP BBA Loans for House Purchase (SEP) due at 08:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 42200 Previous: 42576 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-24
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.88%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 77.79%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/N8OR8Q67j1
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR Markit Eurozone Composite PMI (OCT P) due at 08:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 50.4 Previous: 50.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-24
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR Markit Eurozone Services PMI (OCT P) due at 08:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 51.9 Previous: 51.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-24
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR Markit Eurozone Manufacturing PMI (OCT P) due at 08:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 46.0 Previous: 45.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-24
  • IHS Markit highlight that the German services PMI dropped to the lowest since September 2016 https://t.co/5PSX62MOIt
  • Germany Oct Flash Manufacturing PMI Actual: 41.9 Forecast: 42.0 Previous: 41.7 Services Actual: 51.2 Forecast: 52.0 Previous: 51.4 Composite Actual: 48.6 Forecast: 48.8 Previous: 48.5
Financial Market Outlook Amid US-China Trade Talks | Podcast

Financial Market Outlook Amid US-China Trade Talks | Podcast

2019-10-24 08:26:00
Ben Lobel, Martin Essex, MSTA,
Share:

Forecasted market reaction and more: Key talking points on this podcast

  • US-China Trade Talks: Stock market outlook bullish or bearish in long-term?
  • EUR and USD: Which is worse off?
  • Oil price patterns: The Middle East perspective

This time on Trading Global Markets Decoded, our host Martin Essex is joined by Dubai-based IG analyst Monte Safieddine. The financial market outlook is uncertain at this time: How will the US-China trade war develop from this point? What is the outlook for USD and EUR? And what's the Middle East perspective on oil developments right now? You can listen to this podcast with Monte Safieddine by clicking on the link above or one of the alternative platforms listed below.

US-China Trade Talks

Talk kicks off with US-China trade talks. Has optimism started to fade that the two nations can reach an agreement? “I was never that optimistic about the US-China talks,” Monte says. “Look at US-Japan; It’s taken a really long time just for them to get a very limited trade deal that doesn’t even included Japanese automobiles, which was a key point for the Japanese.

“However ,we can’t rule out an agreement, which would of course mean a risk-on play in the financial market, aiding stocks and indexes.”

Monte Safieddine, IG analyst

Would merely a limited deal not cause the stock markets to react badly though in the longer term? “I believe so. The only thing that’s been keeping some of the indexes high, for example the DAX 30, is European Central Bank quantitative easing which is forcing more money into riskier assets.

“So, if the hunt for yields is so difficult in Europe and Japan, people will look where they didn’t before. Stocks will be bullish if we’re expecting more easing.”

EUR and USD look weak: Which is worse off?

On EUR/USD: “From a technical standpoint it’s looking weak; we’ve got a weekly bear trend channel and haven’t been able to break it,” Monte says. On the fundamental side, he adds that Eurozone data is poor and is expected to remain so. “The ECB will restart its bond purchasing program in November, which means it’ll dump a lot of Euros, so it’ll all make for a relatively weaker Euro.”

While the Dollar is also weak, US yields are still positive, and there’s still global demand for USD. “Also, a lot of global debt has been issued in US Dollars and needs to be serviced in Dollars. So USD will always have a leg to stand on.”

Click on the channels below to listen to the podcast in full.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

How will Brexit affect the US? Economist Julian Jessop Answers | Podcast
How will Brexit affect the US? Economist Julian Jessop Answers | Podcast
2019-10-18 09:56:00
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecasts Amid US & UK Political Turmoil | Rupert Osborne | Podcast
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecasts Amid US & UK Political Turmoil | Rupert Osborne | Podcast
2019-10-17 12:49:00
Crude Oil Market Sentiment: Why So Negative? | Shin Kim | Podcast
Crude Oil Market Sentiment: Why So Negative? | Shin Kim | Podcast
2019-10-10 15:07:00
Macro-to-Micro, Options and Women in Trading | Samantha LaDuc | Podcast
Macro-to-Micro, Options and Women in Trading | Samantha LaDuc | Podcast
2019-10-07 13:01:00
Education Resources
Forex Education Home Beginner Intermediate Advanced Expert
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.