How will Brexit affect the US? Economist Julian Jessop Answers | Podcast

Consequences of Brexit – Coming up in our podcast this time:

How will Brexit affect the US? Economist Julian Jessop gives his take

What will happen to the Pound after Brexit?

What’s the difference between hard and soft Brexit?

This time on a Brexit special of Trading Global Markets Decoded, our host Martin Essex is joined by independent economist Julian Jessop, armed with senior experience in the UK Treasury, HSBC, Standard Chartered and more. The key topic this time: How will Brexit affect the US? What will happen to GBP? And broadly – is Brexit good or bad? You can listen to this podcast with Julian Jessop by clicking on the link above or one of the alternative platforms listed below.

Consequences of Brexit

One of the big questions raised is how will Brexit affect the US? “The UK is relatively small, and the further you go from Europe the less important the impact of Brexit might be, both for good and bad,” Julian says. However, there is still likely to be some impact. “The global economy is in a fragile state at the moment, and if we are heading for a downturn or the next recession, sometimes the shocks that cause that can be unexpected.”

Julian cites the uncertainty triggered by a messy Brexit, and sharp downturn in the UK and Eurozone, as potentially enough to cause fragile global confidence to tip over the edge. “After all, it was tremors in a relatively small part of the US subprime mortgage market in 2007 that caused a global recession, and we’re in a much more integrated economy at the moment.”

What seems like a small shock in one part of the world can trigger earthquakes elsewhere, and while there are bigger risks in the US economy – namely the failing of the fiscal stimulus that boosted growth when Trump was first elected, the uncertainty over monetary policy and reescalation of trade wars – Brexit may play its part too. “I wouldn’t discount the impact of Brexit as one of the straws that breaks the camel’s back.”

Click on the channels below to listen to the podcast in full.

Keep up with the latest Brexit news

To follow the latest Brexit news as it hits, make sure you check out our market news section.

https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/trading-global-markets-decoded-with-dailyfx