How will Brexit affect the US? Economist Julian Jessop Answers | Podcast

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD: Euro Rally Risks Reversing as US Tariffs Take Effect
2019-10-18 16:24:00
US Dollar Suffers, EUR/USD Gains, GBP/USD Eyes Critical Brexit Vote - US Market Open
2019-10-18 13:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Suffers, EUR/USD Gains, GBP/USD Eyes Critical Brexit Vote - US Market Open
2019-10-18 13:00:00
GBP/USD to be Most Volatile Currency Next Week: Eyes on Historic Weekend Brexit Vote
2019-10-18 08:15:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Faces Bearish Reversal Pattern Amid Brexit Deal Hopes
2019-10-17 23:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD
2019-10-17 19:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Coils into October Range- GLD Outlook
2019-10-18 14:00:00
Gold Price Nears Breakout as Trendlines Continue to Merge
2019-10-18 09:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as Markets Weigh Weekend Headline Risk
2019-10-18 04:49:00
Oil Price Set For Breakout After US Inventories Data
2019-10-17 10:00:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTCUSD Lacks Momentum Despite Key Tailwind
2019-10-17 21:46:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH in Lead as USD/TRY Holds Focus
2019-10-16 13:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.23%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.35%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/NL3IyWneaZ
  • RT @economics: Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida left the door open to a third straight interest-rate cut https://t.co/eP4t2PgnjT
  • ECB's Holzmann: - Need to find way for ending negative rates without causing havoc $EUR
  • BOJ's Kuroda: - Not seeing risk of financial bubble in Japan - Possible for further easing in monetary policy $USDJPY
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.08% Germany 30: 0.02% US 500: -0.23% Wall Street: -0.57% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/OF2ZZg2z1V
  • Update on #Cryptocurrencies #BITCOIN -1.40% #BITCOINCASH -2.62% #ETHEREUM -1.85% #RIPPLE -2.95% #Litecoin -2.41%
  • I have found a new way to host my Manic Crisis calendar again (greatest density of event risk is no Thursday for me). If you're interested, you can find it here: https://t.co/4XO55QeUx3 https://t.co/SnuW2PwaOm
  • Next week is a huge for #earnings with more than 25% of the companies on the $SPX set to report and 40% of the Dow Jones Included in the list are $MSFT and Amazon, alongside manufacturers like Boeing and Caterpillar Read more here - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2019/10/18/The-Stars-Have-Aligned-for-a-Stock-Market-Breakout-if-Earnings-Can-Impress.html?CHID=9&QPID=917701 https://t.co/WtPadShzvV
  • $USDCAD: A close above the high end (above 1.3166) could mean a pause for the current downtrend move consequently, might trigger a rally towards 1.3256. Get your USD/CAD technical analysis from @malkudsi here: https://t.co/TTB92nAoxd https://t.co/MbygHDN8T8
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 GBP BOE Governor Carney Speaks in Washington due at 17:45 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-18
How will Brexit affect the US? Economist Julian Jessop Answers | Podcast

How will Brexit affect the US? Economist Julian Jessop Answers | Podcast

2019-10-18 09:56:00
Ben Lobel, Martin Essex, MSTA,
Share:

Consequences of Brexit – Coming up in our podcast this time:

  • How will Brexit affect the US? Economist Julian Jessop gives his take
  • What will happen to the Pound after Brexit?
  • What’s the difference between hard and soft Brexit?

This time on a Brexit special of Trading Global Markets Decoded, our host Martin Essex is joined by independent economist Julian Jessop, armed with senior experience in the UK Treasury, HSBC, Standard Chartered and more. The key topic this time: How will Brexit affect the US? What will happen to GBP? And broadly – is Brexit good or bad? You can listen to this podcast with Julian Jessop by clicking on the link above or one of the alternative platforms listed below.

Consequences of Brexit

One of the big questions raised is how will Brexit affect the US? “The UK is relatively small, and the further you go from Europe the less important the impact of Brexit might be, both for good and bad,” Julian says. However, there is still likely to be some impact. “The global economy is in a fragile state at the moment, and if we are heading for a downturn or the next recession, sometimes the shocks that cause that can be unexpected.”

Julian cites the uncertainty triggered by a messy Brexit, and sharp downturn in the UK and Eurozone, as potentially enough to cause fragile global confidence to tip over the edge. “After all, it was tremors in a relatively small part of the US subprime mortgage market in 2007 that caused a global recession, and we’re in a much more integrated economy at the moment.”

What seems like a small shock in one part of the world can trigger earthquakes elsewhere, and while there are bigger risks in the US economy – namely the failing of the fiscal stimulus that boosted growth when Trump was first elected, the uncertainty over monetary policy and reescalation of trade wars – Brexit may play its part too. “I wouldn’t discount the impact of Brexit as one of the straws that breaks the camel’s back.”

Click on the channels below to listen to the podcast in full.

Keep up with the latest Brexit news

To follow the latest Brexit news as it hits, make sure you check out our market news section.

https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/trading-global-markets-decoded-with-dailyfx

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecasts Amid US & UK Political Turmoil | Rupert Osborne | Podcast
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecasts Amid US & UK Political Turmoil | Rupert Osborne | Podcast
2019-10-17 12:49:00
Crude Oil Market Sentiment: Why So Negative? | Shin Kim | Podcast
Crude Oil Market Sentiment: Why So Negative? | Shin Kim | Podcast
2019-10-10 15:07:00
Macro-to-Micro, Options and Women in Trading | Samantha LaDuc | Podcast
Macro-to-Micro, Options and Women in Trading | Samantha LaDuc | Podcast
2019-10-07 13:01:00
Pound Prediction After Brexit With Deal/No Deal | Philip Shaw | Podcast
Pound Prediction After Brexit With Deal/No Deal | Philip Shaw | Podcast
2019-10-02 14:13:00
Education Resources
Forex Education Home Beginner Intermediate Advanced Expert
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.