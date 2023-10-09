Q4 Market Outlook: Can Bitcoin break the $30,000 barrier and unleash growth for Q4 and beyond?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Q4 Outlook: Gold, Oil, Stocks, US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Yen, BTC at Tipping Point
2023-10-08 16:00:00
EUR/USD Price Outlook: NFP to Revive EURUSD Downtrend?
2023-10-06 10:16:10
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Reverses Recent Losses as Markets Recalibrate after Israeli Invasion
2023-10-09 06:00:00
Market Q4 Outlook: Gold, Oil, Stocks, US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Yen, BTC at Tipping Point
2023-10-08 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Equities Technical Outlook: Range-Bound with Downside Potential
2023-10-08 10:00:00
Dow and Dax Fail to Extend Wednesday’s Bounce, but Nasdaq 100 Holds above Support
2023-10-05 09:30:41
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Jumps on Safe Haven Bid as Middle East Conflict Intensifies
2023-10-09 11:00:00
Market Q4 Outlook: Gold, Oil, Stocks, US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Yen, BTC at Tipping Point
2023-10-08 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Souring Risk Sentiment Shackles Pound
2023-10-09 08:00:39
Market Q4 Outlook: Gold, Oil, Stocks, US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Yen, BTC at Tipping Point
2023-10-08 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Short USD/JPY: A Reprieve in the DXY Rally and FX Intervention by the BoJ
2023-10-06 19:00:08
Japanese Yen Latest: NFPs to Send USD/JPY Lower or Will the BoJ Need to Intervene?
2023-10-06 08:00:37
More View More
Q4 Market Outlook: Can Bitcoin break the $30,000 barrier and unleash growth for Q4 and beyond?

Q4 Market Outlook: Can Bitcoin break the $30,000 barrier and unleash growth for Q4 and beyond?

DailyFX, Research

Share:

Learn about the game-changing spot Bitcoin ETF applications from major asset management companies that could flood the market with institutional money. Plus, explore the impact of SEC decisions and regulations on cryptocurrencies. Can Bitcoin break the $30,000 barrier and unleash growth for Q4 and beyond?

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Q4 Outlook on Crude Oil Prices | Will They Reach $100 per Barrel?
Q4 Outlook on Crude Oil Prices | Will They Reach $100 per Barrel?
2023-10-06 22:14:41
The US Dollar Remains Strong For Now, Care Needed for USD/JPY
The US Dollar Remains Strong For Now, Care Needed for USD/JPY
2023-10-06 21:56:54
Gold and Silver Prices Continue to Reinforce Key Support Levels After Pronounced Losses
Gold and Silver Prices Continue to Reinforce Key Support Levels After Pronounced Losses
2023-10-06 05:00:00
Euro 2-Day Rally Sees Retail Bets Become Slightly More Bearish, Will EUR/USD Rise?
Euro 2-Day Rally Sees Retail Bets Become Slightly More Bearish, Will EUR/USD Rise?
2023-10-05 23:00:00
Advertisement