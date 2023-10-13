Gold and Silver Prices Head for Strong Finish this Week but Bearish Trends Remain

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Plunges After US CPI Data, Leaving EUR/USD at Risk Amid More Bullish Retail Bets
2023-10-12 23:00:00
Hotter US Inflation Reignites EUR/USD Downtrend, EUR/GBP Eases
2023-10-12 14:47:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Is the Rebound in Crude Oil Over? Natural Gas Holds Gains After Bullish Break
2023-10-13 02:59:00
Crude Oil Gaps Lower as Stockpiles Build and Fed in Focus Ahead of US CPI. Lower WTI?
2023-10-12 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow & Nasdaq 100 in Strong Form, but CAC40 sees More Muted Gains
2023-10-12 09:30:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Sep 21, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 34,068.90.
2023-10-10 18:23:54
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Prices Head for Strong Finish this Week but Bearish Trends Remain
2023-10-13 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bearish Winds Prevail but Turnaround Nears, XAU/USD Levels
2023-10-12 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mixed US CPI Data as Core Inflation Falls to 2 Year Lows, DXY Rises and GBP/USD Slides
2023-10-12 13:10:50
UK Breaking News: Monthly GDP Returns to Growth in August, GBP Lower
2023-10-12 06:55:38
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Wary on US CPI Forecasts
2023-10-12 07:59:00
US Dollar Slides on Fed Tilt but CPI Fears Linger. Will Treasury Yields Go Lower?
2023-10-12 00:30:00
More View More
Gold and Silver Prices Head for Strong Finish this Week but Bearish Trends Remain

Gold and Silver Prices Head for Strong Finish this Week but Bearish Trends Remain

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Share:

Gold and Silver: Near-Term Technical Update

  • Gold and silver prices ready to wrap up a strong week?
  • XAU/USD and XAG/USD still remain broadly bearish
  • What are the key points to watch ahead of the weekend?
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

XAU/USD Analysis

Gold prices are aiming higher heading into early European trade. At over 2.4 percent, XAU/USD is heading for the best week since the middle of March against the backdrop of increasingly cautious Fedspeak in recent days. Looking at the daily chart below, immediate resistance seems to be the 1884.89 inflection point from August.

Just above that, gold will be facing the 50- and 200-day moving averages. There was a bearish crossover in September which offered a broad downward technical bias. As such, XAU/USD is facing key levels of resistance heading into the weekend. In the event of a turn lower, the midpoint of the Fibonacci retracement level is below at 1848.37 before the 1804.78 – 1815.30 inflection point.

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

Gold Daily Chart

Gold Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

XAG/USD Analysis

Meanwhile, silver prices are in a similar scenario. XAG/USD is up almost 2 percent this week. The last time we saw this precious metal push this aggressively was in the middle of September. From here, immediate resistance is the former rising range of support from September as well as the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 22.85.

These may hold, reinstating the broader bearish bias since early May. In the event of a turn lower, immediate support seems to be the midpoint of the Fibonacci retracement at 21.84. Extending losses beyond that places the focus on the 61.8% level at 20.83. Clearing under the latter subsequently opens the door to resuming the downtrend.

Silver Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -3% 18% -1%
Weekly -8% 22% -7%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Silver Daily Chart

Silver Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Contributing Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Plunges After US CPI Data, Leaving EUR/USD at Risk Amid More Bullish Retail Bets
Euro Plunges After US CPI Data, Leaving EUR/USD at Risk Amid More Bullish Retail Bets
2023-10-12 23:00:00
Fed Minutes Confirm Recent Dovish Shift from Officials
Fed Minutes Confirm Recent Dovish Shift from Officials
2023-10-12 14:51:59
The Australian Dollar's Struggles: RBA Holds Interest Rates
The Australian Dollar's Struggles: RBA Holds Interest Rates
2023-10-12 11:17:05
August UK Economic Growth: Slow and Struggling
August UK Economic Growth: Slow and Struggling
2023-10-12 10:03:30
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 13, 2023