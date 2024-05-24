 Skip to Content
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Drop as Rates Higher for Longer Scenario Scares off Buyers

Axel Rudolph, IG Senior Market Analyst

What's on this page

Major Indices Talking Points:

  • FTSE 100 continues its decline
  • DAX falls through trendline support
  • S&P 500 drops heavily from record high
FTSE 100 Continues its Decline

The FTSE 100 continued its short-term bearish run and on Thursday saw its biggest drop year-to-date amid weaker-than-expected flash PMI data for May, especially in the services sector. Further downside pressure is seen on Friday as UK retail sales fell by 2.7% YoY in April versus an expected -0.2% fall.

A potential downside target is the late April high at 8,200 while no rise above Thursday’s high at 8,385 is seen.

FTSE Daily Chart

Source: IG, ProRealTime, prepared by Axel Rudolph

DAX 40 falls through uptrend line

The DAX 40 is on track for its third consecutive day of losses, having slid through its April-to-May uptrend line.

Minor support sits at the 4 April 18,429 high ahead of the 24 to 29 April highs at 18,240 to 18,238.

Resistance can be seen along the breached uptrend line at 18,666.

DAX Daily Chart

Source: IG, ProRealTime, prepared by Axel Rudolph

S&P 500 drops heavily from record high

The S&P 500 has swiftly come off Thursday’s record high at 5,343 and slid by over a percent as strong US flash PMI data increased expectations that interest rates will remain higher for longer, leading investors to shy away from risky assets.

A fall through Thursday’s low at 5,257 would put the 10 May high at 5,239 on the map, below which lies the mid-May low at 5,194. Were it to be fallen through as well, a medium-term top may be formed.

Minor resistance above Wednesday’s low at 5,286 is seen at last week’s 5,319 high.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

Source: IG, ProRealTime, prepared by Axel Rudolph

If you're puzzled by trading losses, why not take a step in the right direction? Download our guide, "Traits of Successful Traders," and gain valuable insights to steer clear of common pitfalls that can lead to costly errors.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

