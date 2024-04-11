Australian Dollar Outlook & Sentiment Analysis: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY

Most Read: US Dollar Soars after US CPI Data; USD/JPY Stages Bullish Breakout. What Now?

The allure of following the herd is strong – buying when everyone else is in a frenzy, and selling amidst widespread fear. Yet, seasoned traders understand the potential power of contrarian strategies. Indicators such as IG client sentiment offer a unique lens into the collective mood of the market, highlighting moments where excessive optimism or pessimism may signal an impending shift in the trend.

Of course, contrarian signals aren't a guarantee. Their true value lies in their integration with a comprehensive trading plan. By blending contrarian insights with robust technical and fundamental analysis, traders gain a deeper understanding of the forces shaping prices. Let's explore this concept by examining IG client sentiment on the Australian dollar across two pairs: AUD/USD and AUD/JPY.

If you're wondering what’s in store for the Australian dollar this quarter, grab a free copy of the Aussie’s fundamental and technical trading guide.

AUD/USD FORECAST –SENTIMENT ANALYSIS

IG data reveals an overwhelmingly bullish stance on AUD/USD among retail traders, with 77.82% holding net-long positions. This translates to a long-to-short ratio of 3.51 to 1. This optimism has intensified significantly, with buying positions surging by 44.17% since yesterday and 13.68% compared to last week, at a time when bearish bets have been reduced across both timeframes.

Our approach often favors a contrarian perspective. That said, the prevalent bullish sentiment raises the possibility of further downside for AUD/USD. The substantial increase in net-long positions witnessed in recent days further reinforces this bearish contrarian outlook.

Key Reminder: While contrarian signals offer valuable insights, they should always be considered within a broader analytical framework that includes technical and fundamental factors. This allows for more informed trading decisions.

AUD/JPY Mixed Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 29% -25% -14% Weekly -17% -13% -14%

AUD/JPY FORECAST – SENTIMENT ANALYSIS

IG data shows that 68.87% of the retail crowd is currently selling AUD/JPY, with the ratio of traders short-to-long standing at 2.21 to 1. The number of clients with bearish positions is down 19.94% from yesterday and 4.10% from last week, while the count of those with bullish stakes is up 29.59% from the previous session and down 11.19% from levels prevailing seven days ago.

While the fact that the retail segment is bearish on AUD/JPY suggests that the pair may have room to continue rising from a contrarian standpoint, we remain cautious about this assessment, with the hesitancy stemming from the blend of current sentiment and recent shifts in market positioning. Specifically, the reduction in bearish bets alongside an increase in bullish wagers among retail traders generates mixed signals, dampening our confidence the outlook.

Important note: Remember, contrarian signals offer valuable insights, but they are most powerful when used alongside technical and fundamental analysis for a comprehensive trading approach.

