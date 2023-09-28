 Skip to Content
Euro Technical Update: EUR/USD Eyes Worst Week Since May, EUR/GBP Rejects Resistance

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Share:

Euro, EUR/USD, EUR/GBP – Technical Update:

  • Euro might continue to weaken in the near term
  • EUR/USD all set for the worst week since May?
  • EUR/GBP ready to continue consolidation?
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

The Euro extended its losing streak against the US Dollar on Wednesday, with EUR/USD sinking 0.6 percent. At -1.3%, the single currency is also on course for the worst weekly performance since early May. How is the near-term technical landscape shaping up?

Over the past 24 hours, prices closed under the March low of 1.0516, exposing immediate support as the 100% Fibonacci extension at 1.0436 on the daily chart below. Further losses would subsequently place the focus on the 123.6% level of 1.0315.

Meanwhile, in the event of a turn higher, keep a close eye on the falling trendline from July. This could hold as resistance, reinstating the broader downside focus. But, getting their entails also facing the 61.8% level at 1.0631.

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide
 image1.png

Chart Created in TradingView

Meanwhile, the Euro might be readying to weaken against the British Pound. On the daily chart below, EUR/GBP appears to be rejecting the 0.8658 – 0.8701 resistance zone, opening the door to falling back to the familiar 0.8493 – 0.8519 support range. Broadly, the exchange rate has been consolidating between these two areas in directionless trade.

This also follows a hold and rejection of the 200-day Moving Average. Confirming a push lower places the focus on immediate support which is the 0.861 inflection point. At the same time, the falling trendline from February appears to be holding. Otherwise, breaking above the zone of resistance would introduce a bullish posture, exposing the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at 0.8493.

EUR/GBP Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 10% -9% -1%
Weekly 0% 34% 16%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide
image2.png

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

