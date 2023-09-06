 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Drop to Key Support Levels
2023-09-06 02:00:00
Euro Price Outlook: Long-Term Level Caves as Downside Risks Accrue
2023-09-05 12:09:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Trades Higher as Saudi, Russian Supply Cuts Extend Until Year End
2023-09-05 15:40:24
Crude Oil Flies High with Markets Eyeing a Fed Pause. Will WTI Go Higher?
2023-09-04 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Futures Mixed While Nikkei 225 Remains in Uptrend
2023-09-05 10:30:34
US Holiday Today but Focus Could be on China, Russell 2000, USD/JPY and Brent Crude
2023-09-04 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Day Ahead: Australia’s GDP Outperforms, Nikkei Eyeing Break of Bullish Flag
2023-09-06 03:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Worst Day in Over a Month and Retail Traders are Less Bearish
2023-09-05 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: A Tale of Two Patterns
2023-09-05 07:55:26
US Dollar Struggles at Resistance Amid Softening Data; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2023-09-05 03:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Soars as Yen Sinks on Burgeoning Yield Differential. Higher USD/JPY?
2023-09-06 00:30:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Blasts Off as Broader US Dollar Breaks Out
2023-09-05 16:30:00
More View More
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Drop to Key Support Levels

Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Drop to Key Support Levels

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Share:

Euro, EUR/USD, RSI Divergence – Technical Update:

  • Euro closed at its lowest in almost 3 months
  • EUR/USD close to ending dominant uptrend
  • EUR/GBP once again approaching support
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

The Euro closed at its lowest against the US Dollar in almost 3 months, extending the downtrend since July. In fact, EUR/USD confirmed a breakout under the 200-day Moving Average. That is offering a stronger bearish technical conviction. Still, the dominant uptrend since late 2022 remains in play. Immediate support from here is 1.0635.

The latter is the May low. If the single currency breaks below this price and confirms the breakout, EUR/USD will effectively end the dominant uptrend since the end of last year, ending the strings of higher highs and higher lows. That would open the door to revisiting the March low of 1.0516. Otherwise, a turn higher from here places the focus on the falling trendline from July.

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide
 image1.png

Chart Created in TradingView

Meanwhile, the Euro is also struggling against the British Pound. After establishing new resistance at 0.861, EUR/GBP has been falling towards the key zone of support between 0.8493 and 0.8519. The latter has been holding since June, establishing a zone of consolidation with key resistance as the 0.8658 – 0.8701 range.

With positive RSI divergence brewing, fading downside momentum could open the door to a bounce off support. That would place the focus on the 100-day Moving Average, which can hold as resistance maintaining the broader downside focus since February. Otherwise, clearing through support places the focus on the 61.8% Fibonacci extension level of 0.8408.

EUR/GBP Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -4% -17% -8%
Weekly 18% -29% -2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide
image2.png

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Worst Day in Over a Month and Retail Traders are Less Bearish
Gold Price Forecast: Worst Day in Over a Month and Retail Traders are Less Bearish
2023-09-05 23:00:00
Chinese PMI disappoints the market, US dollar grabs a strong bid
Chinese PMI disappoints the market, US dollar grabs a strong bid
2023-09-05 13:26:18
Sentiment Boost from China Helps Risk Appetite on Thin Liquidity Monday
Sentiment Boost from China Helps Risk Appetite on Thin Liquidity Monday
2023-09-04 14:22:50
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD Head & Shoulders, EUR/GBP Support Zone in Focus
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD Head & Shoulders, EUR/GBP Support Zone in Focus
2023-09-03 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 6, 2023
EUR/GBP
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 6, 2023