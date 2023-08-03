 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: EUR/USD and USD/JPY’s Trend Hinges on Jobs Data
2023-08-03 16:20:00
EUR/USD Continues to Slide as EUR/JPY Retreats from YTD High, What Next?
2023-08-03 10:00:29
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: WTI and Brent Pullback on Continuing Risk Off Sentiment
2023-08-03 13:00:01
Crude Oil Crunched as Markets Recoil from Fitch Downgrade. Lower WTI?
2023-08-03 00:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Pullback May Accelerate as Retail Traders Become Bullish
2023-08-03 23:00:00
FTSE 100 and Dax Weaken Sharply, Dow Losses Remain Contained​​​​
2023-08-02 09:30:13
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Treasury Yields and Retail Exposure Pressure XAU/USD
2023-08-02 23:00:00
US Jobs Report Preview: NFP Data to Shape Gold, US Dollar, and S&P 500’s Outlook
2023-08-02 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Breaking News: BoE Hikes by 25bps to 15-Year High
2023-08-03 11:30:10
Japanese Yen and Nikkei 225 Tank as US Dollar Re-Asserts Itself. New USD/JPY Highs?
2023-08-03 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: EUR/USD and USD/JPY’s Trend Hinges on Jobs Data
2023-08-03 16:20:00
Japanese Yen and Nikkei 225 Tank as US Dollar Re-Asserts Itself. New USD/JPY Highs?
2023-08-03 05:00:00
More View More
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Pullback May Accelerate as Retail Traders Become Bullish

Dow Jones, S&P 500 Pullback May Accelerate as Retail Traders Become Bullish

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Dow Jones, S&P 500, Retail Trader Positioning, Technical Analysis – IGCS Equities Update

  • Dow Jones, S&P 500 have been weakening of late
  • Retail traders still mostly short, but upside bets rise
  • This could leave Wall Street further vulnerable ahead
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

The Dow Jones and S&P 500 have been aiming cautiously lower in recent days. In response, retail traders have started to increase their upside exposure. This can be seen by looking at IG Client Sentiment (IGCS). IGCS tends to function as a contrarian indicator. With that in mind, are recent changes in Wall Street positioning hinting that further losses might be in store for equities?

Dow Jones Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

According to IGCS, only about 27% of retail traders are net-long the Dow Jones. Since the majority of them are biased lower, this still hints that prices may continue climbing down the road. However, upside exposure has increased by 7.14% and 8.65% compared to yesterday and last week, respectively. With that in mind, recent changes in sentiment warn that the Dow Jones might soon reverse lower.

Dow Jones Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

Dow Jones Technical Analysis

On the daily chart, the Dow Jones was unable to clear the February 2022 high of 25752 and it now seems like the next leg might be a turn lower. This is further compounded by negative RSI divergence, showing fading upside momentum. Immediate support is the 20-day Moving Average (MA), clearing lower exposes rising support from October.

Dow Jones Technical Analysis

Chart Created in Trading View

S&P 500 Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

According to IGCS, about 36% of retail traders are net-long the S&P 500. Since most of them are biased to the downside, this still suggests that prices may continue rising down the road. But, upside exposure has increased by 9.42% and 23.19% compared to yesterday and last week, respectively. With that in mind, recent changes in positioning warn that the S&P 500 may soon reverse lower despite overall exposure.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide
 S&P 500 Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 has fallen for three consecutive days, weakening about 1.5 percent. That marks the worst 3-day period since early March. Prices also broke under and confirmed a push through the 20-day Moving Average. That has exposed immediate support at 4446 which is the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level and the 50-day MA. Clearing under the latter opens the door to a stronger bearish technical bias.

image4.png

Chart Created in Trading View

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/MXN Short-Term Rally Continues as US Treasury Yields Climb
USD/MXN Short-Term Rally Continues as US Treasury Yields Climb
2023-08-03 13:45:26
Euro Technical Update: EUR/USD Might be Readying to Extend Lower
Euro Technical Update: EUR/USD Might be Readying to Extend Lower
2023-08-03 05:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Treasury Yields and Retail Exposure Pressure XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Treasury Yields and Retail Exposure Pressure XAU/USD
2023-08-02 23:00:00
US Ratings Downgrade Conundrum Unpacked
US Ratings Downgrade Conundrum Unpacked
2023-08-02 14:25:33
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 3, 2023
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 3, 2023