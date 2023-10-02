 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Oct 2, 2023
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Sinks to Support, Hangs on For Dear Life, EUR/GBP Stuck
2023-10-02 16:15:00
Financial Markets in Q4: US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Gold, Crude Oil, Stocks
2023-10-01 17:00:00
Crude Oil Vulnerable as Recent Drop Pushes Retail Traders to Build Upside Exposure
2023-10-02 23:00:00
Crude Oil Q4 Technical Forecast: How High Can it Go?
2023-09-30 14:00:42
S&P 500 & Dow Fall Below Key Support; Potential H&S in Nasdaq
2023-09-27 05:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 turn lower
2023-09-26 09:52:04
Gold Latest - XAU/USD Slump Continues as US Bond Yields Remain Elevated
2023-10-02 12:00:13
Gold Prices Collapse the Most Since June 2021 Last Week, Retail Bets Aggressively Long
2023-10-01 23:00:00
Will the UK GDP-Led Bounce in the British Pound Last? GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD
2023-10-02 04:00:00
Financial Markets in Q4: US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Gold, Crude Oil, Stocks
2023-10-01 17:00:00
USD/JPY on the Brink of Prior Intervention Level
2023-10-02 14:38:54
Asia Day Ahead: Gold at March 2023 low, USD/JPY Hovers Below Key 150.00 Level
2023-09-29 02:00:00
Crude Oil Vulnerable as Recent Drop Pushes Retail Traders to Build Upside Exposure

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Crude Oil, WTI, Retail Trader Positioning, Technical Analysis – IGCS Commodities Update

  • Crude oil prices fell the most over 2 days since early June
  • Retail traders are increasingly building upside exposure
  • This is an early warning sign that WTI may continue lower
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

Over the past 2 days, crude oil prices have fallen more than -3.4 percent. This marked the worst 2-day performance since early June. In response, retail traders have begun increasing upside exposure. This can be seen by taking a look at IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), which often works as a contrarian indicator. With that in mind, could further pain be in store for oil next?

Crude Oil Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

According to IGCS, only about 45% of retail traders are net-long crude oil. Since most are still biased to the downside, this continues to suggest price may rise down the road. That said, upside exposure has increased by 8.8% and 11.11% compared to yesterday and last week, respectively. With that in mind, recent changes in bets warn that the current price trend may soon reverse lower.

On the daily chart below, we can see that WTI has effectively rejected November highs, which make for a zone of resistance between 92.43 – 93.72. This also followed negative RSI divergence, which showed that upside momentum was fading. Since then, prices have extended lower, recently taking out the 20-day moving average.

Oil is also testing a push under the 61.8% Fibonacci extension level at 88.75. Confirming a breakout lower may open the door to an increasingly downward technical bias. Such an outcome places the focus on the 50-day moving average, and the 84.84 inflection point from August. These may hold as support.

How to Trade Oil
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade Oil
Get My Guide

Crude Oil Daily Chart

Crude Oil Daily Chart

Chart Created in Trading View

-- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

