 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Eyes Short-Term Retracement as DXY Runs Into Confluence Area
2023-08-14 08:03:21
Euro Technical Outlook – Different Set-Ups for EUR/USD and EUR/JPY
2023-08-10 00:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bearish Engulfing Confirmed, Retail Bets Start Shifting Balance
2023-08-14 20:00:00
Asia Day Ahead: Cautious Tone to Start the Week: Brent crude, China A50, USD/JPY
2023-08-14 02:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Indices Little-Changed After Post-US CPI Volatility​​​​
2023-08-11 09:30:16
FTSE 100, Dax and Dow Move Higher in Early Trading
2023-08-09 09:30:30
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Slipping into Multi-Week Support, Volatility Remains Low
2023-08-14 11:00:38
Is Nasdaq Following Gold’s Footsteps? NDX, XAU/USD Price Setups
2023-08-14 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/GBP, GBP/USD Remain Rangebound as GBP Faces a Defining Week
2023-08-14 13:48:03
British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD Descending Channel Guides Sterling Lower
2023-08-13 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen (JPY) Clobbered To New ’23 Lows; Skirts ‘Intervention Zone’
2023-08-14 17:00:36
Japanese Yen Hits New Lows as US Dollar Flexes on Higher Treasury Yields
2023-08-14 06:00:00
More View More
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bearish Engulfing Confirmed, Retail Bets Start Shifting Balance

Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bearish Engulfing Confirmed, Retail Bets Start Shifting Balance

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Crude Oil, WTI, Retail Trader Positioning, Technical Analysis – IGCS Commodities Update

  • Crude oil prices weakened over the past couple of days
  • Retail traders are beginning to increase upside exposure
  • Meanwhile, a Bearish Engulfing was confirmed, where to?
Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

WTI crude oil prices have been aiming cautiously lower over the past couple of trading days. While the uptrend since June remains intact, it seems that retail traders are starting to show early signs of becoming more bullish on the commodity. This can be seen by taking a look at IG Client Sentiment (IGCS). IGCS typically tends to function as a contrarian indicator. With that in mind, if this near-term trend in positioning continues, could oil prices be at risk?

Crude Oil Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

According to IGCS, about 43% of retail traders are now net-long crude oil. The majority of them remain net-long which hints that prices may continue rising down the road. But, over the past 24 hours and compared to last week, downside exposure has decreased by 0.06% and 10.67%, respectively. With that in mind, recent changes in positioning hint that the price trend may soon reverse lower despite overall exposure.

Oil - US Crude Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 8% 0% 3%
Weekly -2% -11% -7%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide
Oil - US Crude Client Positioning

On the daily chart below, WTI crude oil has left behind a Bearish Engulfing candlestick pattern. This followed a failed breakout above the 81.44 – 83.48 resistance zone that was established over the past few months. Since the emergence of the candlestick pattern, prices have weakened further, confirming the Bearish Engulfing.

The false breakout also followed negative RSI divergence which was showing that upside momentum was fading. But, for the time being, prices remain above the rising trendline from June. On top of this, a bullish Golden Cross between the 50- and 100-day Moving Averages (MA) remains. As such, it would take further downside confirmation to underscore a bearish technical bias.

How to Trade Oil
How to Trade Oil
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade Oil
Get My Guide

Crude Oil Daily Chart

image2.png

Chart Created in Trading View

-- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Chinese Real Estate Sector in Focus Driving Risk Off Sentiment
Chinese Real Estate Sector in Focus Driving Risk Off Sentiment
2023-08-14 14:29:15
British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD Descending Channel Guides Sterling Lower
British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD Descending Channel Guides Sterling Lower
2023-08-13 23:00:00
Sterling in Focus Ahead of UK Jobs and Inflation Data
Sterling in Focus Ahead of UK Jobs and Inflation Data
2023-08-11 19:08:24
UK GDP Posts Upside Surprise as the DXY Holds the High Ground
UK GDP Posts Upside Surprise as the DXY Holds the High Ground
2023-08-11 15:25:01
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 14, 2023