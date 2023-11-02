Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Oct 19, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,377.90.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 29.47% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Wall Street BULLISH 48.03% 51.97% -9.53% Daily -18.73% Weekly 12.61% Daily 29.47% Weekly 0.77% Daily 0.77% Weekly

Wall Street Bullish Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily -15% 25% 3% Weekly -24% 41% 2%

Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 48.03% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.08 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Oct 19 when Wall Street traded near 33,377.90, price has moved 0.84% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 9.53% lower than yesterday and 18.73% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.61% higher than yesterday and 29.47% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Wall Street prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Oct 19, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,377.90. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bullish contrarian trading bias.