Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Oct 19, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,377.90.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 29.47% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|Wall Street
|BULLISH
|48.03%
|51.97%
-9.53% Daily
-18.73% Weekly
12.61% Daily
29.47% Weekly
0.77% Daily
0.77% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-15%
|25%
|3%
|Weekly
|-24%
|41%
|2%
Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 48.03% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.08 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Oct 19 when Wall Street traded near 33,377.90, price has moved 0.84% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 9.53% lower than yesterday and 18.73% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.61% higher than yesterday and 29.47% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Wall Street prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Oct 19, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,377.90. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bullish contrarian trading bias.
