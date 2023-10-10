Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Sep 21, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 34,068.90.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 31.75% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|Wall Street
|BULLISH
|48.45%
|51.55%
-9.95% Daily
-32.88% Weekly
13.96% Daily
31.75% Weekly
0.97% Daily
-10.16% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-10%
|14%
|1%
|Weekly
|-33%
|32%
|-10%
Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 48.45% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.06 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Sep 21 when Wall Street traded near 34,068.90, price has moved 0.93% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 9.95% lower than yesterday and 32.88% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 13.96% higher than yesterday and 31.75% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Wall Street prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Sep 21, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 34,068.90. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bullish contrarian trading bias.
