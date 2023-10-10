Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Sep 21, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 34,068.90.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 31.75% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Wall Street BULLISH 48.45% 51.55% -9.95% Daily -32.88% Weekly 13.96% Daily 31.75% Weekly 0.97% Daily -10.16% Weekly

Wall Street Bullish Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily -10% 14% 1% Weekly -33% 32% -10%

Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 48.45% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.06 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Sep 21 when Wall Street traded near 34,068.90, price has moved 0.93% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 9.95% lower than yesterday and 32.88% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 13.96% higher than yesterday and 31.75% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Wall Street prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Sep 21, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 34,068.90. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bullish contrarian trading bias.