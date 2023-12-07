GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Nov 24, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.26.

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR Threatened by Dovish ECB & Bleak Forecasts
2023-12-06 07:43:12
Euro (EUR) Latest: Dovish ECB Commentary Weighs on EUR/USD, Yields Slump
2023-12-05 11:57:30
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Prices in Freefall as Pivotal Technical Support Caves In
2023-12-06 23:10:00
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Prints Double Bottom Pattern. Recovery Incoming?
2023-12-04 16:31:11
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold in Record Zone as Dow Breaks Out; EUR/USD, USD/JPY Eye NFP
2023-12-03 17:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Look for Further Gains​​​​
2023-11-30 09:40:27
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Rangebound as Indecision Reigns Pre-NFP, Silver Eyes Support
2023-12-06 19:00:02
Nasdaq 100 Up After Support Rejection, Gold Down Despite Collapse in US Yields
2023-12-05 23:20:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Nov 24, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.26.
2023-12-07 00:23:40
British Pound Latest: Shifting Rate Expectations Move GBP/USD and EUR/GBP
2023-12-06 13:00:47
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: USD/CAD Tepid After BoC Decision, USD/JPY Wavers
2023-12-06 17:30:00
Yen Price Update: Officials Mum on Policy Overhaul, USD/JPY Consolidates
2023-12-06 10:16:00
More View More
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Nov 24, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.26.

GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Nov 24, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.26.

Research, Research Team

Share:

GBP/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 18.14% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
GBP/USDBEARISH50.04%49.96%

5.25% Daily

17.04% Weekly

-6.10% Daily

-18.14% Weekly

-0.74% Daily

-3.65% Weekly

GBP/USD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 5% -7% -1%
Weekly 14% -18% -5%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.04% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Nov 24 when GBP/USD traded near 1.26, price has moved 0.30% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 5.25% higher than yesterday and 17.04% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.10% lower than yesterday and 18.14% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Nov 24, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.26. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Nov 14, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Nov 14, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.
2023-12-01 16:23:36
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Sep 29, 2023 when USD/CAD traded near 1.36.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Sep 29, 2023 when USD/CAD traded near 1.36.
2023-11-30 16:23:36
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Jul 19, 2023 when NZD/USD traded near 0.63.
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Jul 19, 2023 when NZD/USD traded near 0.63.
2023-11-29 04:23:38
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Oct 19, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,377.90.
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Oct 19, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,377.90.
2023-11-02 15:23:40
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 7, 2023