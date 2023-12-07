GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Nov 24, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.26.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 18.14% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI GBP/USD BEARISH 50.04% 49.96% 5.25% Daily 17.04% Weekly -6.10% Daily -18.14% Weekly -0.74% Daily -3.65% Weekly

GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.04% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Nov 24 when GBP/USD traded near 1.26, price has moved 0.30% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 5.25% higher than yesterday and 17.04% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.10% lower than yesterday and 18.14% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Nov 24, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.26. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.