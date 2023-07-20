FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since May 24, 2023 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,626.60.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 56.27% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|FTSE 100
|BULLISH
|49.37%
|50.63%
-18.12% Daily
-35.66% Weekly
23.22% Daily
56.27% Weekly
-1.37% Daily
-8.37% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-17%
|22%
|-1%
|Weekly
|-36%
|60%
|-8%
FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 49.37% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since May 24 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,626.60, price has moved 0.13% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 18.12% lower than yesterday and 35.66% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 23.22% higher than yesterday and 56.27% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since May 24, 2023 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,626.60. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.
