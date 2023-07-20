FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since May 24, 2023 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,626.60.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 56.27% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI FTSE 100 BULLISH 49.37% 50.63% -18.12% Daily -35.66% Weekly 23.22% Daily 56.27% Weekly -1.37% Daily -8.37% Weekly

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 49.37% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since May 24 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,626.60, price has moved 0.13% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 18.12% lower than yesterday and 35.66% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 23.22% higher than yesterday and 56.27% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since May 24, 2023 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,626.60. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.