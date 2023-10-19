 Skip to Content
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long France 40 since Oct 05 when France 40 traded near 7,013.00.

France 40 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 37.41% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
France 40BEARISH67.08%32.92%

23.34% Daily

64.30% Weekly

-16.17% Daily

-37.41% Weekly

6.78% Daily

7.05% Weekly

France 40 Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 23% -16% 7%
Weekly 64% -37% 7%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
France 40: Retail trader data shows 67.08% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.04 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long France 40 since Oct 05 when France 40 traded near 7,013.00. The number of traders net-long is 23.34% higher than yesterday and 64.30% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 16.17% lower than yesterday and 37.41% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests France 40 prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

