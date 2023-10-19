France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long France 40 since Oct 05 when France 40 traded near 7,013.00.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 37.41% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|France 40
|BEARISH
|67.08%
|32.92%
23.34% Daily
64.30% Weekly
-16.17% Daily
-37.41% Weekly
6.78% Daily
7.05% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|23%
|-16%
|7%
|Weekly
|64%
|-37%
|7%
France 40: Retail trader data shows 67.08% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.04 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long France 40 since Oct 05 when France 40 traded near 7,013.00. The number of traders net-long is 23.34% higher than yesterday and 64.30% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 16.17% lower than yesterday and 37.41% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests France 40 prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.
