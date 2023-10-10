 Skip to Content
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Sep 29, 2023 when France 40 traded near 7,121.30.

Research, Research Team

France 40 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 41.02% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
France 40BULLISH49.15%50.85%

-6.18% Daily

-23.57% Weekly

16.72% Daily

41.02% Weekly

4.22% Daily

-0.37% Weekly

France 40 Bullish
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -6% 17% 4%
Weekly -24% 41% 0%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
France 40: Retail trader data shows 49.15% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Sep 29 when France 40 traded near 7,121.30, price has moved 0.01% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 6.18% lower than yesterday and 23.57% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 16.72% higher than yesterday and 41.02% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests France 40 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Sep 29, 2023 when France 40 traded near 7,121.30. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bullish contrarian trading bias.

