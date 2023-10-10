France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Sep 29, 2023 when France 40 traded near 7,121.30.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 41.02% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|France 40
|BULLISH
|49.15%
|50.85%
-6.18% Daily
-23.57% Weekly
16.72% Daily
41.02% Weekly
4.22% Daily
-0.37% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-6%
|17%
|4%
|Weekly
|-24%
|41%
|0%
France 40: Retail trader data shows 49.15% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Sep 29 when France 40 traded near 7,121.30, price has moved 0.01% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 6.18% lower than yesterday and 23.57% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 16.72% higher than yesterday and 41.02% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests France 40 prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Sep 29, 2023 when France 40 traded near 7,121.30. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bullish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.