France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Sep 21, 2023 16:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 7,171.60.

Research, Research Team

Share:

France 40 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 13.12% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
France 40BULLISH48.41%51.59%

-20.03% Daily

-15.70% Weekly

24.34% Daily

13.12% Weekly

-1.98% Daily

-2.94% Weekly

France 40 Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -20% 24% -2%
Weekly -16% 13% -3%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

France 40: Retail trader data shows 48.41% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.07 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Sep 21 when France 40 traded near 7,171.60, price has moved 0.04% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 20.03% lower than yesterday and 15.70% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 24.34% higher than yesterday and 13.12% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests France 40 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Sep 21, 2023 16:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 7,171.60. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bullish contrarian trading bias.

