France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Sep 21, 2023 16:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 7,171.60.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 13.12% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|France 40
|BULLISH
|48.41%
|51.59%
-20.03% Daily
-15.70% Weekly
24.34% Daily
13.12% Weekly
-1.98% Daily
-2.94% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-20%
|24%
|-2%
|Weekly
|-16%
|13%
|-3%
France 40: Retail trader data shows 48.41% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.07 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Sep 21 when France 40 traded near 7,171.60, price has moved 0.04% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 20.03% lower than yesterday and 15.70% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 24.34% higher than yesterday and 13.12% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests France 40 prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Sep 21, 2023 16:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 7,171.60. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bullish contrarian trading bias.
