EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Aug 30, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 40.48% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|EUR/USD
|BULLISH
|49.70%
|50.30%
-11.28% Daily
-27.05% Weekly
10.41% Daily
40.48% Weekly
-1.55% Daily
-3.78% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-16%
|19%
|-1%
|Weekly
|-26%
|35%
|-4%
EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.70% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Aug 30 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09, price has moved 1.73% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 11.28% lower than yesterday and 27.05% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.41% higher than yesterday and 40.48% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Aug 30, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.
