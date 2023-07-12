EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since Feb 01 when EUR/USD traded near 1.10.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 43.78% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|EUR/USD
|BULLISH
|25.98%
|74.02%
-32.63% Daily
-49.58% Weekly
7.74% Daily
43.78% Weekly
-6.78% Daily
-2.92% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-33%
|8%
|-7%
|Weekly
|-50%
|44%
|-3%
EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 25.98% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.85 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since Feb 01 when EUR/USD traded near 1.10. The number of traders net-long is 32.63% lower than yesterday and 49.58% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.74% higher than yesterday and 43.78% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.