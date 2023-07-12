 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Gold Finds Spark in Weak US Inflation Data, EUR/USD Blasts Off to New 2023 Peak
2023-07-12 17:40:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since Feb 01 when EUR/USD traded near 1.10.
2023-07-12 17:24:02
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Crude Oil Prices May Extend Gains as Retail Traders Turn More Bearish
2023-07-12 00:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Inch Up on Weaker Dollar, Production Cuts
2023-07-11 12:00:32
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
All eyes on US CPI ahead, with mixed session in Asia: DJIA, USD/JPY, NZD/USD
2023-07-12 03:30:00
Dow, Nasdaq, and Nikkei Struggle to Maintain Bullish Momentum
2023-07-11 09:30:33
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Gold Finds Spark in Weak US Inflation Data, EUR/USD Blasts Off to New 2023 Peak
2023-07-12 17:40:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Rally Falters at Range High, More Consolidation Ahead?
2023-07-11 14:54:17
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
GBPUSD Hits 15-Mo Peak On UK Rate-Hike Bets, Time for Pullback?
2023-07-12 12:00:54
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since May 08 when GBP/USD traded near 1.26.
2023-07-12 08:23:34
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
USD/JPY Plummets on Hotter Household Inflation Expectations
2023-07-12 10:30:14
US Dollar Slips While Japanese Yen Rallies Ahead of US CPI. New Lows for USD?
2023-07-12 05:00:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since Feb 01 when EUR/USD traded near 1.10.

Research, Research Team
EUR/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 43.78% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
EUR/USDBULLISH25.98%74.02%

-32.63% Daily

-49.58% Weekly

7.74% Daily

43.78% Weekly

-6.78% Daily

-2.92% Weekly

EUR/USD Bullish
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -33% 8% -7%
Weekly -50% 44% -3%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 25.98% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.85 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since Feb 01 when EUR/USD traded near 1.10. The number of traders net-long is 32.63% lower than yesterday and 49.58% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.74% higher than yesterday and 43.78% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

