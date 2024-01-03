 Skip to Content
US Dollar (DXY) Latest: Jobs Data, FOMC Minutes Set to Drive EUR/USD and GBP/USD
2024-01-03 09:00:22
US Dollar Comes Alive as Yields Fly, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY
2024-01-02 18:20:00
Gold (XAU), Oil (USOIL) Bitcoin (BTC) Technical Outlooks and Prices
2024-01-02 15:00:12
Markets Q1 Outlook: Gold & Stocks in Record Zone, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Soar as USD Breaks Down
2024-01-01 18:45:00
US Equities Q1 Technical Outlook: Stocks in Overbought Territory. Can It Continue?
2024-01-01 06:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Steady after Wednesday’s Losses
2023-12-21 11:00:16
Gold Prices Slip as US Dollar, Yields Blast Higher; Nasdaq 100 Sinks to Support
2024-01-02 23:05:00
Gold (XAU), Oil (USOIL) Bitcoin (BTC) Technical Outlooks and Prices
2024-01-02 15:00:12
US Dollar (DXY) Latest: Jobs Data, FOMC Minutes Set to Drive EUR/USD and GBP/USD
2024-01-03 09:00:22
US Dollar Comes Alive as Yields Fly, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY
2024-01-02 18:20:00
US Dollar Comes Alive as Yields Fly, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY
2024-01-02 18:20:00
USD/JPY Q1 Technical Forecast: Will the US Dollar Downtrend Endure?
2023-12-31 18:00:00
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Dec 19, 2023 when AUD/USD traded near 0.67.

AUD/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 26.89% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
AUD/USDBEARISH50.50%49.50%

10.57% Daily

13.92% Weekly

-16.03% Daily

-26.89% Weekly

-4.42% Daily

-10.75% Weekly

AUD/USD Bearish
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 10% -19% -6%
Weekly 15% -29% -11%
AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.50% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Dec 19 when AUD/USD traded near 0.67, price has moved 0.11% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 10.57% higher than yesterday and 13.92% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 16.03% lower than yesterday and 26.89% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Dec 19, 2023 when AUD/USD traded near 0.67. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Related Articles

GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Dec 22, 2023 09:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.27.
2023-12-29 11:23:36
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long NZD/USD since Jul 14 when NZD/USD traded near 0.64.
2023-12-28 12:23:39
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Nov 21, 2023 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87.
2023-12-27 09:23:38
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jul 14 when USD/CHF traded near 0.86.
2023-12-22 15:23:37
