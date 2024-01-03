AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Dec 19, 2023 when AUD/USD traded near 0.67.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 26.89% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|AUD/USD
|BEARISH
|50.50%
|49.50%
10.57% Daily
13.92% Weekly
-16.03% Daily
-26.89% Weekly
-4.42% Daily
-10.75% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|10%
|-19%
|-6%
|Weekly
|15%
|-29%
|-11%
AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.50% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Dec 19 when AUD/USD traded near 0.67, price has moved 0.11% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 10.57% higher than yesterday and 13.92% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 16.03% lower than yesterday and 26.89% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Dec 19, 2023 when AUD/USD traded near 0.67. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.
