AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Jun 12, 2023 08:00 GMT when AUD/USD traded near 0.68.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 14.71% from last week.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 14.71% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|AUD/USD
|BEARISH
|50.46%
|49.54%
11.30% Daily
7.60% Weekly
-12.50% Daily
-14.71% Weekly
-1.91% Daily
-4.74% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|11%
|-13%
|-2%
|Weekly
|8%
|-15%
|-5%
AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.46% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jun 12 when AUD/USD traded near 0.68, price has moved 0.47% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 11.30% higher than yesterday and 7.60% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.50% lower than yesterday and 14.71% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Jun 12, 2023 08:00 GMT when AUD/USD traded near 0.68. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.
