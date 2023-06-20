 Skip to Content
EUR/USD Price Forecast: EUR/USD Grinds in Tight Range as Breakout Beckons
2023-06-20 12:30:11
EUR/USD Outlook: ECB Hawks Welcome Further Hikes but for How Long?
2023-06-19 15:09:20
US Crude Up After China Rate Cut, But Has The PBOC Done Enough?
2023-06-20 11:00:00
More Signs of Natural Gas in Bottoming Process; Sentiment Points to Upside in Crude Oil
2023-06-20 04:00:00
US Markets Return to Action, Dow Futures Rise, Nasdaq 100 Trades Sideways, CAC 40 Gains
2023-06-20 09:30:16
Asia Day Ahead: Lingering Market Doubts on Fed's Hawkish Guidance
2023-06-16 02:00:00
Gold Prices Slump on US Data ahead of Powell's Testimony, Key Support in Peril
2023-06-20 15:50:00
Gold Price Treads Water as US Dollar Steadies and GBP Rolls Over Ahead of BoE
2023-06-20 06:00:00
BoE Preview: Inflation Demands More Hiking Despite Mortgage Pain
2023-06-20 17:01:40
Gold Price Treads Water as US Dollar Steadies and GBP Rolls Over Ahead of BoE
2023-06-20 06:00:00
Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, and EUR/JPY Outlooks
2023-06-20 14:03:30
Gold Price Treads Water as US Dollar Steadies and GBP Rolls Over Ahead of BoE
2023-06-20 06:00:00
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Jun 12, 2023 08:00 GMT when AUD/USD traded near 0.68.

Research, Research Team
AUD/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 14.71% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
AUD/USDBEARISH50.46%49.54%

11.30% Daily

7.60% Weekly

-12.50% Daily

-14.71% Weekly

-1.91% Daily

-4.74% Weekly

AUD/USD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 11% -13% -2%
Weekly 8% -15% -5%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.46% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jun 12 when AUD/USD traded near 0.68, price has moved 0.47% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 11.30% higher than yesterday and 7.60% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.50% lower than yesterday and 14.71% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Jun 12, 2023 08:00 GMT when AUD/USD traded near 0.68. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

