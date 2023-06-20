AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Jun 12, 2023 08:00 GMT when AUD/USD traded near 0.68.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 14.71% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI AUD/USD BEARISH 50.46% 49.54% 11.30% Daily 7.60% Weekly -12.50% Daily -14.71% Weekly -1.91% Daily -4.74% Weekly

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 11% -13% -2% Weekly 8% -15% -5%

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.46% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jun 12 when AUD/USD traded near 0.68, price has moved 0.47% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 11.30% higher than yesterday and 7.60% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.50% lower than yesterday and 14.71% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Jun 12, 2023 08:00 GMT when AUD/USD traded near 0.68. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.